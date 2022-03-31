Moving comes with so many stressors, and the last thing you need is for your furniture or valuables to get damaged in the process. Any moving day can involve items getting handled roughly or shifted around in trucks, which is why the best moving blankets wrap around your items to offer durable protection from dust, dings, and scratches along the way. As you shop, consider the size and construction of the blanket, as well as whether you prefer a blanket you can reuse.

The first thing you’ll want to check is that the blanket is the right size. The most common size for a moving blanket is 72 by 54 inches (width by height), but quilted blankets tend to err on the larger side. Oversized blankets can be great for covering appliances like washing machines, while smaller options can be sufficient for lamps and end tables. Also consider how many blankets you’ll need for your move — the average bedroom can require up to 12 blankets.

When it comes to the materials and construction, moving blankets generally fall into two categories: non-quilted and quilted blankets.

Non-quilted moving blankets (also known as skins) are often made of felt and are best if you’re looking for a lightweight, pliable blanket to protect against dust and minor scratches. They’re often sold in cost-efficient value packs. However, they aren’t typically ideal for heavy-duty protection.

For a heavier option, quilted moving blankets are made with outer fabric that's stuffed with some kind of filler (or batting) and reinforced with chevron stitching. Many of the quilted options on this list are made from budget-friendly nonwoven fabrics — if you're looking for something that's more likely to hold up in the long run and are willing to pay a bit more, a blanket that's made with woven fabric could be a better fit.

Additional considerations include whether a blanket is machine washable and reusable. (For example, Bustle editor Wesley Salazar keeps a quilted blanket left behind by movers in her car to use as an impromptu seat protector, picnic blanket, or dog bed.) There are even some blankets with grommets, which can be used as sound dampeners in studios or workspaces. Other blankets feature bright trims for easier visibility in the dark.

Below, you’ll find some of the best blankets to make things less stressful on moving day.

1. A Value Pack Of Felt Moving Blankets

If you’re looking for a good value for the price, these lightweight felt non-quilted blankets are your best bet. They come in the standard size and weigh just 1.7 pounds each, making them “thin and pliable” and easy to wrap around items, according to one reviewer. They’re a good option for protecting against minor scratches, dirt, and dust. Another shopper wrote, “We had no issues with them tearing or falling apart.” The manufacturer doesn’t indicate washing instructions, but reviewers have reported mixed results, with some falling apart in the machine. Nonetheless, several customers have claimed that they’re durable enough to reuse. Choose from multiple variety-pack quantities or an additional oversized option that comes in a 12-pack.

Size: 72 x 54 inches

According to one reviewer: “These blankets worked out perfectly for our move. They were inexpensive enough that we bought plenty and they were exactly what we wanted. They are higher quality than we expected and we can definitely reuse them!”

2. A Sturdy, Quilted Moving Blanket Under $25

When you’re in need of a sturdier and more spacious option, check out this large quilted moving blanket. It features a woven polyester exterior, chevron stitching, and an inner padding made of recycled cotton. It weighs approximately 3.5 pounds. One reviewer wrote, “The blankets were soft and well stitched and did a great job protecting the furniture from the movings straps and bungees.” Washing the blanket by hand is recommended, but it’s certainly reusable. Reviewers have reportedly used the blanket for everything from sound dampening and insulating thin doors to protecting their car interiors from pets.

Size: 80 x 74 inches

According to one reviewer: “I got this blanket to use during moving very old antiques and prized items. I was very happy and shocked actually at the manufacturing and the quality of the product and would buy it again. [It] protected my items very well and cushioned the glasses/windows very well.”

3. This Pack of High-Visibility Moving Blankets

This six-pack of quilted moving blankets feature a bright orange trim that’s easy to spot in low light or if someone tries to walk away with your goods. The polyester fabric shell is held together with durable chevron double stitching — plus the blanket is completely machine washable, which is a bonus if you plan to reuse the blanket. While these are the same price as the felt moving blankets found above, they’re slightly heavier (2.3 pounds each) and smaller than the standard size. With that in mind, you should check the measurements of your furniture to ensure they’ll be a good fit.

Size: 72 x 40 inches

According to one reviewer: “I bought these to use on work tables to protect woodworking from scratches while assembling, sanding, and finishing. I didn’t realize how inexpensive packing blankets were or I’d have bought them years ago. A great improvement over using beach towels. These seem durable enough to last a long time and thick enough to be protective without being so thick that they get in the way.”

4. A Moving Blanket With A Star Pattern

This quilted moving blanket unexpectedly meshes functionality and personality with its woven fabric, chevron stitching, cotton batting, and unique star pattern. Many reviewers have appreciated that the blanket is sturdy and machine washable, and one reviewer confirmed its durability: “I have washed it in a home machine many times and it is still like new.” Reviewers have also used the blanket, which weighs in at about 4.6 pounds, as a picnic blanket, pet bedding, and more.

Size: 80 x 72 inches

According to one reviewer: “Bought these blankets to wrap around an antique curio cabinet and travel from New York State to Florida. Curio cabinet made it in one piece with rounded glass inserts. Very good quality and sturdiness to the blankets.”

5. An Extra-Large Moving Blanket With Grommets

If you’re searching for an oversize moving blanket that’ll also work for sound dampening, this is worth a look. The thick, machine-washable blanket is made from a nonwoven cotton-poly fabric and features chevron quilting for extra durability. Plus, it has metal grommets along one edge that can be hung up to reduce noise in rooms. One reviewer wrote, “I use this for sound dampening during video interviews. Good quality and sturdy thickness.” At roughly 12 pounds, it’s the heaviest option on this list, so if you’re hanging it up, you’ll want to make sure that it is secure.

Size: 80 x 96 inches

According to one reviewer: “Absolutely perfect for my needs [...] Having the grommets made all the difference in the world. I could hang these blankets exactly as I needed with no effort.”