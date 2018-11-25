Whether you're a gamer or just someone who wants more space to use their mouse, one of the best extended mouse pads can greatly improve how you play and work on your computer. These large mats fit under your keyboard and mouse to prevent sliding, providing a higher level of precision that's often hard to get with traditional pads.

Extended mouse pads are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles. Choosing the one for you depends on your desktop setup and computing needs, as they can be anywhere from 28 inches long to 36 inches long. Before you start shopping, it's a good idea to take measurements of your desk for the ideal mouse pad length. Material-wise, you'll find options made from aluminum, cloth, and plastic — and each has its own benefits. For example, cloth pads provide more friction, making it easier to stay in control of your mouse's movements. Meanwhile, plastic or aluminum style pads enable faster gliding.

Whether it's for your home office or your PC gaming setup, adding an extended mouse pad can be a literal game changer. To help you shop around, here's a quick list of the best extended mouse pads available on Amazon.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Ideal for both PC gaming setups and home offices, Pecham's waterproof extended mouse pad covers all the bases, from quality and size to price. PECHAM Extended Mouse Pad $12 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: This simple mouse pad with an anti-slip rubber backing is just the right size at 30 inches by 11 inches. Its 3-millimeter thickness (the average mouse pad thickness) provides ample support and comfort, while its smooth traction ensures accurate mouse movements and speed. Even better, the durable fabric surface boasts stitched edges to prevent fraying. What fans say: "It's hefty and thick, which is nice because that means it won't curl or move around on your desk. The surface is a bit slicker than I'm used to, but it means my mouse moves reallllly smooth, which I like. I barely touch the mouse and it starts to slide, which will help keep things more accurate."

2 The Best Extended Mouse Pad For Gaming Precision If you want to take your gaming to the next level, then consider trying the Corsair MM100 mouse pad. Corsair MM300 Gaming Mouse Pad $22 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: Explicitly created for gaming, this pad works with most laser or optical-style gaming mice with high dots per inch (DPI) like the Corsair Dark Core. Its unique, textile-woven cloth surface makes it great at reading gaming sensors so you'll always have better control. Plus, like the option above, this one has an anti-fray edge to prevent unsightly peeling and a gripped bottom that secures it in place. What fans say: "The design of this mouse pad helps hide dust and stains much better than a plain black mouse pad. This is a mouse pad you could spill coffee on and after wiping it down you would never know. Looks awesome with my corsair peripherals."