Whether you’re a professional photographer or a casual enthusiast, a mirrorless camera is an investment worth protecting. The best mirrorless camera bags have a padded interior to protect your camera’s body and lenses, and ergonomic straps for comfortable, all-day wear.

Many camera bags feature the same design: a padded cube with dividers you can adjust with folding pieces, hook and loop closures, or magnets. Since mirrorless camera bodies are smaller than your average DSLR, you’ll want a bag with adjustable padding to minimize movement. If you alternate between your mirrorless camera and a point and shoot or DSLR, a versatile bag with a wide variety of divider configurations is a must. Extra pockets are also handy for storing spare batteries, an external light source, and other photography accessories.

If you travel often, you’ll also want a bag that packs easily. Some bags feature a removable strap, so you can also use them as a protective packing cube in a larger backpack or suitcase. A photography backpack with a removable camera cube is also great if you travel by plane, since you can quickly slide out the camera's components for inspection.

The best protection for your camera is one that you consistently use, so it’s worth choosing a bag that you love. With all that in mind, here are some of the best mirrorless camera bags you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Sling Bag

Dimensions: 7.4 x 4.3 x 12 inches

Material: recycled nylon

Peak Designs is a cult-favorite among photographers for their innovative camera strap system, and the brand’s Everyday Sling is a great bag for mirrorless cameras. With a 3-liter capacity, it can easily fit a mirrorless camera body and two lenses, or a body and a longer telephoto lens. You can also use the included flex fold divider to customize the sling bag’s space to accommodate extra batteries, external flashes, and more. The interior of the bag is padded to protect your camera from bumps, and the DWR-treated nylon shell can withstand a sudden rain shower or splashes of water. This bag can be adjusted with a single hand for on-the-go adjustment and comfort, and the wide padded strap can be worn over your shoulder or on your waist.

One reviewer wrote: “Did a whole trip in vegas and it was great to have this with my camera and other things I needed. It’s the perfect size for a mirrorless. You can even fit an EOS RP with a large lens. Build quality is phenomenal.”

2. The Best Backpack

Dimensions: 11.8 x 6.3 x 15.5 inches

Material: nylon

This camera backpack is perfect for those who want to protect their photography equipment while traveling. The padded camera cube easily slides out of the zippered side pocket for easy TSA inspection, or to capture a spontaneous shot. This bag is made from tough, 900-denier nylon fabric and has several smaller organizational pockets for accessories like your phone, keys, and an external battery. This bag has a low-profile design, but it can still fit a camera, a laptop, headphones and a water bottle. It's also water-resistant, so your equipment will be safe if you get caught in a sudden rain. This backpack comes in four colors: blue, black, and two different shades of gray.

One reviewer wrote: “This backpack is outstanding! I can fit my canon m5 mirrorless, one lens attachment, a spare battery and charger, a small tripod AND a microphone attachment in the little camera holder spaces! The top part of the backpack is completely open for a sweater, my phone and wallet, etc. I keep my iPad in the back slot too, just absolutely the perfect [amount] of space for the essentials. And I get constant compliments. Plus I can literally retrieve my camera from the bottom slot without even removing the backpack - perfect for those on the go moments.”

3. The Best Budget Camera Bag

Dimensions: 9 x 7 x 6 inches

Material: nylon

If you’re looking for a great value camera bag with tons of space, this padded shoulder bag is the way to go. It’s a popular choice on Amazon with thousands of fans, this bag has both a top-handle and a wide shoulder strap that helps evenly distribute the load of your camera, lenses, and any other accessories (and the shoulder strap is removable, if you want to use the bag as a protective packing cube). The padded interior can be customized by using the removable hook-and-loop dividers, so you can make it work for your own mirrorless camera setup.

One reviewer wrote: “Great size for a small body mirrorless camera and 2 lenses. I'm using this for a GX85 (a micro 4/3 camera) with the two kit lenses bundled along with it, and the bag is a great size for all of it. There is some space left in the bag for other odds and ends and it would still work even if the lenses were a little bigger.”

4. The Best Leather Bag

Dimensions: 11.8 x 4.72 x 7.87 inches

Material: leather

This genuine leather bag is both beautiful and practical, with features like side and front pockets and hook and loop dividers that allow you to customize the bag's layout. The padded interior will help protect your equipment from small drops or bumps, and the Italian leather construction makes this option nice enough to use as an everyday bag even when you’re not shooting photos. The bag is large enough for both mirrorless and DSLR cameras, making it a handy option for photographers who like to shoot in different styles. The shoulder strap is both removable and adjustable, so you can use this bag as a packing cube, too. Choose from six different colors, including classic brown and black, and on-trend colors like olive and blue.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a very nice camera bag, I have been looking for one all this time, bought it for traveling. I was so scared it’s not going to fit my mirrorless Canon EOS R, but it does even with a lens attached, And still has space for a wallet, batteries and my phone. Love it!! It was well packaged too!”