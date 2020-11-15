From sheet pan dinners to a batch of freshly baked cookies, a baking sheet is an essential and versatile must-have tool in every kitchen. And if you have little time to spend scrubbing, you may be interested in one that’s easier to clean. Whatever size pan you're looking for, the best nonstick baking sheet is made of aluminum or steel-enforced aluminum with a PFOA-free nonstick coating.

I love to cook and bake, and I use a reliable sheet pan, aka baking sheet, for both. One quality I find essential here is a baking sheet that is strong enough to withstand heat without warping. That's why the best baking sheets are made of aluminum, an excellent heat conductor that’s durable and affordable, or aluminized steel, a more heavy-duty version that resists warping especially well and is more corrosion-resistant than aluminum, but can also be slightly more expensive. Any nonstick baking sheet should use a coating made without PFOA, a likely carcinogen; the good news is that most new nonstick cookware is now made without it.

A half sheet pan that measures 13 by 18 inches is the standard largest size for use in standard residential ovens. I use this one for baking cookies, slab pies, or entire sheet pan dinners. Quarter sheet pans that measure 9 by 13 inches are more useful than you’d think; I love to use this smaller pan for toasting nuts, broiling fish fillets, or baking just a couple of cookies from my freezer stash.

Unlike a cookie sheet, the rolled edges on a rimmed baking sheet make the pan more versatile for both savory and sweet recipes. A textured surface on a baking sheet is an added bonus that increases the pan’s nonstick quality and airflow, and results in more even cooking. Keep in mind hand-washing is best to protect the nonstick coating on your baking sheet — even if it's billed as dishwasher-safe — and the nonstick quality will make cleaning a quick process anyway.

With all this in mind, here are the best nonstick baking sheets. Each one is highly rated on Amazon and will help you bake and roast more evenly.

1. The Overall Best Nonstick Baking Sheet

The best rimmed baking sheet is made of aluminum with a steel-reinforced rim to prevent warping under heat. The PFOA-free nonstick interior coating is a pretty shade of gold that's designed for durability and resistance to scratching. This is my top pick and also the most affordable baking sheet on the list.

The half sheet pan features rolled edges and should be washed by hand; it's also available as a quarter sheet pan. Food52 loves this sheet and the family-owned company is even part of a food history exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. You may also appreciate knowing the brand earned the 2015 Minnesota Manufacturing Award for Sustainability, reflecting the company's efforts to minimize its environmental footprint.

This pick also comes in a quarter sheet size, but if you want a corrugated bottom, also consider this option.

A helpful review: “For years, I have used three separate cookie pans at a time while baking, and putting the cookie sheets on different levels. This pan is amazing because of the quality and also because of the quantity of cookies you can bake at one time. Using Pam, I have yet to overcook a cookie or have the cookie stick to the surface. Also, you can bake up to 36 cookies on this pan, and they all turn out perfectly. This cuts down on my baking time tremendously. This pan cooks each cookie uniformly, and cuts down on oven use. [...]This is a must have for anyone who loves to bake and is worth the investment.”

2. Worth The Splurge: A Baking Sheet Particularly Great For Roasting Vegetables

While the best baking sheet for roasting vegetables is actually an excellent pick for any recipe, here's what makes it your best choice for getting dinner on the table: whereas the first pick only uses aluminized steel for the rim, this one is made of heavy-gauge aluminized steel that withstands higher heat and features a textured surface that improves airflow for more even baking. Unlike this first pan, this one is also dishwasher safe.

The half sheet pan features a PFOA-free commercial-grade coating reinforced with ceramic for a quick-release pan that resists scratching, staining, corrosion, and abrasions. The square rolled edges around the rim add strength and make it easier to grab this pan.

A helpful review: “[...] I was expecting it to be just like any other pan, but I was really impressed. The slight texture pattern in the pan allowed better airflow during the baking process. The color of the pan resulted in the perfect color of golden brown on my roasted vegetables, where darker pans can run too hot and burn the food. And of course the nonstick was flawless. I would highly recommend this bakeware and will be buying more pieces for my kitchen.”

3. The Best Nonstick Baking Sheet Set

If you're looking for a set, here are the best nonstick baking sheets to add to your cart. Another pick from OXO, this half sheet pan and quarter sheet pan are made of commercial-grade heavy-gauge aluminized steel. Each pan has a PFOA-free coating that is ceramic reinforced for better nonstick release and resistance to scratches, stains, corrosion, and abrasions.

These baking sheets have textured surfaces that promote airflow and bake foods more evenly. The pans' square rolled edges also add strength and durability as well as a more secure grip when transferring out of a hot oven. It's also nice that each pan's dimensions are marked so anyone in your kitchen knows they're grabbing the right baking sheet for the job. This highly rated set of pans should be washed by hand.

A helpful review: “These are beautiful, fit nicely together for storage, and truly are non-stick! I love rose gold or copper kitchen items, and so do my guests. It's just different enough to notice but not be drastic. Super cute and I believe the raised bumps do help to cook every thing evenly.”