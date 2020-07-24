Shopping
The 4 Best Magnetic Spice Racks
To save space and keep spices easily accessible, behold the power of magnetic spice racks. These nifty items allow you to organize your kitchen without monopolizing counter space since they attach right to your fridge. And the best magnetic spice racks will have the capacity you need to keep all your go-to spices at hand. Plus, some storage solutions are designed to hold other kitchen must-haves besides spices.
First, it's helpful to understand your options when it comes to magnetized offerings:
- Racks or shelves are probably your spice-rack prototype and can be placed on a fridge or other magnetic surface. They can typically hold around 10 pre-packaged spices, which may not accommodate your whole collection, but are great for keeping the spices you use most on hand; they can also hold bulkier items, like oils, vinegar, coffee, and more. Just make sure the weight limit meets your storage needs.
- Jars have either magnetic lids or bases that stick to any magnetic surface and can double as regular reusable containers for a low-effort way to reduce waste. Plus, their functionality isn't limited to a magnetic surface. If you want to buy spices in bulk, dry and grind your own herbs and spices, or store other dry ingredients like baking powder and baking soda, jars may be your go-to.
- Grippers have magnetic backs with stretchable arms that latch onto most prepackaged spice containers, making them convenient because you don't have to transfer your spices into magnetic containers.
As a general rule of thumb, jars and grippers tend to have a higher capacity and are the most customizable. You can use as many (or as few) as needed and easily rearrange them on any magnetic surface.
