Mandoline slicers not only save you time in the kitchen, but they also help you get perfectly even slices, which leads to better cooked meals. The best mandoline slicers have stainless steel blades, multiple thickness settings, and safety features to protect your fingers.

Choosing a mandoline with multiple thickness levels is best, as some recipes call for thin slices while others require thicker ones. If you want to use your mandoline for an even wider range of recipes, pick one with retractable, vertical blades. These blades allow you to use your mandoline for julienne cuts, dices, and more. However, mandolines with only one blade for slicing are still a good option, as they are cheaper and work great for salads and other simple meals. You'll also want to choose a mandoline with a stainless steel blade that's both durable and rust-resistant.

When used correctly, mandoline slicers can be as safe as any kitchen tool or knife, but it is important to educate yourself on the correct technique before trying out a new one. To use your mandoline safely, use the finger guard, and make sure to give the slicer your undivided attention. Mandolines should also be cleaned regularly — a smoother mandoline is safer, as it acts more predictably. Some, but not all, mandolines are dishwasher-safe, so be sure to check your specific model. It's important to be careful when cleaning the mandoline too, as your fingers may be closer to the blade while cleaning it than when using it to slice. If you’re concerned about safety, cut-resistant gloves are a great way to protect your fingers even more.

Ready to get chef-worthy vegetable slices without needing to learn complicated knife skills? Here are some of the best mandoline slicers you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

With five interchangeable stainless steel blades and a variable thickness dial, this mandoline slicer from Mueller can be used for a wide variety of recipes. The vertical blades for julienne cuts are easy to adjust with the thumb knob, and the pronged finger guard securely grips your food to hold it in place while slicing. This mandoline also comes with a plastic box for safely storing the slicer blade, wavy blade, shredder blade, coarse shredder blade, and grater blade. This popular kitchen tool is a fan favorite on Amazon, with over 12,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers noted that they've tossed their mandoline in the dishwasher with no issues.

One fan raved: “The Mueller V-Pro 5 Blade Mandoline Slicer is wonderful! I don't know why I waited to get one. This is so much easier than slicing by hand. Adjustable thickness and the ability to julienne is added bonus. The slicer is very sturdy and the blade is razor sharp so slicing is effortless. The food pusher is hefty and large so I don't have to get my fingers anywhere near the blades, a feature I really like! The fold back guard on the julienne blade and the fact that everything comes apart for cleaning assures this will be a well-loved addition to my kitchen. Thanks, Mueller!”

2. The Best Budget Option

This OXO Good Grips mandoline slicer is handheld, so you can easily use it to slice vegetables directly into a bowl. It includes a finger protector that holds food in place, and it has nonslip grips on the handle, knob, and foot. The stainless steel blade can be set to three different thickness levels and the whole thing is dishwasher-friendly for easy clean-up.

One fan raved: “Who knew such a simple kitchen device could make me so happy? I actually find myself looking forward to using my Mandolin! As someone who makes and eats veggies and salads daily, this device is a no brainer! Stop using a knife to slice your cucumbers, onions, carrots, zucchini etc and use a mandolin! You can make sweet potato chips so easily too! Just be careful when you get to the end of the veggie if you are using your hand as that razor is very sharp! [...] I've been bragging to my mom about how great this device is and she finally purchased one and can't believe how much quicker salad prep is!”

3. The Best With Added Safety Features

The best choice for anyone worried about safety, this DASH mandolin slicer has a spring-loaded blade that's not exposed, which lowers the risk of injury. The feeder chute and food pushing handle prevent fingers from getting close to the blade, and the locking stand prevents this mandoline from sliding around on your countertop. It can slice in a range of thicknesses, from 1 to 8 millimeters, and it has adjustable vertical blades that can julienne, dice, and matchstick. This mandoline also comes with a bin to catch sliced food, and a convenient cleaning brush. Reviewers commented that they regularly wash this in the dishwasher, and it also comes with a cleaning brush for deep cleanings. On top of that, this slicer comes in four colors, so you choose one that matches the rest of your kitchen.

One fan raved: “Every Saturday I spend 20 minutes at the farmers market and then about two hours on my feet chopping the vegetables for whatever I end up cooking. This device is a game changer! Not only are the results restaurant-level impressive, but this one makes good on the promise that anyone can use it SAFELY. And as someone who has "just a little grace" and is therefore terrified of regular mandolins this was the most important feature. So even us Elaines can use it with confidence ;)”