Whether you’re a professional chef or budding home cook, a metal spatula is a handy kitchen tool, especially if you own metal cookware. The best metal spatulas come in a range of shapes and sizes to suit different cooking, baking, and grilling tasks. To ensure that your spatula will last for years to come, opt for one made with durable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

As you shop, first decide which of the different types of spatulas you need before you make your decision. These are some of the most practical options for everyday use:

Turners come in slotted and solid varieties. Slotted turners are designed to drain excess oil or moisture, making them ideal for cooking and serving everything from fried foods to sautéed veggies. Solid turners can offer sturdier support for bulkier items that don't need to be strained.

Despite its name, a fish spatula can be used on more than just fish. Its super-thin blade and curved profile allow you to gently move and turn delicate ingredients to prevent them from crumbling and flaking apart.

An offset spatula, also known as an icing spatula, is a handy tool for smoothing frosting and jams onto cakes, cookies, pastries, and other baked goods.

Barbecue enthusiasts should consider investing in a solid grill spatula with a long handle that helps you safely cook ingredients on a grill. A wide spatula can offer an even larger surface area to scoop large cuts of protein from the grill with ease.

Some metal spatulas incorporate other convenient details into their designs, including nonslip handles, storage hooks to hang them, and even tapered edges for cutting food as you cook it. But keep in mind that metal kitchen tools can scratch and damage nonstick surfaces — so make sure to only use your metal spatula on metal cookware like stainless steel and cast iron.

1. The Best Slotted Turner

With more than 3,600 ratings on Amazon with an overall 4.8 stars, this metal slotted spatula from OXO is a proven fan favorite. It's made of brushed stainless steel, and reviewers attest that it feels strong and sturdy — in part due to the nonslip grip that is located on the underside of the handle and not visible from above. It is dishwasher-safe and features a built-in hole for easy hanging and storage, which is always handy if you're tight on space. OXO also offers a satisfaction guarantee.

Promising Amazon review: "This is a great spatula. Works good on my stainless steel pans and washes easy in the dishwasher."

2. The Best Solid Turner

Sabatier's triple-rivet wide turner boasts a stiff stainless steel blade, plus a heat-resistant handle made with polyoxymethylene, a type of thermoplastic. Three stainless steel rivets add strength to the handle so that you can flip and toss with ease. This spatula is available with two different handle colors — black (pictured) or red — and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Promising Amazon review: "Needed a metal turner for cooking in cast iron and wanted something that would hold up to every day use. So far, it has exceeded my expectations. Good quality, not flimsy like others I have had in the past."

3. The Best Fish Spatula

This AdeptChef fish spatula has a narrow and thin design with an angled head that allows you to slip it under delicate foods. The slots drain excess liquid and grease, while the tapered edges can seamlessly slice through food as if you were using a knife. The stainless steel spatula has a handle with ergonomic grips and is safe to toss in the dishwasher.

Promising Amazon review: "Just what I was looking for! Thin, flexible blade is perfect for turning even delicate sole fillets, but also fine for turning eggs, pancakes, patties, anything you want to get beneath without ruining the edges of the food. The handle is comfortable and attached securely without welded seams. A good value for an indispensable kitchen tool."

4. The Best Offset Spatula

This icing spatula, which has more than 8,000 Amazon ratings, has an angled stainless steel blade that makes it perfect for putting finishing touches on baked goods. Reviewers report that the plastic handle is "comfortable," "sturdy," and has a "nice grip." It's safe to clean in the top rack of your dishwasher.

Amazon customers have noted that at 13 inches long, this spatula is quite large — but that can make it easier to get a smooth finish on your frosting. If you prefer to use a smaller offset spatula, opt for Wilton's 9-inch version.

Promising Amazon review: "That little bend in the metal makes all the difference in the world. You can keep applying jams and jellies with a spoon or a knife like a fool, but this little tool is a game changer. The control. The precision. The evenness of the spread. It's even pretty to look at. There should be one of these in every home kitchen in the country. Nay, the world."

5. The Best Spatula For Grilling

A sturdy grill spatula like this one is a must-have for any barbecue enthusiast's tool kit. Its sturdy stainless steel design measures a whopping 17-inches long, which should give you plenty of leeway to safely flip foods over a hot grill. One edge of the spatula is serrated so that you can even cut through meat and veggies as you cook. One fan described, "It is very heavy duty and extra wide so it is very easy to flip things. Also very easy to clean up. Nice there is no wood on it to get messy." Plus, it has a loop at the end for hanging, and it even has a built-in bottle opener. This spatula comes with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee.

Promising Amazon review: "Nice tool for the grill. Heavy duty stainless steel. Nice bevel on the front edge and cutting edge on the side. Comes with a hang up loop on the handle."

6. The Best Extra-Wide Spatula

When grilling large cuts of meat, burgers, or fish, a wide spatula can come in handy. It measures 17.6 inches long and 7.2 inches wide, which is wide enough to flip two burgers at once, according to reviewers. One fan described, "This spatula is huge...the word wide is an understatement." Another wrote: "This baby is wide as can be. I have never flipped fish on the grill without breaking it until now." The nonslip handle offers a secure grip, and the manufacturer confirms that the spatula is dishwasher-safe, too. It comes with a two-year warranty.

Promising Amazon review: "Extra wide. Makes it so much easier to flip burgers or steaks, is handy for turning large cuts of meat, and of course, is great for it's original purpose, turning fish on the grill without it falling apart."