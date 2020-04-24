With the UK now in its third national lockdown, people are having to stay indoors and isolate once again. Our homes have become our sanctuaries – although admittedly, I'm climbing the walls a little, longing for a change of scene. So, what better way to switch up your surroundings, than bringing the outdoors in? Read on for some of the best local plant and flower delivery services, to help brighten up your home.

Millennials are 88% more likely to have plants in their bedrooms than people aged 65 and over, according to a garden centre trends report. Why do we love plants so much? Firstly, plants can really help make a house (especially a rental) feel like a home. Not only are plants an aesthetic treat, but they are actually good for your health. Vice reports that looking after plants is beneficial for mental health — working as a great way to occupy your mind, and acting as a reminder to nurture yourself too.

Plants provide a perfect hands-on distraction from the noise of Twitter feeds and Instagram stories. And they also offer benefits for your physical health. Plants absorb carbon dioxide and give out oxygen, improving the air quality, which is much needed as we currently spend most of our time indoors.

While many plant shops and florists across the UK are now closed, there are many independent outlets that will deliver to your door. Here are a few of our favourites, if you are looking to order plants online.

UK-wide Canopy Plants An online plant store offering houseplants of all shapes and sizes, plus pots and plant accessories. As well as offering delivery across mainland UK (extra charges may apply to those in Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands & Islands), you can sign up for a plant subscription service to receive new greenery regularly. Different price points are available to suit your budget. Shop here Dobbies Garden Centre Dobbies are the UK’s biggest garden centre operators, and they’re still open for business! In line with government guidelines, you can shop in-store, and they also offer a delivery service. They have just about everything your plant-related needs might require. Shop here

London Prick London’s first boutique dedicated to cacti and other succulents located in Hackney is selling online. For those not confident in their green-fingered capabilities, a succulent could be a great place to start. Shop here London Houseplants It says what you get on the tin, luscious houseplants ranging from hanging Devil’s Ivy, all the way up to extra large ferns. Swap the concrete jungle from an indoor one. Shop here The Nunhead Gardener With shops in Nunhead, Camberwell and Elephant & Castle, The Nunhead Gardner is the place to go for plants, pots and more in South East London. They offer a great range of houseplants online, and even offer gift cards, which would make the perfect present for any plant lover. Shop here

Birmingham Petals of Medina Birmingham-based florist Petals of Madinah offers lush handmade bouquets and flower gifts — the perfect surprise for a loved one. Shop here

Liverpool Root Houseplants This independent plant shop is a must-see when it reopens its doors, it’s teeming with macrame hangers and plants. Although the physical shop is closed you can still order online, and check out their Instagram for plant giveaway prizes! Shop here

Cardiff Eartha Eartha, the plant shop and cafe in Cardiff have kindly been giving away free plants and flowers outside their store. They're encouraging people to collect one during their daily exercise excursion.

Glasgow Bloom Glasgow This floral haven, might be not be physically open, but the owner is taking a limited number of orders for plants and flowers and making weekly deliveries around Glasgow. Shop here

Newcastle The Flower Folk Delivering on Saturdays, The Flower Folk will brighten up your home with their seasonal bouquets. You can also grab a hanging 'String of Hearts' plant for as little as £8. Shop here

Leceister The Bloom Project The Bloom Project is providing Leicester with a flower delivery service. And outside of the outbreak, they hold flower arranging workshops if you fancy learning a new skill once this is all over. Shop here

Manchester Flourish Flourish who are doing free delivery in the Greater Manchester area also offer a giant directory of plant care advice so you'll know exactly how to look after your Boston Fern versus your Aloe Vera. Shop here Plant Shop Manchester Get your hands on miniature glass gardens, air-purifying plants and more at the Plant Shop Manchester. Currently offering a home delivery service in Manchester every Thursday or a click and collect service. Shop here

Leeds The Allotment Florist A Leeds-based florist offering seasonal bouquets for local delivery around parts of the local area. And if you fancy growing your own blooms, they're selling packets of wild flower seeds for nationwide delivery. Shop here

Bristol & Bath Floom If you're looking for green fingered artisans, Floom is the one stop shop for your indoor plants, outdoor plants, and succulents. And if that wasn't enough, they've added veg boxes to their output. They also offer same-day delivery to those in Bristol and Bath on orders placed before 12 PM. Shop here Wild Leaf Wild Leaf sells a number of wonderful indoor plants, and their blog also offers really helpful advice to new plant parents, like how to repot your plants. They also sell beautiful macramés for hanging plants, as well as a variety of pots, baskets and sculptures, to add a little extra to your interiors. Wild Leaf deliver to postcodes BS1 to BS9, and they are also open for click and collect. Shop here