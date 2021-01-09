The added security of neckband headphones make them a great pick for running, biking, or even just walking around your home. The best neckband headphones are easy to connect to your device and offer comfortable earbuds that stay put, even while you’re on the move — and since both earbuds are connected with a wire, you never have to worry about losing one.

The first thing to consider when choosing neckband headphones is the connection style. If you don’t want to charge another device and are looking for a cheaper option, wired headphones are a great choice. On the other hand, wireless headphones offer more freedom and can connect to newer devices that don’t have headphone jacks. Some wireless options have Bluetooth 5.0, which has a larger range than previous Bluetooth versions, while others may have Bluetooth 4.2, which will still provide a strong enough connection for most users. Most Apple and Beats products will also have Apple’s proprietary W1 chip, which provides a quick and reliable connection for Apple devices.

To make sure you get a secure fit, you’ll want to pick headphones that come with multiple ear tip sizes. The design of the ear piece is also important. Some people prefer the extra stability of ear wings, while others may prefer simple ear buds for a less-restrictive feel. If you plan to wear your headphones in the rain, you’ll also need to consider the water-resistance rating. Technology is usually rated using the IP code system. Headphones with an IPX4 rating are only splash-resistant, while headphones with an IPX7 rating can be submerged up to a meter.

Finally, you’ll want to consider what type of built-in microphone is best for you. Some neckband headphones have microphones with noise-canceling CVC technology, which analyzes external sound to pinpoint and block interfering noise. However, if you need to be more aware of your surroundings, it may be safer to choose headphones that aren’t noise-canceling.

1. The Overall Best

Battery life: 6 hours

Water-resistance: IPX4

Connection type: Bluetooth 4.2

The Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones come with all the features you'd want in a pair of headphones. They have both Bluetooth and NFC pairing, which allows you to pair your headphones by just holding them close to your device. They also include three sizes of StayHear+ ear tips, which Bose specially designed for better stability, audio, and noise reduction.

The built-in buttons can control volume, skip tracks, and answer calls, and the built-in microphone makes it easy to take calls on the go. Another cool feature is that the headphones are compatible with the Tile tracking app, so you can easily locate them when needed. With an IPX4 rating, these headphones can stand up to rain and sweat as well.

One fan raved: “Very, very good headphones. I had purchased (and then returned) multiple sets of headphones in the last several months. I kept these. I am very picky with audio. I'm not saying I know what I'm talking about, from a technical point of view. I'm saying that I refuse to use headphones that don't make my music sound good. These headphones make my music sound great. The bass is sufficiently, but not overly, bassy. They're very clear. Oh, and they work as a phenomenal headset for phone calls. [...]

Available colors: 4, including aqua, citron, and power red

2. The Runner-Up

Battery life: 12 hours

Water-resistance: Not rated (but the brand cites that they're sweat- and water-resistant)

Connection type: Bluetooth 5.0 with Apple W1 Chip

The Beats Flex Wireless Earphones are the most affordable headphones in the Beats product line. They have 12 hours of battery life, and with just a 10-minute recharge, you can get 1.5 hours of listening time. These headphones have the Apple W1 chip, which provides a reliable, easy-to-pair connection for Apple devices, but they also have Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to other devices. The earbuds are magnetic, so they’re easy to keep around your neck when not in use, and they'll automatically pause your music when clipped together. These headphones come with four ear tip sizes for easy fitting. There is also a built-in control button and a built-in microphone with wind noise reduction. The only downside is these headphones don't have a water-resistance rating (so it's unclear how well they handle sweat and rain).

One fan raved: “Sound quality is great & they're very comfortable to wear. Excellent price. Pairs perfectly with my iPhone 11.”

Available colors: black and yuzu

3. The Best for Working Out

Battery life: 12 hours

Water-resistance: IPX7

Connection type: Bluetooth 5.0

Perfect for running, biking, and more, these workout-friendly headphones have many great features at a budget-friendly price. Mpow Flame 2 headphones have Bluetooth 5.0, which has a long range and allows you to play music on two sets of headphones at once. They also have a 12-hour battery life and can fully charge in only two hours. The built-in microphone has CVC 6.0 noise-canceling technology, and the built-in buttons on the earbuds can play, pause, adjust volume, and answer calls. These headphones include four ear tip sizes and three ear wing sizes, so you can be sure they’ll stay put no matter what kind of exercise you enjoy. They also have an impressive IPX7 rating, so they can not only withstand any weather, but even a drop in the pool — though they aren't recommended for swimming.

One fan raved: “THESE ARE AMAZING!!!!!! My gosh. I cannot tell you how many pairs of headphones I’ve gone through. I run about 20 miles a week and needed a pair that would last throughout my run. Previous pairs have always been finicky and either disconnected from my phone or fell off my ears (due to sweat and running cadence). These out last an hour run no matter how much I sweat. They stay on. This is exactly what I’ve been looking for and recommend that everyone buy these! I also only charge them about once a week sometimes every other week. Sound is great and crystal clear. Noise cancellation is great, I always have to take them off in order to hear someone talking to me if I have them on with the music off. These are GREAT!!!!”

Available colors: 3, including black and pink

4. The Budget Pick

Battery life: N/A

Water-resistance: Not rated

Connection type: Wired

If you’re looking for a simple pair of inexpensive neckband headphones, the Mucro Foldable Wired Headphones are a great pick. They have a wired design, so you don’t have to mess around with pairing, and they are foldable, which makes them easy to pack up and take with you. The reflective stripe on the neckband adds essential visibility for when you’re running or biking on busy streets. These headphones also come with three ear tip sizes and have a built-in microphone, although no noise-canceling technology. Though they aren't IP-rated, reviewers found that these can handle sweaty workouts, and the manufacturer claims they're also fine in light rain.

One fan raved: “I absolutely love these! The packaging is great, they're comfortable and light weight. And as it states, it comes with different ear tips. You can hear clearly and they fold up easily to store. They're very flexible, but sturdy at the same time. They stay in place while jogging. They're definitely worth the price.”