When it comes to Google Nest products, there are two common complaints: They're expensive, and they're not always effortlessly compatible with your other smart devices. If you're looking for the best Nest alternatives, zero in on ones that offer the features people love. When it comes to the Nest Learning Thermostat, that includes auto-scheduling, tracking your energy history, home/away assist, and an automatic backlight. They will also have a lower price point without compromising on customer satisfaction.

When it comes to other Nest products, like the Google Nest Cam and the Nest Hello Video Doorbell, worthy alternatives will offer two-way interaction, free or affordable access to your video footage, clear image quality during the day and night, and a wide compatibility with other smart devices. (Note that so far, there isn't a well-received replacement for the Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector, but there is a product that optimizes your older devices for smart- ome life — jump to the end of the article to read about it.)

No matter which product you choose, look for options that offers quick and easy setup, and consider if you need a system that syncs with other smart devices in the Nest line to create a smart home experience. Scroll on for the best Nest alternatives on Amazon that will make creating a starter home a snap.

1 The Overall Best Nest Thermostat Alternative Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat Amazon $150 See On Amazon The Honeywell Home smart color thermostat gets the number-one slot because it's highly rated, easy to use, and affordable — plus it has a lot in common with Nest. Program schedules to help save money, receive intelligent alerts, and control the temperature from your phone. The easy-to-customize color screen also allows you to view indoor and outdoor temperatures and humidity levels as well as the weather forecast. Last but not least, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and SmartThings. (However, it doesn't have a "learning function," but some reviewers consider that a plus.) One reviewer wrote: "If I [could] give it 10 stars, I would! This is the third thermostat we have tried. [...] This thermostat has so many settings, is super easy to view, and has tons of other options that the others did not! The app is also very detailed with a lot more options as well."

2 The Best Budget Smart Thermostat Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat Amazon $92 See On Amazon Looking to get a smart thermostat for less than $100? The Emerson Sensi fits the bill. Like Nest, it works on Wi-Fi so you can change the temperature from afar and check alerts. It also works with most HVAC systems to help you save energy; plus, it offers geofencing and a seven-day customizable schedule. Pair it up with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, or SmartThings — some reviewers say setup took less than 10 minutes. Like the first one, though, this one doesn't have learning features. One reviewer wrote: "I have [three] of these in my house and I simply love the value. These thermostats are adequate, no unnecessary bells and whistles driving up the price. The display is effective and it is simple to operate. Pretty much does what it is supposed to do, and does it well."

3 A Smart Thermostat That's Worth The Splurge ecobee SmartThermostat With Voice Control Amazon $249 See On Amazon Since they're around the same price and look pretty similar, ecobee versus Nest is a common debate. Of course, they both help you save on your energy bill and let you control the temperature from your smart devices. That said, ecobee has a few features that Nest doesn't: It has a vivid touch-screen display; it includes a smart occupancy sensor to keep your most-used rooms comfortable; and it has built-in Alexa, so you don't need a secondary smart assistant. You can also install it yourself using a step-by-step guide on the app. One reviewer wrote: "Ecobee Smart Thermostat has more than replaced Nest Smart Thermostat. [...] The Nest just didn't have the ability to create a virtual zoned system with its attempt at sensors. Also I prefer my Amazon ecosystem over Google's ecosystem because amazing works better with my home automation."

4 The Best Smart Security Camera Wyze Cam Security Camera Amazon $26 See On Amazon The Wyze Cam costs less than $30, but don't be fooled by the savings — it still boasts over 40,000 reviews and is a best-seller. Much like the Google Nest Cam, this one offers 1080p HD video, night vision, two-way audio, and voice control with Google Home and Alexa. Unlike the Nest Cam, it's wireless, affordable, and offers free cloud storage so you don't have to enter into a subscription plan. Place it on a shelf or easily mount it onto a wall using the included magnetic-adhesive base. One reviewer wrote: "I have used other more expensive cameras and have honestly NOT achieved the same quality of results on many fronts... The Wyze Cam has, thus far, beat them all and is my current favorite! I have the $230 Nest Cam that I use to watch the interior living area of my home... While the Nest cam has a great picture, the Wyze Cam is arguably BETTER!"

5 The Best Nest Doorbell Alternative eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Amazon $160 See On Amazon Currently, the eufy video doorbell has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. That's because it comes in well under $200, but it still offers high-def resolution day or night. It also allows you to respond to your visitors in real time and uses sophisticated AI technology that alerts you only when a human is at your door. It even comes with your choice of eight fun chimes, and it's a one-time purchase without any hidden subscription costs. Last but not least, it's easy to mount with the included tools and works in any weather. One reviewer wrote: "I bought this on a promo special, and I was bit leery about how well it would work compared to the likes of Ring and Nest. However, I have it in now for about a week and couldn't be happier."