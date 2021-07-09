While you can use pretty much any extension cord inside the home, you can’t use an indoor option outside. The best outdoor extension cords should be weatherproof and designed with safety in mind. While all of the options below are highly rated and designed to be used outdoors, the best pick for you will come down to the specific length, color, outlet design, and extra features you need.

Do yourself a favor and break out the tape measure before you purchase. (There’s nothing more frustrating than buying a cord only to find out that it doesn’t reach from your outlet to your outdoor string lights.) Luckily, most of the picks below come in several length options.

While color is definitely secondary, it’s still important; some people want their extension cords to blend in (like when they’re powering holiday decor or landscaping lights) while others prefer that the color stands out and is easy to spot (like when they’re using power tools).

Next, consider the outlet design. You’ll want to ensure that an extension cord has the right number of sockets for your needs — but you’ll also want to consider where they’re located and how they’re set up. Some designs have one or multiple outlets at the end of the wire, while others have them scattered throughout the cord.

Finally, think about the extra features that’ll make your life easier in the long run. Do you want an extension cord with a switch? How about one that’s reinforced or comes with a built-in stake which you can stick in the ground? I’ve rounded up some of the highest rated picks on Amazon to get you started.

1. The Best Outdoor Extension Cord For Most People

The UltraPro outdoor extension cord has more than 11,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating. It’s grounded, double-insulated, UL-listed, and made with a single-piece molded plug, so it’s one of the safest and most durable options around — especially considering the reasonable price. It also comes in five lengths, five colors, and even multipack options, so it suits a wide variety of different needs. Finally, the multiple outlets on the end mean you can power a few things at once.

Number of outlets: 3 (depending on the length)

Available colors: black, green, hot pink, orange, white

Available lengths: 9 feet, 15 feet, 25 feet, 50 feet, 100 feet

One reviewer wrote: “I am currently using 2 of these 3 outlet outdoor 25 feet extension cords for my outdoor Christmas rope lights, candy cane lights, bush lights, and outside handrails lights. These work wonderfully. I have both of these hooked up to a dawn-dusk outdoor timer. So far so good.”

2. The Best Heavy-Duty Outdoor Extension Cord

When you’re working with power tools or major appliances, you’ll want an extension cord that’s grounded, heavy-duty, and easily visible. The Iron Forge Cable extension cord fits the bill and can support up to 15 amps, the highest on this list. It’s UL listed, so it meets strict safety standards, plus it has 12-gauge wire, a super durable vinyl covering that can handle temperatures up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, reinforced prongs, and a lighted socket that tells you when the power is on. It’s also bright yellow for visibility and has an anti-slip design that prevents the plug from slipping out while you’re working.

Number of outlets: 1

Available colors: yellow

Available lengths: 3 feet, 6 feet, 10 feet, 25 feet, 50 feet, 75 feet, 100 feet, 200 feet

One reviewer wrote: “Unbelievable deal on heavy duty extension cord. My electric chainsaw runs like a champ.”

3. An Outdoor Power Strip With Multiple Outlets

The Kasonic outdoor power stake falls somewhere between an extension cord and a power strip — and it has a built-in stake that secures it into the ground. In addition to its six ETL-certified sockets (ETL is similar to UL), it also has a convenient switch with a circuit breaker, so you can turn everything on or off at once. Since it’s green, it blends in with the surrounding landscaping, so it’s a great pick for holiday decor or outdoor lights.

Number of outlets: 6

Available colors: green

Available lengths: 9 feet

One reviewer wrote: “This outlet is ideal for running my multiple strands of outdoor lights into one location. The attached 9' extension cord is very convenient as I could plug into an exterior receptacle then place the box 7' away from the outlet so it is out of sight.”

4. A Lightweight 120-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord

Sometimes, excess durability can get in your way. The UL-listed Woods Yard Master extension cord is still a water-resistant one suitable for outdoor use, but it’s also flexible and lightweight. (That way, you can run it from one end of the yard to the other with ease.) Most importantly, at 120 feet, it’s one of the longest options available. The neon green color keeps it visible, and more than 2,700 reviewers have given it a 4.6-star rating overall.

Number of outlets: 1

Available colors: green

Available lengths: 120 feet

One reviewer wrote: “I got this for my Portland 13" string trimmer. I can hit every corner of my yard now without having to keep moving the cord to other outlets. It's nice and light I don't feel like I'm tugging at an anchor as I move along.”

5. The Extension Cord With Evenly Spaced Plugs Throughout

Most multi-socket extension cords have them all at the end — but what if your lights or devices are placed in different spots around the yard? Cue the UL-listed Woods Yard Master extension cord, which has three grounded outlets evenly placed throughout its 25-foot length, and it supports 15 amps, too. The green jacket is outdoor-rated and blends into the yard. Plus, each of the sockets has a power indicator and a cover for when it's not in use.

Number of outlets: 3

Available colors: green

Available lengths: 25 feet

One reviewer wrote: “I tried many other solutions but this extension cord has worked really well this season. It gets an outlet every few feet so I can get lights onto a tree our bushes and not have to worry how to daisy chain to the next one. The wire is very thick and rigid.”

Also Great: These Outdoor Extension Cord Covers

Add safety and durability to your extension cord setup with these Flemoon resin covers. The pod-like closures fit most cord sizes to keep the connections dry, clean, and protected. You can also get them in green, but both sets come in a pack of three for $15.

Also Great: A Smart Plug To Automate Your Outdoor Lights

By placing this BN-LINK smart outlet between your outdoor socket and your extension cord, you can control your lights, decorations, or cameras without having to go outside. It allows you to set timers and schedules from your phone (not to mention turn your things off or on from anywhere in the world). Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa or Google Home for voice control. Of course, it’s designed for outdoor use, and there’s no hub required.