Finding the right reusable coffee cup can feel as personal as your coffee order. Are you simply wanting a reliable to-go cup or are you a slow sipper needing a cup that maintains a drink’s temperature? The best reusable coffee cups not only help eliminate waste but can also improve your drinking experience. Plus, some coffee shops even offer a discount for bringing in a reusable coffee cup as part of a lower-waste initiatives.

Cups designed to resemble disposable coffee cups are usually made of tempered glass or plastic, but there are even food-grade silicone options for those who want something ultra lightweight, and ceramic options for those who want the purest taste. Some cups include built-in sleeves for a more comfortable grip on hot drinks, but they aren’t designed to keep coffee hot (or cold) for hours. For that, you need a stainless steel travel mug that comes equipped with double walls (or even triple walls) for insulation.

A reusable coffee cup with a smartly designed lid is ideal for preventing spills or leaks on the go, as well as keeping coffee at the intended temperature. Some lids have sliders to protect against splashing while some tumbler-style cups come with straws that are perfect for iced coffee drinks.

Most reusable coffee cups hold 8 to 20 ounces. Iced coffee or cold brew drinkers may prefer a larger cup to account for the ice. And one of my picks is even collapsible so you can even keep it in your pocket, if you so desire.

Below, you'll find a half dozen of the best reusable coffee cups on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Reusable Coffee Cup: A Stylish Option Designed By Baristas KeepCup Reusable Coffee Cup (12 Oz.) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon In the early 2000s, two Australian café owners decided to help solve the disposable coffee cup problem by designing a reusable coffee cup that looked as good as it worked. The result is KeepCup, a cup made to barista standards in sizes and shapes that mimic current standard disposable cups. Reviewers note that they love this option for being a lightweight and durable cup. This 12-ounce cup is made of tempered soda lime glass and wrapped in a natural cork band for a comfortable hold. Its splash-proof lid is easy to press on, and reviewers love that the sipping hole can be sealed with the swivel cap. It's best to wash this cup by hand because of the cork band, but a version with a silicone band is available for a completely dishwasher-safe reusable coffee cup. It's also available in a smaller 8-ounce or larger 16-ounce size. A helpful review: “Was looking for a reusable cup and came across this brand and I love it! It's super classy looking and works great. I love it as a reusable option and I bring it with me everywhere. [...] I get compliments all the time of how cool it is and I love using it and not using disposable cups!”

2. The Best Reusable Tumbler: A Heavy-Duty Cup That Keeps Drinks Hot Or Cold For Hours YETI Rambler (20 Oz.) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.8-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews, reviewers love the YETI Rambler tumbler for its long-lasting construction and reliable performance. The stainless steel cup has double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks ice cold or hot for hours, plus a no-sweat design that is shatter-resistant, BPA-free, and wrapped in a durable coating that won't fade, peel, or crack. Plus, the entire thing is dishwasher safe. Its unique magnet slider on the lid is spill-resistant and easy to open and close (and remove for thorough cleaning). Though heavy-duty and large with its 20-ounce capacity, the cup fits in standard size cup holders. And it comes in more than 15 colors, including black, green, blue, and red. A lid with a straw is available as an add-on for iced coffee fans. A helpful review: “I didn’t know what the hype was all about with the YETI brand. Then I used one if the travel mugs and became a believer. Absolutely worth the money and blown away with how well they are made. Keeps beverages HOT or COLD ten times longer than any other insulated mug I have ever used. I cannot recommend the YETI mugs enough!!!!!!”

3. The Most Versatile Cup: A Stainless Steel Pick That’s Great For Cold Brew & Cocktails Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Tumbler (12 Oz.) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you'd like your reusable coffee cup to moonlight as a shatterproof container for cocktails, Corkcicle's triple-insulated tumbler keeps drinks cold for nine hours and hot for three. The tapered cup also has ergonomic sides that are easy and comfortable to grip with a slip-proof silicone bottom. (If you have small hands like me, it's definitely easier to hold than the YETI.) Though hand-washing is recommended, reviewers report using the dishwasher with good results. I personally have this cup and haven't found the spill-resistant slider lid to be quite as easy to clean as the YETI's MagSlider lid, but the 12-ounce cup is more lightweight and versatile. This pick comes in five colors, including a chic copper and whimsical turquoise. You can also choose the 16-ounce reusable tumbler option, which is available in more than two dozen colorways, including marble, color-block options, and a Rifle Paper Co. pattern. A helpful review: "Love it... just might have to get one more for a dedicated coffee one (as it could eventually leave a residue on the container) and a dedicated adult drink one. I'm big on stainless steel, so this is perfect for me. able to toss in the dishwasher, fits in my cup holder in my car."

4. The Best Collapsible Coffee Cup: A Silicone Option For Easy Storage Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup (12 Oz.) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Stojo's collapsible coffee cup is the best way to always have a reusable coffee cup on hand, even when traveling. This to-go cup collapses into a disk that is just 2 inches high, for storing in your pocket, bag, or suitcase, so you never have to use a disposable cup. The 12-ounce cup is made from food-grade silicone and recyclable materials that are BPA-free and free of phthalates. The seamless design is easy to take apart for cleaning, and it's dishwasher and microwave safe. Reviewers report that the slider lid is leakproof (if instructions are followed for attaching the lid). This lightweight cup is not insulated, though, so it won’t keep coffee hot for as long as some others with double walls; that said, reviewers noted this pick allows them to sip coffee while it's still hot for about a half an hour. It's also available in a smaller 8-ounce size and larger 16- and 24-ounce sizes that come with straws. The highly rated coffee cup has more than 1,200 reviews and comes in 22 bold colors, including blush pink, black, and a goes-with-everything steel blue. A helpful review: “This is GENIUS! I travel quite a bit and this cup cuts my waste production down a lot because it is small enough when collapsed to fit into any bag. I bring my own tea bags and it also saves money! The lid secures very tightly and the extra sleeve makes it easy to hold without feeling the heat of the cup. I have owned a lot of reusable cups and this one is by far the best!!”

5. The Best On A Budget: A Large Reusable Coffee Cup For Less Than $10 Copco Acadia Double Wall Insulated Travel Mug With Non-Slip Sleeve (16 Oz.) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Committing to zero-waste products can start to add up, but there is an affordable reusable coffee cup out there. For less than $10, this simple cup is made of durable, BPA-free plastic with double-walled insulation to maintain your drink's temperature as you sip. The 16-ounce cup fits standard cup holders and even comes with a textured sleeve for a nonslip grip. Reviewers commented that this to-go coffee cup keeps coffee hot enough for long enough, with one noting, "I like my coffee hot but not scalding. These keep 16oz of coffee at the right temperature for the ~30 minutes it takes me to drink 16 oz of coffee each morning." The lid screws on slightly so it won't pop off and spill, but with no slider on the lid, some splashing is to be expected on the go if the cup is filled to the top. This cup is safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave. With a 4.5-star rating and more than 2,800 reviews, this white cup allows for some personality too since the sleeve is available in eight colors, including blue, gray, and purple. A helpful review: “These are the only to-go coffee cups we buy. Affordable, easy to clean, and they last well. Perfect.”