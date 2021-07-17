If your linoleum floors are dirty or grimy, the right mop can bring back their sparkle. From simple microfiber heads to steam cleaners, the best mops for linoleum floors come in a wide variety of options, which means you can find the best combo of affordability and cleaning power.

Linoleum is both heat- and water-resistant, making it more durable than materials like hardwood — that means you have a wide range of options when it comes to choosing a mop. (Although be advised that you’ll want to make sure your floors are properly sealed to prevent any water-related damage.) Here’s what to know about your options:

: If you don’t mind a small investment, this motorized option eliminates the need to sweep beforehand, and the steam cleaning power eradicates germs with just water. Motorized spinning mop: This pick uses dual spinning heads that create friction to remove dirt from the floors, and it essentially does all the work for you, but will be heavier and more of an investment.

To make cleaning even easier, you may also want to consider features like swiveling heads, telescoping handles, and low profiles to reach under furniture. With all that, here are the best wet mops for linoleum floors.

1. The Best Spin Mop & Bucket Duo

Why it’s great: budget-friendly, low profile, reaches into corners, built-in wringer and splash guard

The details: Boasting impressively high ratings from thousands of fans, this super absorbent microfiber mop and bucket duo is a solid all-around pick. Instead of using a one-layer pad, it has fluffy microfiber loops that capture dirt and grime from all sides. The head swivels 360 degrees, and the triangular shape makes it easy to reach deep into corners. The handle telescopes from 24 to 48 inches, and since the mop has an ultra-low profile, it’s easy to clean under spaces with minimal clearance. The accompanying bucket has a built-in wringer that can be activated by simply stepping on the pedal — so no bending down — and the splash guard keeps you and your floors safe from excess moisture.

Together, the mop and bucket weigh 5 pounds, and one microfiber mop head is included.

Helpful review: “This is perfectly designed in every single way. It is easy to put together and disassemble, easy to use, and easy to clean. I cleaned my entire house in about 15 minutes, as the ultra soft and absorbent mop head glides easily across the floor and gets into every corner and under every piece of furniture. I used to lie flat on my stomach, rag in hand, reaching under dressers and beds. No more! This mop does it all.”

2. The Best Spray Mop

Why it’s great: budget-friendly, dry mopping capabilities, large tank, good for quick cleanups

The details: Another well-rated and budget-friendly pick, this spray mop from O-Cedar offers great versatility. The two-sided microfiber head can be used dry to trap dirt and dust particles, or wet to clean grime. Plus, the machine-washable head is attached to the mop with a hinge that allows you to easily flip between the two sides. The water tank holds 25 ounces — so no need to refill often — and can be used with cleaning solution or just water to get your floors squeaky clean. The trigger-style mister releases cleaning solution onto the floor in front of your mop, and it’s easy to control just how much you use.

The mop weighs 2.4 pounds and has a slim design that stashes easily in a pantry or closet. An extra microfiber mop head is included.

Helpful review: “This works wonderfully for mopping. I use it on my linoleum, hard wood and on my finished cement floors in the basement. Much easier to use than a traditional mop and the microfiber pads are really easy to clean.”

3. The Best Steam Mop

Why it’s great: motorized, eliminates germs, swivel steering

The details: With three levels of steam and a generous 16-ounce tank, this steam mop from Bissell removes dirt and eliminates 99.9% of germs with a combination of high heat and water — no cleaning solutions required. The corded mop has a flip-down scrubber on the back to loosen and clean stubborn messes, and for even more convenience, the swiveling head is easy to maneuver around table legs and other obstacles.

With a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews, the 6-pound mop comes with a washable microfiber cleaning pad, a scrubby pad for tougher stains, a carpet glider, and two scented discs that you can insert into the water tank to infuse your home with fragrance.

Helpful review: “My bathroom floor has never been cleaner. The linoleum has little dimples that would require me to get on my hands and knees with a scrub brush. Not anymore!”

4. The Best Microfiber Pad Mop

Why it’s great: lightweight, budget-friendly, low profile, soft edges, telescoping handle, swiveling head

The details: If you’re concerned about weight, the Bona microfiber mop is a fantastic option that weighs a mere 1.4 pounds, yet it still turns out impressive results. The slim handle telescopes out to 60 inches, and the low profile and swiveling head make it possible to clean under furniture with ease. The corners of the mop are flexible, which means you can clean the tight spaces between your floor and baseboards without risk of damage. The Bona is best when used with the Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner Spray, which more than a few reviewers have reported is the best linoleum floor cleaner on Amazon. It’s simple to spritz the formula before mopping each area, and it can be purchased here.

The mop comes with a fluffy microfiber dusting pad for dry cleaning and a microfiber pad with two types of fibers to break up grime and absorb dirt.

Helpful review: “This is the best mop I have ever had. It's easy to use, the Bona cleaning fluid is very nice. I got the cleaner for tile and linoleum and after using it the floors appear to have been waxed without being slick like wax. I will never go back to another kind of mop.”

5. The Best 2-In-1 Vacuum & Steam Mop

Why it’s great: motorized, versatile, suctions up dry debris, sanitizes with just water

This dual-function vacuum and steam mop from Bissell is the priciest option on this list, but a smart investment if you want one appliance that can “sweep,” steam clean, and sanitize your linoleum floors. The cyclonic vacuum captures dirt and debris before mopping, and the adjustable steam function removes 99.9% of germs from flooring. Plus, the two cleaning settings can be used together or independently, depending on the mess you’re trying to tackle, and this Bissell is outfitted with technology that keeps dust and crumb debris dry in the tank for easy disposable. The 12.8-ounce water tank is on the smaller side, so it may need to be refilled more often, and the head does not swivel.

The mop weighs 9.74 pounds and comes with a machine-washable microfiber pad and scrubbing pad.

Helpful review: “I have sealed hardwood, tile and linoleum in my home and this tool is light, effective and easy enough to use everyday. I LOVE that it vacuums AND steams at the same time. One tool, one motion, clean floors everyday.”

6. The Best Motorized Mop With Spinning Heads

Why it’s great: motorized, dual rotating mop pads, swivel steering

The details: The motorized SpinWave from Bissell combines a corded spray mop design with two rotating microfiber heads that remove dirt, grime, and spills, with no elbow grease on your part. Water and cleaning solution mix in the mop’s tank, which has two different fill levels (capacity not mentioned), depending on how large of an area you will be cleaning. A spray trigger on the handle allows you to spritz your desired amount of solution onto the floor while cleaning, and the mop’s swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver.

Due to the motorized components in the SpinWave, it weighs more than the other options here — 13.97 pounds — and may not be the best choice if you want a lightweight mop. It comes with four soft microfiber pads, two scrubby pads, and a trial-size cleaning solution.

Helpful review: “So easy to use! Makes mopping the floor a breeze. You can use any cleaner, the Velcro pads are easy to put on, maneuvers well and gets along baseboards.”

Also Great: A Microfiber Dust Mop

Why it’s great: removes excess dust and debris before mopping, covers large surface area

This dust mop is great for everyday dusting or prepping your linoleum floors after sweeping before mopping. It features microfiber and ultra-dense chenille loops that capture dust, dirt, and hair, and the wide 15-inch head covers a lot of ground. It has a flexible design for cleaning baseboards and tight spaces, and the sturdy handle is 57 inches long, so you can reach under furniture. The lightweight mop weighs just 1.5 pounds.

Helpful review: “Does hardwood floors, linoleum floors and mop boards very well. It's narrow enough to clean in corners and behind furniture without moving the furniture. Cleans well around furniture legs. Wide enough to clean large areas of floor at one time. Cleans crumbs and leaf debris pretty well.”