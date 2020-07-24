To save space and keep spices easily accessible, behold the power of magnetic spice racks. These nifty items allow you to organize your kitchen without monopolizing counter space since they attach right to your fridge. And the best magnetic spice racks will have the capacity you need to keep all your go-to spices at hand. Plus, some storage solutions are designed to hold other kitchen must-haves besides spices.

First, it's helpful to understand your options when it comes to magnetized offerings:

Racks or shelves are probably your spice-rack prototype and can be placed on a fridge or other magnetic surface. They can typically hold around 10 pre-packaged spices, which may not accommodate your whole collection, but are great for keeping the spices you use most on hand; they can also hold bulkier items, like oils, vinegar, coffee, and more. Just make sure the weight limit meets your storage needs. Jars have either magnetic lids or bases that stick to any magnetic surface and can double as regular reusable containers for a low-effort way to reduce waste. Plus, their functionality isn't limited to a magnetic surface. If you want to buy spices in bulk, dry and grind your own herbs and spices, or store other dry ingredients like baking powder and baking soda, jars may be your go-to. Grippers have magnetic backs with stretchable arms that latch onto most prepackaged spice containers, making them convenient because you don't have to transfer your spices into magnetic containers.

As a general rule of thumb, jars and grippers tend to have a higher capacity and are the most customizable. You can use as many (or as few) as needed and easily rearrange them on any magnetic surface.

Check out the best magnetic spice racks on Amazon below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 A Spice Rack That Offers Versatile Kitchen Storage Hoopoton Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Backed by an impressive 4.8-star Amazon rating, this sturdy magnetic shelf seamlessly fits into your kitchen and puts spices and other cooking items at your fingertips. It attaches to your fridge, or other iron surface, and can hold up to 5 pounds. There's room for approximately 10 spice jars (or kitchen staple of your choosing). Measuring, 9.6 by 4.3 by 3.4 inches (length by width by height), it comes in a single unit, or in sets of two. Helpful Review: “I like how strongly the magnetic part of this shelf adheres to the side of my refrigerator. This shelf absolutely stays put once it is in the location you need it in. I use it for placing my kitchen timer, some seasonings, oils and whatever is handy to keep near my cutting board and stove. It helps to keep my counters clear of clutter so I have an orderly space to work."

2 A Premium Container Set With Spices Included Gneiss Spice Everything Spice Kit (Set of 24) Amazon $140 See On Amazon This beautiful set of 24 magnetic spice containers (spices included!) would be an aesthetic addition to your kitchen with its visually-pleasing hexagonal glass jars (each can hold just under 1/4 cup in volume). The stainless steel lids are what stick this set to your fridge (or other magnetic surface). Easy to remove from your fridge for cooking, refilling, and more, simply stick all 24 of these convenient jars on in the configuration of your choice, or use just a few as needed. The glass jars are dishwasher safe but note: They do not have sifter caps so spices can come out quickly. The included organic spices are: allspice, basil, cayenne, chili flakes, cinnamon, cloves, coriander seed, cumin seed, curry, dill, fennel seed, garlic, ginger, mustard seeds, onion, oregano, paprika, parsley, pepper, rosemary, sage, sea salt, turmeric, and thyme. Helpful Review: “I just received these and they are COOL! They look beautiful on the side of my refrigerator and they will be so convenient to access while I’m cooking. The clean look and organized feel are a huge improvement to the jumble of store containers I am replacing!”

3 A Budget-Friendly Set Of Magnetic Containers Juvale Magnetic Spice Containers (Set of 20) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This budget-friendly pick includes 20 individual, 3.4-ounce tin jars that can stick to your fridge or other magnetic surface thanks to their magnetic base. The lids twist on and off, and each container comes with 94 pre-labeled stickers so you know what's in each spice jar. This set is easy to remove from the fridge, but note: They aren't dishwasher safe like the set above. Helpful Review: “I cook with a lot of spices. I needed something to put spices in so I quit buying duplicates. These work great. They hold a little more than a whole bottle of spice. What I like with this kit is they give you the name tags for the outside. They give you blank ones for those weird spices. They have a magnet on the bottom so if you stack them, they stick to each other, no falling off.”