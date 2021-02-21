When you're in need of bedding that's comfortable yet easy to care for, a machine-washable comforter is key. The best machine-washable comforters are made with a variety of fill materials and shell styles to meet the different sleeping needs and budgets of shoppers. Here's what to consider when it comes to fill:

The outer shells of comforters are commonly made with breathable cotton or durable polyester. Some machine-washable comforters have additional features, like reversible designs and box stitching (which helps keep the filling from moving around and bunching up). All of the comforters below are comfy and stylish to use on their own — but some also incorporate unobtrusive corner loops, just in case you ever feel like using a duvet.

From affordable finds to a splurge-worthy silk option, here are the best machine-washable comforters available on Amazon.

1. This Fan-Favorite Comforter With 75,000+ Reviews

Materials: Polyester shell with microfiber filling

This hypoallergenic comforter, which boasts a whopping 75,000-plus ratings on Amazon, features a beautiful reversible design, plus box stitching to prevent the filling from shifting. The polyester shell is comfortable and cozy, while the microfiber filling offers softness and warmth. The comforter doubles as a duvet insert with eight built-in corner and side loops, and it comes in 12 colors.

Promising Amazon review: "The most comfortable comforter I've owned. So soft, warm, it does not get ugly when washed and you cannot beat the price."

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, California King, and Oversized King

Available colors: 12

2. A Budget-Friendly Microfiber Comforter

Materials: Microfiber shell and filling

At under $30, Bedsure's Down Alternative Comforter is a steal. It has a microfiber filling secured with box stitching and an outer shell that the manufacturer describes as shrink- and wrinkle-resistant. Many reviewers have described the comforter as "warm and cozy," and one fan even went so far as to say, "It’s very warm! If you live in hot temperatures I wouldn’t recommend it. If you like warm temperatures while sleeping, then this is for you!" Additionally, the comforter has a small loop at each corner, so you can easily attach it to a duvet cover.

Promising Amazon review: "I’ve had others like this for far more money and this by far is the best AND at a great price. So soft, so comfortable & fluffs up great after washing & drying. Nice and lightweight yet so warm. Distribution is perfect no flat spots or constant fluffing. Absolutely love it!"

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King

Available colors: 6

3. This Reversible Comforter That Comes In Tons Of Colors

Materials: Microfiber shell with polyester filling

This budget-friendly reversible comforter has a fade-resistant microfiber shell and hypoallergenic polyester filling. Fans of the comforter describe it as "very durable," "super soft," and "easy to care for." Some reviewers have reported that this comforter is too warm for them, so it may not be ideal for hot sleepers. While there are no attached loops, the manufacturer notes that the comforter can be used as a duvet insert, too.

Promising Amazon review: "We love this comforter! It is lightweight and soft. It fits our King bed perfectly. It also washes wonderfully. My dog jumped on it twice back to back with wet paws, so was worried about washing it so much. It washed and dried beautifully, and looks amazing. 11/10 recommend."

Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, and King

Available colors: 17

4. An Ultra-Soft Down Comforter With A Cotton Cover

Materials: Cotton shell with goose and duck down filling

Filled with a mix of duck and goose feathers, this down comforter has a lightweight cotton shell that's soft and breathable, as well as box stitching to keep the filling evenly distributed. Elnido touts the comforter as being soft and lightweight, and many reviewers agree. One fan raved, "Everything I expected and more, super cozy for the cool nights & the warm ones!" It has four corner tabs to that you can use it as a duvet insert.

Looking for even more warmth? Opt for the heavyweight version of the comforter, which is specifically designed for chilly weather.

Promising Amazon review: "It's really warm and the [stitches] seem to be well crafted. We washed it and it looked amazing afterwards too. It's really a good one."

Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, Oversized Queen, King, California King, and Oversized King

Available colors: 2

5. The Best Comforter For Hot Sleepers

Materials: Cotton cover with mulberry silk filling

Silk bedding is known for being a strong but lightweight material, and this silk-filled comforter is no exception. In addition to the mulberry silk filling (which the manufacturer specifies is hypoallergenic), it has a durable cotton shell and box stitching to keep the silk in place. One reviewer described it as "light but warm and breathable. It's more than I expected." Another wrote that it's "cozy, comfortable in every way" and "fully worth its cost!" The best part? The silk comforter is machine washable on the gentle cycle.

Promising Amazon review: "This comforter is great as it really helps to regulate the temperature no matter how cold or hot it is. We live in the Bay Area so we have quite mild weather but there are nights that are cold and nights that are hot. This silk blanket does an excellent job of keeping the temperature fairly neutral. It is not an air conditioner but it definitely does not cause me to overheat. There is a long zipper that I can see the silk inside, great."