6 Lightweight Sleeping Bags That Won't Weigh You Down

Whether you're camping, backpacking, or just sleeping in the backyard, having a sleeping bag that doesn't weigh you down is fantastic. The best lightweight sleeping bags are usually made from durable materials like ripstop nylon or polyester, along with high-quality baffling to hold the insulation in place. When shopping for a lightweight sleeping bag, there are a few features you should keep in mind:

Temperature rating: If you're camping in warmer weather, you'll have different sleeping bags needs than you would in colder months. Most sleeping bags are rated by temperature, so think about the climate you'll be camping in. The options below are all available in multiple ratings but remember that the colder the temperature rating, the heavier and bulkier it will usually be .

Roominess: If you don't like feeling constricted when you sleep, look for features like a wide foot box or an oversized design. People who really enjoy extra space may be happier in a zipperless style bag that works more like a blanket. Rectangular sleeping bags offer the most space, but they come at the cost of extra weight. If being lightweight is your ultimate goal, a mummy style bag may be best fit.

Insulation: Synthetic insulation is often cheaper than real down filling — and it handles water better too. However, it's usually heavier, so unless you're on a budget, natural down is the best lightweight insulation. For the latter, the higher the fill power, the fluffier and cozier it will feel.

Once you've thought through these key details, you'll also want to consider style. Check the specs of any sleeping bag against your height, as most come in both regular and tall versions. Also note that the "women's" version of sleeping bags tend to be heavier due to extra insulation. Finally, consider whether or not you'll be pairing your sleeping bag with a sleeping pad for maximum comfort.

Now that you've got a better idea of what to look for, check out the best lightweight sleeping bags below.

1. The Best Overall

Temperature rating: 20-degree (Also available in 0-degree and 35-degree)

Weight: 3 pounds, 1 ounce

Insulation type: Natural down

Constructed with 650-fill power down and a water-resistant coating, this Klymit KSB is one of the best all-season sleeping bags out there. Designed to be an "oversized" bag, the layout is ultra-spacious, so it provides plenty of room for you to move, and you can buy it in an extra-large version too. The durable bag is built with a warm draft collar to block thermal air from escaping and it has stretchy horizontal baffles that prevent the down from bunching up. At just over 3 pounds, this isn't the absolute most lightweight option on the list, but it offers excellent value for the price. If you really want to feel extra cozy, select the "dual-fill" option which incorporates an extra layer of synthetic fill.

2. The Best Budget Option

Temperature rating: 20-degree (Also available in 0-degree and 40-degree)

Weight: 2 pounds, 13 ounces

Insulation type: Synthetic

This lightweight Kelty sleeping bag is constructed with synthetic loft, which makes it more budget-friendly than some of the other options on this list. Another bonus is that this type of insulation is more water-resistant than natural down, so it performs better in damp weather. The Kelty is spacious considering its mummy design, and the lower portion has a roomy foot-box for a little more wiggle room. Plus, it has box stitching that helps hold the insulation in place. However, buyers should be mindful of how warm this sleeping bag can get, as several reviewers mentioned that it can feel too hot in temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Available sizes: Regular, Long, Women's

3. The Best Splurge

Temperature rating: 25-degree (Also available in 15-degree, 35-degree, 48-degree, and 55-degree)

Weight: 1 pound, 7.5 ounces

Insulation type: Natural down

With the ability to pack down to a compressed volume of 5.3 liters, this ultra-compact sleeping bag is a dream for car campers and backpackers alike. It offers extra softness and comfort in a bulk-free design that's light enough to carry around for multi-day trips. It's made with 850-fill-power down that's treated to be water-resistant, as well as vertical chest baffles that prevent the feathers from bunching. This high-end sleeping bag has a shaped hood and comes with a lightweight compression sack.

Available sizes: Regular, Long

4. The Best Zipperless Sleeping Bag

Temperature rating: 20-degree (Also available in 35-degree)

Weight: 1 pound, 13 ounces

Insulation type: Natural down

With an innovative design that provides enough space for folks who don't like to feel constricted, this is pretty much the best zipperless sleeping bag you'll find. Its unique shape makes it feel more like a fitted blanket that wraps around you, trapping heat and keeping you warm. It's made from durable ripstop nylon fabric that won't snag or tear, and the 800-fill natural down is fluffy and warm. It has horizontal stitching with a cinch-cord hood that provides additional heat-trapping technology and a mummy design to shave off extra weight. I have this sleeping bag myself, and I've used it many times for both camping and travel. I love that it's soft, breathable, and super easy to pack.

Available sizes: Regular, Long, Women's

5. The Best For Backpacking

Temperature rating: 32-degree (Also available in 20-degree)

Weight: 16 ounces

Insulation type: Natural down

This exceptionally compact option from Therm-a-Rest is just about the best lightweight sleeping bag for backpacking you'll find. The supremely packable bag stuffs down to just 5.5 by 6 inches, and it weighs only 16 ounces. It's by far the most lightweight option on the list, and among the most compact too. Perhaps most impressive is that even with lightweight specs, it manages to be wonderfully fluffy and cozy with 900-fill natural down and high-quality box baffling. Its ergonomic mummy shape is both cozy and roomy, and the Nikwax feathers are hydrophobic. I've traveled through a half dozen countries with this sleeping bag — pulling it out on buses and airplanes — and it's never failed me.

Available sizes: Regular, Long, Small

6. The Best For Winter Camping

Temperature rating: 0-degree (Also available in 15-degree, 30-degree, and 45-degree)

Weight: 2 pounds, 15 ounces

Insulation type: Real down (DownTek)

If you're looking for a lightweight winter sleeping bag, this zero-degree Big Agnes Anvil Horn is just the ticket. In addition to being an enormously warm, cozy option (with 650-fill natural down), it's fantastically packable and easy to carry around. On top of that, the sleek-looking bag is loaded with cool bells and whistles such as a sleeve on the back you attach to your sleeping pad (to prevent you from rolling off) and a "pillow barn" to keep your pillow close and snug. I was able to test out the 15-degree version of this sleeping bag and I found it to be extremely warm and amazingly soft to crawl into.