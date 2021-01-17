Whether your warm beverage of choice is coffee, hot cocoa, or tea, there are few things more disappointing than finding that your drink has gone cold. The best microwaveable coffee mugs are made from glass, ceramic, or BPA-free plastic, and have a handle that stays cool enough to hold comfortably.

No matter what material you choose, make sure that your mug is clearly labeled as microwave-safe. While borosilicate glass, ceramic, and some plastic materials are generally resistant to heat, your safest bet is always to go with something that is marked for use in the microwave. Most microwave-safe mugs are also dishwasher-safe, as it means they can withstand high temperatures, but it's always good to double-check if you don't like to hand-wash your mugs.

When shopping for a microwavable coffee mug, it's also a good idea to know your ideal size. A standard 8-ounce cup might not hold enough for your morning cafe au lait, since mug size indicates the volume the mug can hold when filled to the brim. In general, it's a good idea to pick a mug with a slightly larger capacity than you think you'll actually need.

Ready to find your new favorite mug? Here are some of the best microwave-safe coffee mugs on Amazon — and they're all $25 or less.

1. This Ceramic Mug That Comes In So Many Colors

Size: 18 oz.

Material: ceramic

This ceramic mug has a minimalist style that looks great as part of your table setting, or on your desk at work. It's both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and comes in a wide variety of colors, so you can match it to any style. The 18-ounce capacity can hold a lot of coffee, and the ergonomic handle prevents the mug from swiveling while you hold it.

One fan raved: “This was my mother’s day present from my teenager girl. My absolute favorite thing in the morning is a cup of tea. I wanted a big mug that could go in a microwave and won’t burn me afterwards because of being too hot to touch. This mug is perfect. I get plenty of tea, it never spills in the microwave and never gets super hot. I love it and recommends it to anyone wishing a good cup of tea or coffee.”

Available colors: 12, including grey, orange, and pink

2. A Chic, Glass To-Go Mug With Silicone Accents

Capacity: 16 oz.

Material: borosilicate glass

This travel mug is made from borosilicate glass with a soft silicone lid and sleeve, which helps to protect your hands from getting burned. It's both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and is available in standard barista sizes, so you may be able to get it filled at your local coffee shop and skip the plastic disposable cups. It comes in a rainbow of fun colors, so you're sure to find one that will quickly become your favorite.

One fan raved: “Everything I'm looking for in a to-go coffee mug. Have been using this every day for coffee on the go. I love that it's microwavable, can go in the dishwasher, fits in my car cup holder, and keeps my coffee warm. Definitely a great to-go coffee mug.”

Available colors: 14, including vintage green, strawberry pink, and blue

Available sizes: 4 oz., 6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz., and 16 oz.

3. A Minimalist Travel Mug With A Splash-Proof Lid

Size: 12 oz.

Material: ceramic

This microwave- and dishwasher-safe mug is made from ceramic with a silicone sleeve, which helps to keep your hands from getting too hot. It comes with a BPA-free splash-proof silicone lid with a slide-lock opening, and the mug fits in most standard cup holders, so it's easy to take with you anywhere. It comes in seven super chic colors and patterns, including a blush terrazzo option.

One fan raved: “I love this portable ceramic mug! It's comfortable and cozy to hold [...] I like that the [silicone] also covers the bottom of the mug so that I can set it down on my desk without making a sound, but it's so nice to be able to sip from the ceramic at the top (if you take the lid off) because it feels like you're using a regular coffee mug (rather than a travel mug). It's incredibly convenient to be able to microwave it when you want to reheat your drink. All around I think it's worth the price.”

Available colors: 7, including charcoal, blush, and mint

Available sizes: 12 oz., 16 oz.

4. The Oversized Mug That Friends Fans Will Love

Size: 24 oz.

Material: ceramic

Central Perk logo? Check. Oversized design? Check. Microwavable? Check! This officially licensed mug is a must-have for anyone who can't get enough of Friends. It's made from ceramic that's both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and it is large enough to double as a bowl for soup, cereal, or ice cream. The Central Perk logo is printed on both sides, so you don't have to choose between looking at it yourself or showing it off.

5. A Durable Double-Walled Tervis Tumbler

Size: 16 oz.

Material: Tritan plastic

Enjoy your favorite hot beverage wherever you are with this mug from Tervis, which is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Made from Tritan — a lightweight, durable, BPA-free plastic — it has a double-walled, insulated design that can help keep your beverage hot or cold for longer. It has a lid with a contoured lip and a sliding closure, and features an ergonomic handle. The lidded mug-style comes in a 16-ounce size, but other options are available.

One fan raved: “This is a great cup and love the color. This is such a handy cup that I can use for my coffee or tea and if my drink gets cold I can just put it in the microwave. So handy.”

6. This Set of Six Elegant Shatter-Resistant Glass Mugs

Size: 16 oz.

Material: borosilicate glass

Sip your morning joe in style with this set of six shatter-resistant glass mugs. Made to withstand high temperatures, these mugs are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and can be heated up to 295 degrees Fahrenheit — though rapid extreme changes in temperature are not recommended. The 16-ounce size is perfect for homemade lattes and cappuccinos, and these mugs are elegant enough to break out for your next dinner party.

One fan raved: “These are great coffee cups. Handles don't get hot even when I reheat my coffee or tea in the microwave.”

7. This Tried-And-True Microwave Mug

Size: 22 oz.

Material: plastic

Made specifically for microwaving, this simple oversized mug works for everything from coffee to soup. The locking lid has a steam vent, so you can keep it on your mug in the microwave to prevent splatters. This mug is made from BPA-free plastic, and is also fridge-, freezer, and top rack dishwasher-safe. Because it's made from plastic, the handle also stays cool, so it is easy to hold. Over 5,000 shoppers on Amazon have given this mug an a perfect five-star rating.

One fan raved: “Best coffee mug! Lid locks on tight! I can drop it & it will not leak if all 3 lid locks are engaged! I get coffee served to me most morns by my prince! It fits perfectly into my cup holder on my wheelchair. Keeps the coffee hot a long time, too! Can vent steam from lid. I knock it out the cup holder daily, so engaged lid really is wonderful in preventing spills!”