The 15 Best Cheap Smart Home Devices

From controlling your home's temperature while you're out to setting a timer with just your voice and cameras you can keep tabs on from a phone to make sure your home and pets are safe and secure, smart devices instantly upgrade your home’s IQ, but are often pricey. But if you know where to look, the best cheap smart home devices often have all the features you need and can be had for less than $100 — and many are less than $50.

Virtually every room in your home, including your garage, can easily be upgraded with new voice or remote control features. Smart speakers with voice command let you play your favorite tunes and make calls or find information. They can also control other smart devices in your home like a wall clock you can ask to set a timer so washing your hands just to touch your phone or just forgetting to set a timer will be a thing of the past or lights you can turn on or off without finding the switch.

Just be sure to make sure that your devices are compatible with your speaker (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant tend to offer the most options) or smartphone's operating system.

Whether it's a gift or for your home, there's a cheap smart home devices on Amazon that will make home all the more comfortable.

1. The Best Overall Cheap Smart Speaker Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Echo Dot with Alexa is a popular, affordable smart speaker. You can ask Alexa to play music, check the weather, set alarms, get questions answered, and more with just your voice. With the right accessories, you can also turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and even lock doors when paired with compatible devices. At less than $50 and with multiple layers of privacy protection built in, it's a great all-around pick. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa products

2. A Budget Gadget That Makes Your Speakers Smarter Echo Input $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you already have some speakers you love, the Echo Input automatically upgrades any external speaker into a smart one with Alexa via Bluetooth or an included 3.5 millimeter audio cable. You can set it up in seconds to start streaming music via voice commands, as well as set alarms, timers, get updates on weather, and control other compatible smart home devices. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa or any speaker with 3.5 millimeter audio input

3. A Smart Lamp That Also Charges Your Phone Joly Joy Table Lamp with Bulb $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The Joly Joy Table Lamp is a smart lamp with different light modes to set the mood and a USB port to charge your smartphone. It includes an LED smart light bulb that’s controlled via an app on your smartphone, Alexa, or Google Assistant. This lamp has a sleek modern design, is 15 inches tall, and is compact enough to fit on most side tables or nightstands. Compatible With: Alexa, Google Assistant, iOS, or Android smartphones

4. A Smart Keypad That Makes It Easy (But Secure) For Guests, Dogwalkers, Or Kids August Home AK-R1 August Smart Keypad $49 | Amazon See On Amazon The August Smart Lock keypad is a code-based entry lock that’s mounted outside your door. Press a button, and your door is instantly locked or give your guests a unique access code so you know when they're coming in. There’s also an option to create a temporary PIN to give to guests or service providers. However, you'll need an August Smart Lock to use this keypad. Compatible With: August Smart Lock app for iOS (9.0 or higher) or Android (5.0 or higher) smartphones

5. A Garage Door Opener That Lets You Set Timers & Close It Remotely MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener allows you to open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App. Receive alert notifications in real-time whenever your garage is opened. Plus, Amazon Prime members in select areas can opt in the app to receive Amazon packages delivered inside their garage. There's also a guest feature that allows up to three people access. Compatible With: Key by Amazon, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Wink. Also garage door openers from Genie, Overhead Door, Raynor, Craftsman, Chamberlain, Stanley, Linear, and more.

6. A Smart Home Camera With Night Vision & People Detection Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Always know who’s at home with the Wyze Cam which you can mount inside the home to keep an eye on kids and pets, or by the front door so you can use it to say hello to those at the door. This smart home camera features night vision, two-way audio, and person detection. And you can stream live footage from anywhere in 1080p HD via your mobile device. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as iOS and Android

7. A Compact Microwave You Can Command With Your Voice AmazonBasics Smart Microwave $60 | Amazon See On Amazon The AmazonBasics Microwave is a smart microwave that’s controlled via voice commands. Sync it with your Echo device to ask Alexa to start microwaving. This microwave is compact to save precious countertop space, too. It features 10 different power levels, timer, turntable, and child lock for safety. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa including Echo devices

8. A Set Of Light Bulbs That Change Brightness & Color LUMIMNAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of two smart light bulbs change color and brightness via voice commands using Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant. You can also turn on or off the lights remotely using a smartphone or tablet, or even schedule for them to automatically turn on or off at set times ⁠— a great feature for those who travel a lot or have pets. Plus, the multicolor feature add a nice touch to any room. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, iOS, and Android

9. This Smart Plug Lets You Turn On Non-Smart Devices Remotely, Too TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini plugs into your wall outlet and turns any ordinary electronic device instantly smarter. Tap a button to control multiple devices and schedule automatic shut-off times from anywhere via your smartphone. It also works with voice control using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana devices. With more than 3,000 positive reviews, it's a fan favorite. "Setup took maybe three minutes and it worked perfectly the first time and every time since," one reviewer wrote. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana as well as Android 4.1 and higher or iOS 9 and higher.

10. A Smart Wall Clock That Makes Setting A Timer So Much Easier Echo Wall Clock $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Echo Wall Clock will make setting a timer so much easier. This digital display clock can be synced with any Echo device for setting timers and countdowns via Amazon Alexa voice command so you won't have to wash your hands just to set a timer. It’s 10-inches in diameter and fit’s nicely with any kitchen or room’s decor. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa Echo devices including Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, or Echo Input

11. A Bluetooth Tracker So You'll Never Lose Your Keys Again Tile Pro $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Tile Pro is a handy Bluetooth tracker that keeps you from losing important things. Simply attach it to your car keys, bag, or wallet, and you’ll be able to locate it within a 400-foot Bluetooth range via your smartphone or Alexa voice command. There’s even a find your phone feature. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa enabled devices, iOS, and Android smartphones

12. A Smart Power Strip You Can Control With An App meross Smart Power Strip WiFi Surge Protector $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Meross Smart Power Strip enables you to shut on or off your devices from anywhere via the Meross app or voice control. It features four AC outlets and four USB ports to power up all of your devices. You can also schedule automatic shut-offs for both outlets and USB ports, or turn it off when you're away. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT

13. A Streaming Media Stick You Can Control With Your Voice Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote $40 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 30,000 reviewers give Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with an Alexa voice remote a five-star rating. Plug it into most HD televisions with an HDMI port, so you can easily watch content from all of your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and more on a bigger screen. Browse TV shows, movies, or even music via the remote control or Alexa voice command. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa and most HD televisions with an HDMI port

14. This Smart Light Switch That Lets You Schedule & Adjust From Your Phone Leviton DW6HD-1BZ Decora Smart Wi-Fi 600W Incandescent/300W LED Dimmer $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Leviton's smart LED dimmer is a light switch upgrade that lets you control your lights from anywhere via an app or voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can schedule lights, easily adjust them to the time of the day or your mood, or set automatic shut-offs to save energy. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, August, IFTTT, iOS, and Android