When it comes to working out knots and getting deep into sore muscles, the best massage guns on Amazon are effective and convenient. That said, there's a surprising amount of terminology that comes with the shopping experience. Rather than vibrations, the best massage guns will use percussion technology (which mimics the motion of kneading hands with the goal of helping with muscle warmups, recovery, and circulation). But to find the best one for you, consider the speeds, attachments, and battery life.

Most best-selling options have at least a few speeds to choose from, so you can personalize the intensity of the massage — but the range of intensities will differ from model to model. Brands often list the gun's minimum and maximum percussions per minute, or PPMs, which are a reflection of the motor's speed capabilities. (Some of the brands below use revolutions per minute, RPMs, instead.)

Still, the personalization options usually don't end there. Most top-selling massage guns also come with interchangeable massage heads that differ in shape and density. You can switch out these attachments depending on the body part and the massage's objective, but for the most part, the more attachments a gun comes with, the more versatile it'll be.

Last but not least, consider the battery life. All of the following massage guns are fully rechargeable for convenience and portability — but that means you'll have to charge them after every few hours of use. If you're often on the go and can't always get to an outlet, opt for a longer battery life (though this usually comes with a higher price tag).

According to real Amazon reviewers, these are the top-rated massage guns to relax and recover.

1. The Overall Best Massage Gun

Yes, it's an investment, but the Theragun Prime is considered the best of the best when it comes to massage guns. It utilizes percussive therapy technology that reaches 60% deeper into muscles than cheaper competitors, according to the manufacturer, all while remaining relatively quiet and comfortable to hold thanks to its ergonomic triangular shape. The Prime even connects to an app via Bluetooth, so you can personalize your massage treatment based on your personal goals. And while there are just five pre-set speeds, the app allows for more customization.

Speeds: 5 (1,750 - 2,400 percussions per minute)

Included attachments: standard ball, dampener, thumb, and cone attachments

Battery life: 120 minutes

One reviewer wrote: "Works and worth every penny. Thought the price was a little high, but was swayed by the reviews and an article I read in Esquire about it, so took a chance and so glad I did. [...] It's like you're hammering the muscles into submission. It's been amazing."

2. The Fan Favorite

In terms of popularity, the Legiral massage gun is at the top of the list and boasts more than 18,000 reviews and an impressive overall rating of 4.8-stars out of five. In short, this massager has it all: 20 different speeds, six interchangeable massage heads, a long battery life, a powerful (but pretty quiet) brushless motor, an LCD power display, a battery-saving auto shut-off feature, and an ergonomic shape with a nonslip silicone handle — all at a mid-range price. No wonder people love it so much.

Speeds: 20 (1,200 - 3,200 revolutions per minute)

Included attachments: large ball, small ball, bullet, prongs, tapered, and flat attachments

Battery life: 360 minutes

One reviewer wrote: "I debated purchasing a massage gun but the pain in my upper back won over and when I read the positive reviews for the Legiral deep tissue massage gun, I caved in and purchased it. BEST PURCHASE EVER! I'm using it at least 3 times a day for my upper and lower back pain, as well as neck and even feet! That is, when I can get my hands on it. You see, my husband and teenage son are big fans of this massager too and I basically have to pry it out of their hands to use it!"

3. The Best Budget Option

If you're looking for a bargain, look no further than the cotsoco massage gun. Even though it's well under $100, reviewers say it "gets the job done" and "feels amazing." In fact, some have even gone so far as to write that in terms of power, it's the "same quality as the high-end products." It has six speeds, four interchangeable massage heads, and can last a few hours on a single charge, according to the brand. (Keep in mind, however, that reviewers' biggest complaint was the battery quality.) Last but not least, it comes in three different color options and has over 2,000 five-star ratings.

Speeds: six (2,100 - 3,600 revolutions per minute)

Included attachments: fork, flat, bullet, and round attachments

Battery life: 180 minutes

One reviewer wrote: "Easy to use and comes with multiple tips. Great power and feels amazing! Gets knots out and relieves muscle aches and pains. Love it!"

4. A Massager With A Rotating Arm

The RENPHO R4 is unlike everything else out there for one main reason: a rotating arm. It has a curved handle and five adjustable arm positions, so you can personalize the massage to your needs and specific body part (especially those hard-to-reach areas). In addition to the adjustability, it also offers six massage heads, four speeds, and a surprisingly lightweight design. It even comes with a carrying case. It's also relatively quiet.

Speeds: four (up to 3,200 revolutions per minute)

Included attachments: large ball, medium ball, fork head, bullet head, flat head, and air cushion head attachments

Battery life: 60 minutes

One reviewer wrote: "This massage gun gets the job done. With its unique shape, I'm able to reach almost every area by myself, which would seem difficult to do with other 'traditional' shaped massage guns. I also appreciate the many different tips that can be used on this gun."

5. The Most Portable Massage Gun

For those who are always on the go (and want to use their massage gun just about anywhere), there's the Theragun Mini. Despite its size, which fits in the palm of your hand as well as your gym bag, this thing is surprisingly powerful: it can deliver 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute and its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 150 minutes. It's also designed with an ultra-quiet motor, and it comes with a soft case for travel.

Speeds: three (1,750 - 2,400 percussions per minute)

Included attachments: standard ball attachment

Battery life: 150 minutes

One reviewer wrote: "Perfect for everyday use [and] travel. [...] The best part is the size of this - it fits easily into any day pack, bag, or luggage, and is very easy to transport. Highly recommend this product for anyone with soreness, or who exercises often!"