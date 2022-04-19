Unlike an optical mouse (which uses an LED light to track movement closer to the surface), a laser mouse actually penetrates deeply into the material below it while tracking. As a result, the best mousepads for laser mice keep this technology in mind. It’s important to choose a material and a design that’s optimized for precision — but you’ll also want to consider any additional features that make your mousepad more convenient, comfortable, and durable.

Laser mice has a very high resolution (usually between 6,000 and 15,000 DPI, aka dots per inch), which makes them very sensitive. And since reflection isn’t an issue with laser mice like it is for optical mice, a slightly reflective surface shouldn’t cause issues. However, the wrong material could cause skipping and delays so a smooth surface is key. The best laser mousepads on the market are made from all different materials — some woven fabric, some plastic, and some even metal — but they’re all carefully designed to work with laser sensors specifically.

You should also consider which additional features will improve your overall experience: Do you need a super durable mousepad that wipes clean, a gaming mousepad that’s designed for speed and accuracy, an ergonomic mousepad that supports your wrist, or an extended mousepad that offers extra space for navigation? You’ll find all of those options and more below, and, according to reviewers, they all work seamlessly alongside laser mice.

1. The Overall Best Mousepad For A Laser Mouse

The 3M Precise mouse pad is a top pick for optical mice — but according to its 4.6-star overall rating and dozens of reviewers who mention the word “laser,” it also helps laser mice “move with precision” and is effective with tracking. The special plastic top enhances both speed and accuracy, while the lighter-colored geometric pattern draws less current than darker surfaces, which extends a wireless mouse’s battery life by up to 50%. It also has a thin layer of foam in the middle for cushioning and a non-skid backing that keeps the pad in place on your desk.

Material: plastic and foam

Available colors: geometric gray

Available sizes: 9 by 8 inches

One reviewer wrote: “Bought these for the company I work for because our fancy table wasn’t picking up our laser mouses and this obviously did the trick. But wait there’s more! It made my mouse super sensitive and 3M’s claim for ‘enhancing’ is right on because I can tell the mouse doesn’t have to work nearly as hard to track itself moving. Very grippy underside nice durable top. Could see this guy lasting for years. Also seems easy to clean.”

2. The Most Popular Gaming Mousepad

With more than 70,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars, it’s hard to ignore the SteelSeries QcK gaming surface. As per its name, it is optimized for gaming because its tightly woven cloth tracks a huge range of movements (both slow and fast) from both optical and laser mice. It’s also durable, washable, and designed to stay put during competitive gaming thanks to its rubber base. You can get it in six sizes and eight styles, but the variation featured above has a reinforced stitched edge to prevent fraying and peeling.

Material: micro-woven cloth and non-slip rubber

Available colors: classic, RGB, Destiny 2, Dota 2, stitched edge, thick, hard, Neo Noir

Available sizes: small (9.84 by 8.27 inches), medium (12.6 by 10.8 inches), large (17.72 by 15.75 inches), XL (35.43 by 11.81 inches), XXL (15.75 by 35.43 inches), 3XL (48 by 24 inches)

One reviewer wrote: “Came to realize that my old mousepad did not play nice with my laser mouse, and the problem was the pad causing intermittent tracking errors, super frustrating especially when gaming... ! Switched to this pad, problem solved.”

3. A Durable Aluminum Mousepad

For those who are particularly tough on their computer accessories, there’s this hard aluminum mousepad; despite its thin profile that’s both sleek and travel-friendly, it’s sturdy, waterproof, and damage-resistant. (It’s actually reversible with PU leather on the opposite side, so you can choose whichever one best suits your needs.) The aluminum alloy is sand-blasted and oxidized to boost accuracy and minimize noise, but most importantly, reviewers attest that it works well with laser mice.

Material: aluminum alloy and PU leather

Available colors: black, silver, gray

Available sizes: small (9.05 by 7.08 inches), medium (9.45 by 7.87 inches), large (11.81 by 9.45 inches)

One reviewer wrote: “I often use a laptop while sitting on the couch. There are also some times when I'm at a shiny table surface, where the gloss prevents a laser mouse from tracking. Unlike your grandfather's old mousepad, this one isn't flexible. It's thin, lightweight aluminum with a vinyl mat attached to one side. No more trouble mousing on the couch fabric, or shiny tables. It's worth it.”

4. The Best Extended Mousepad

This extended mousepad measures 31.5 inches across (with larger ones also available), so you can protect your desk, provide a sturdy surface for your keyboard, and get plenty of room to navigate around on. It’s earned a near-perfect overall rating of 4.8 stars after more than 28,000 reviewers have weighed in, and its tightly woven surface is durable and allows for glide. It also has a water-resistant coating and a nonslip base, but it still manages to optimize movement and precision for optical and laser mice alike.

Material: micro-weave cloth and natural rubber

Available colors: Black Stealth, RBG Black, World Map, faux-leather black

Available sizes: X-large (31.5 by 11.8 inches), XX-Large (31.5 by 15.7 inches), XXX-large (35.4 by 15.7 inches), XXXX-large (47.3 by 23.6 inches)

One reviewer wrote: “Super nice, comfortable, and durable fabric. I like to game a lot and this allows me to not deal with my mouse running off the pad, like it would in the smaller ones. It is also very great at protecting the desk from laser wear from my mouse. It is very flat and ergonomic for use.”

5. The Best Ultra-Thin Mousepad

While some appreciate the weight and cushioning you get with a thicker mousepad, others find that it just gets in the way. If the latter sounds like you, cue the Razer Sphex V2 mousepad. The polycarbonate finish is designed for both laser and optical mice — but the real selling point is the 0.5 millimeter thickness. Despite its ultra-thin profile, it’s still durable and stays in place thanks to its adhesive underside. However, the drawback to an adhesive bottom is that it’s harder to move around than standard mousepads and you might not want to attach it to a delicate surface. Currently, it has a 4.4-star overall rating and almost 10,000 reviewers.

Material: polycarbonate

Available colors: Sphex V2, Sphex V3

Available sizes: small (8.47 by 10.64 inches), large (10 by 13.9 inches)

One reviewer wrote: “I love these micro-thin mousepads. They have a great sticky back to keep them anchored. I have a laminate desk, so I don't have to worry about furniture finish issues as another user had. I got the smaller size which is perfect for me. Super thin and unobtrusive. [...] My laser mice now track way more accurately without lag or drift, and now I won't wear down the surface of my desk.”

6. The Best Mousepad With A Wrist Rest

The silver surface on the 3M Precise cushioned mousepad is light hued and micro-grooved to save battery life and carefully designed to improve precision, speed, and tracking for your mouse, laser ones included. It also has a gel wrist rest that supports your hand no matter how long you’re at the computer — and it’s wrapped in a leatherette cover which you can wipe clean. The nonslip base stays put, and the design works for both right- and left-handed mice. In short, if you’re looking for both wrist comfort and accuracy this is the way to go (as long as you like silver).

Material: plastic

Available colors: silver

Available sizes: standard (9.2 by 8.7 inches)

One reviewer wrote: “It's as good as advertised. The rubber bottom sticks right where you put it, and doesn't move at all. I have a laser mouse that works great on it. The gel wrist pad makes it comfortable for the wrist. I would recommend this to my friends.”