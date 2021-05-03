Mini freezers may be small, but they can be a big help in your kitchen, living room, or office. The best mini freezers have reversible doors, between 1.1 and 2.1 cubic feet of storage space, and adjustable temperatures that can be set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mini freezers, like mini fridges, come in both countertop and floor models. Whichever design you choose, you’ll want one with reversible doors to give you more flexibility as to where you place it in your home. These doors are usually made from stainless steel because it’s both durable and easy to clean as well as resistant to rust.

Before choosing your mini freezer size, you’ll want to consider what you plan to use it for. If you want to store bulk foods and larger items, you may need a larger 2.1-cubic-foot freezer, but if you just want to keep small frozen treats on-hand, a 1.1-cubic-foot freezer will probably do the trick. If you want a larger freezer, but are worried about energy costs, look for one with an Energy Star rating, which indicates that the freezer is at least 10 percent more efficient than the federal standard.

The FDA recommends that frozen food be stored at temperatures no higher than 0 degrees Fahrenheit, but some freezers have adjustable temperatures that can go even lower. With those, you can set the temperature at 0 degrees Fahrenheit to store soft foods like ice cream, or set it at -20 to -10 degrees to store hearty foods for longer.

If you’re freezing up just thinking about all the options out there, there’s no need to fret. I compiled a list below of the three best mini freezers on Amazon to help you out with your shopping.

1. The Best Overall

Storage space: 1.1 cubic feet

Temperature range: -10 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit

Size: 18.75 x 17.75 x 19.5 inches

With 1.1 cubic feet of space, this energy-efficient mini freezer is a great solution for tiny homes or storing your full-sized freezer’s overflow. It weighs around 35 pounds and is perfect for office use because it only makes 42 decibels of noise, which is around the same noise level as a library. This Energy Star-rated mini freezer also has low energy consumption, using only 251 kilowatt-hours per year, which comes to around $30 for the average American household. The reversible stainless steel door has a recessed handle to save space, and the freezer can be locked with the two provided keys. This mini freezer’s temperature can also be adjusted with an internal dial, and the interior wire shelf can be removed, so you can customize this freezer’s layout to best suit your storage needs.

One fan raved: “Just a perfect size, not too big and not too small. An excellent and energy efficient standing freezer. Paid a little bit more b/c it was a standing freezer rather than one of those chest freezers. Overall, 5/5 stars and very quiet & energy efficient. I saw from other reviews that this lockable freezer is the perfect size for the RV. Additionally, it's lockable too to protect all your freezer valuables.”

Available sizes: 4

Available options: 5

2. The Runner-Up

Storage space: 1.1 cubic feet

Temperature range: -7.6 to 6.8 degrees Fahrenheit

Size: 17.4 x 17.6 x 19.5 inches

Another excellent choice for smaller spaces, this compact mini freezer has 1.1 cubic feet of storage space and measures under 20 inches in height. The stainless steel door is reversible, so you can put it against any wall in your kitchen, and it has a built-in recessed handle. This mini freezer has adjustable feet, so you can keep it level, even on uneven garage and patio floors. You can also keep it in your office without being bothered, because it makes only 40 decibels of noise. Like the Whynter mini freezer, this one has a removable wire shelf and an adjustable temperature that can be set to seven levels with the internal knob. While not Energy Star-rated, this mini freezer uses around 240 kilowatt-hours per year and, at just under 35 pounds, it’s also the most lightweight pick.

One fan raved: “While I never heard Euhomy products before, I decided to try it out. There’s a dozen TV’s I’ve never heard of either. I’ve had this little freezer for 2 weeks now, and I must say I made the right decision. It’s the perfect size for my small space, it’s easy to set the temperature, and while I haven’t filled it up yet, it has a lot more space than I thought it would. Keeps food frozen very well and since I don’t open that often, I hardly ever hear the compressor so I know it’s not using a lot of power. I recommend this to anyone needing a few extra cubic feet of freezer storage.”

Available options: 3

3. The Best Large-Capacity Mini Freezer

Storage space: 2.1 cubic feet

Temperature range: -10 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit

Size: 17.5 x 20 x 27.5 inches

If you’re in need of a bit more storage space, look no further than this upright mini freezer, which has 2.1 cubic feet of space for bulk food, frozen dinners, and more. Even though it’s larger, this Energy Star-rated mini freezer is still highly efficient, using an average of only 228 kilowatt-hours per year. It also has two removable wire shelves and an adjustable temperature that can be set from -10 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can customize it depending on what type of food you’re storing. This mini freezer has a reversible stainless steel door, and it weighs only 44 pounds, so it isn’t too hard to move if you decide to rearrange your space. It’s also fairly quiet, emitting around 45 decibels of noise.

One fan raved: “Bought this for storing breast milk a few months ago and it is doing great. Fits under the lowest shelf in our pantry which was hard to find and I have been able to keep adding to my backstock of frozen milk without taking over our primary freezer. I used an external thermometer to make sure the temp was cold enough and it has consistently stayed below 0 degrees F since I bought it and turned it on.”