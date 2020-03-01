You don’t have to break the bank to get a quality pair of headphones, and some of the best headphones under $100 have many of the same features as much more expensive models like Bluetooth connectivity, noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, customizable ergonomic ear tips, water-and sweat-resistance, and more. It’s just a matter of knowing what to look for.

So, when you’re shopping around for a pair, consider how you’ll be using them and which specs are your must-haves. If you’ll be using your headphones for intense workouts or just in case you get caught in the rain, you’ll want to opt for a pair with that’s water-resistant with an IPX4 rating or higher to handle light rain and sweat. Wireless earbuds also tend to be better for exercising since they offer more freedom to move without worrying about tangled wires. Look for wireless headphones with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity or higher for uninterrupted audio streaming. I’ve also included a pair of open-back headphones that are a great choice for jogs, cycling, commuting, or any other time you want to listen to audio but still want to keep tabs on what’s going on around you.

To help narrow down your options, here’s my list of the best headphones under $100. You'll find over-ear and in-ear styles in a wide range of price points, so I've broken it down to best under $100, best under $50, and best under $25 to make it easy to find a top-rated pair that'll fit your budget.

1. The Best Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Under $100 COWIN E7 PRO $80 | Amazon See On Amazon The COWIN E7 Pro is a fan favorite with more than 4,000 five-star reviews. “Sound quality is outstanding. The amount of bass available is abundant and tight,” raved one Amazon reviewer. This model features 45-millimeter drivers for deep bass, noise cancellation, Bluetooth 4.0, and a built-in microphone. You also get the option to use wired or wireless, with up to 30 hours of playtime between charges when connecting with Bluetooth. The ear cups have plenty of padding and come with 90-degree swiveling to be more comfortable to wear. Plus, these headphones come in a variety of colors. According to fans: “Having been a customer of the E7's, I was curious how I would like the Pros. I really like the comfort these bring. The E7s are comfortable, but the pros have a noticeably softer ear cup making it more comfortable for working or maintenance around the house. I also noticed that the ear cups swivel forward and backward to allow them to lay flat on your desk or chest more easily than the E7s.”

2. The Best Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Under $50 Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The Mpow 059 Bluetooth headphones are a budget-friendly over-the-ear option that delivers quality sound with 40 millimeter drivers. Like the first pair of pricier over-the-ear headphones, this pair can be used both wireless and wired. Its battery lasts up to 20 hours between charges in Bluetooth mode. They also have a convenient foldable design making them great for travel or commuting. The ear cups have a soft cushiony feel, and with a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 25,000 reviews, these headphones has thousands of fans. They also come in eight colors. However, some reviewers noted that the mid-tones could be a little better and there's no noise cancellation, so it might not be the best pick for audiophiles. According to fans: “Need a nice value bluetooth headphones with durability, good sound quality [...] the headphone design is foldable (great for travel & storage in general). It's a solidly-built and comfortable-to-wear device.”

3. The Best Earbuds Under $50 TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earbuds are a great choice if wireless convenience is what you're after. With 8 millimeter drivers, they provide a crisp sound but not quite as nice as the over-the-ear model. However, with more than 16,000 five-star reviews, customers seem thrilled with this set which feature one-step pairing allowing you to sync the earbuds instantly to your smartphone. The earbuds are also IPX8 water-resistant, which means they can even handle being immersed in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, making them a good choice for the gym or outdoor activities. The wireless earbuds last for up to four hours on a charge but comes with a wireless charging case that adds an extra nine hours of playtime. These earbuds are ergonomically designed with flexible gel ear caps and include four different sizes for a comfortable fit. According to fans: “For the price, i didnt expect that much, but I was blown away by the sound quality.... crystal clear with velvety bass tones. Reception distance was really good, there was no loss in quality at the far end of the pool.”

4. The Best Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Under $25 AILIHEN C8 Headphones $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The AILIHEN C8 headphones are a budget-friendly pick that still has tons of handy features. They're collapsible, so you can take them wherever you go, and the full-sized ear cups even provide noise isolation. With its a built-in microphone and remote, you can make hands-free calls and quickly control the volume or change tracks without missing a beat. These wired headphones also feature a nylon braided cord to prevent tangles. They’re not Bluetooth, though, so they're best for devices with a 3.5-millimeter stereo plug. You get nine colors to choose from. According to fans: “I really like these headphones. I use them with my tablet mainly. The sound quality is very good, especially for the price. The earpads are comfortable, and the headband is adjustable. The braided cord prevents the cord from splitting, unlike the plastic-type. I liked the choice of colors - had a hard time deciding on which color to get.”

5. The Best Earbuds Under $25 Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones Sport $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Mpow Flame Bluetooth earbuds are an excellent in-ear option that features 11 millimeter drivers for deep bass and offers up to 9 continuous hours of playtime between charges. These headphones are IPX7 waterproof to handle both intense sweating and heavy rain so you can use it for outdoor activities, including running. There's a built-in microphone with noise isolation and Bluetooth 4.1 with dual point connectivity, allowing you to switch between two phones easily. These earbuds also come with four different ear tip sizes for a comfy fit and are available in eight striking colors. According to fans: “These headphones offer an amazing value for their price. Their sound quality is very good for a budget Bluetooth device, with a sub-premium sound that easily rivals $15-20 wired equivalents. The antenna itself is of decent quality. I didn't even notice that I had left my phone in the other room while I showered.”

6. The Best Open-Back Headphones Under $100 AfterShokz Titanium Open-Ear Wireless Headphones $80 | Amazon See On Amazon The AfterShokz wireless headphones are wireless bone conduction headphones which don't cover your ears, so you can stay alert and aware of your environment while you listen. The headband is lightweight and flexible for a comfort fit. It features Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and multipoint device pairing. The battery lasts up to six hours between charges. These headphones even come with reflective strips so you're visible from up to 500 feet away. According to fans: “It is awesome to go running and not have to worry about shifting earphones, or having to plug them back into the ears. These also allow for you to marginally hear what's going on around you (if you have the volume at lower levels). Otherwise, you can crank them up and hear perfectly your music while running. Great item and made my running so much more enjoyable!”