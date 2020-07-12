The right furniture can transform a space, whether you’re indoors or out. The best outdoor furniture comes in a wide range of sizes and styles, and the right options for you will depend on the size of your space, how many people you hope to seat, and your aesthetic preferences. But regardless of which furniture works for your yard, deck, or patio, durability matters. It’s important to choose pieces made from weather-resistant materials, such as hard plastics, powder-coated steel, eucalyptus and acacia wood, and tempered glass. Any padded seating should have removable cushions so that you can easily store them in bad weather.

As far as materials go, plastic is maintenance-free and can be manipulated to look like other classic furniture materials, such as wicker. Sturdy steel with a powder coating is commonly used in outdoor furniture, and it’s sleek-looking, strong, and resists oxidation and rust. If you like the natural aesthetic of wood, opt for popular, outdoor-friendly eucalyptus and acacia, which can hold up to the elements with relatively minimal maintenance (and without the high price tag of teak). If you’re considering a table with a glass top, make sure that it’s made of tempered glass, which is stronger and safer for outdoor use than plain annealed glass. Finally, if you plan to stow away your outdoor furniture when it’s not in use or out of season, look for options that are designed to fold up compactly for easy storage.

From classic-looking Adirondack chairs and bistro sets to modern dining tables and outdoor sectionals, here is some of the best outdoor furniture you can find on Amazon.

1. A Maintenance-Free Adirondack Chair

There's nothing like an Adirondack chair when you want to kick back and enjoy the outdoors. This Outer Banks chair has the classic Adirondack chair design, but it’s made of 95% certified recycled plastic that's waterproof and maintenance-free. It even has a swing-out cup holder so that you can keep your favorite beverage close at hand. It folds up for off-season storage and can hold up to 250 pounds. It's available in faux mahogany or red, and it comes with a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer.

Positive Amazon review: “Added the perfect amount of class to my front porch. Easy to install & LOVE the drinks holders that slide away & hide. Nice finish, would recommend.”

2. A Space-Saving Bistro Set For Two

Perfect for a small patio, balcony, or garden, this Grand patio Bistro Set comes with a small table and two chairs, all of which fold up so they're easy to tuck away when you don't need them. They're made of powder-coated steel, and each of the chairs can hold up to 300 pounds. I love this soft blue color, but you can also choose from seven other colors ranging from black to yellow. (And if you're on the hunt for more patio furniture options, check out this list of patio furniture!)

Positive Amazon review: “I was looking for a small little bistro set for my balcony. I wanted one that had fold up chairs in case I needed extra space. This was the perfect option. The chairs were already assembled and are very sturdy, the perfect size. Also a great price. So happy with my purchase!”

3. A Modern Outdoor Dining Set Made From Environmentally Conscious Wood

If traditional patio furniture isn't your thing, look no further than this Brampton Dining Set, which is so cute I'd consider putting it inside my home! The set includes a table and six chairs that are durable enough to be left outside throughout the year. The eucalyptus table that measures 59 by 33 inches and stands 29 inches tall. It features a 2-inch hole in the center to insert an umbrella on sunny days. The chairs are made from resin and eucalyptus and can hold 250 pounds each.

The wood used in this dining set is 100% Forest Stewardship Council Certified, which means it comes from a forest that is managed with the environment and community (among other things!) in mind. You'll also receive a maintenance kit with your set, which includes wood cleaner, a brush, gloves, a sponge, emery paper, a paint brush, cotton cloth, and wood sealer oil, so that you can ensure your table and chairs have a long lifespan.

Positive Amazon review: “This patio set is a great value for the cost! It was super easy to put together, and looks way more expensive than it was. The chairs are also extremely comfortable, and easy to wipe clean. Highly recommended!”

4. A Sturdy Patio Set That’s Perfect For Your Deck Or Porch

When you're decorating slatted surfaces like decks and porches, don't forget to look at furniture legs! Narrow furniture legs can easily get caught between planks, but this Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set has U-shaped legs that won’t easily slide into gaps. The set has powder-coated steel frames that are coupled with weather-resistant, fade-proof polyethylene wicker. The table is topped with tempered glass.

The chairs are wide and deep — and since they sit low to the ground (the seats are around 21 inches high), Amazon reviewers report that they're a great option if you don't want your seating to obstruct a nice view. Each chair can support up to 250 pounds and has cushions with removable polyester covers. The cushions are on the thin side, according to some reviewers, but they come in five colors and should be easily to swap out with different ones if need be.

Positive Amazon review: “Very comfortable, and perfect for our small apartment porch. Assembly was pretty simple. [...] Overall, I really love the look. It’s sleek and classy. And will be perfect for this spring and summer.”

5. A Beautiful Wooden Garden Bench

Add a touch of beauty to your garden or porch with this Vifah's Wooden Garden Bench made from weather-resistant eucalyptus hardwood. The back of the bench has a simple, pretty design, and the contoured seat is meant to be comfortable without a cushion. It has a weight capacity of 400 pounds.

To maintain the bench's color, the manufacturer recommends applying oil to it once per year. Some reviewers have opted to stain the wood a darker color, which is good to know if you want to customize it later down the line. The bench comes in two other styles, folding and plaid decorative.

Positive Amazon review: “It's really beautiful, and makes my garden look complete. I really appreciate the unusual design of the back. Very nice statement piece.”

6. An Inexpensive Patio Set That Comes With An Umbrella

If you're in need of a basic dining set that doesn't cost too much, opt for this Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Set, which includes everything you need to dine al fresco on a sunny day — four chairs, a table, and an umbrella. The set is made with powder-coated steel, PVC and polyester fabric, plus the tempered glass tabletop.

For this price, the set is a great starter set option. But if you'd like to invest in a more expensive set of table and chairs, check out this PHI VILLA Patio Dining Set.

Positive Amazon review: “Very pleased with this set for the price. Only the table needed assembly and it was easy. Looks great and comfortable too. I love that the chairs fold up.”

7. A Relaxing Hammock To Brighten Up Your Backyard

Stretching out in a hammock on a nice day can feel so pleasant, and you can get in on the hammock action by adding a Sorbus Double Hammock to your backyard. The fabric hammock is made of cotton and polyester, and it suspends from a steel frame. It's easy to remove the hammock and store it in the carrying bag when you’re not using it. The hammock has a 450-pound weight limit.

If you have two trees you can use instead of a stand, try this popular (and much cheaper) Anyoo hammock. You can also find more hammock recommendations in this list of double hammocks.

Positive Amazon review: “Works great and is very sturdy even under a lot of weight. Price is good for a heavy duty hammock stand. Able to break it down and transport it easily.”

8. A Two-In-One Outdoor Couch And Dining Set

With the Merax Patio Dining Table Set, you get a fully functional sectional as well as a dining table set, all in one. It includes an L-shaped couch, two ottomans, and a dining table. The set is made of a powder-coated steel frame and woven PE rattan, and it's available in three different colors. The cushions are removable so that you can easily store them indoors to make sure they last as long as possible. Overall, it's a good-looking, versatile outdoor furniture set that you can arrange to fit your space.

Positive Amazon review: “I love this furniture set! It is perfect for my lanai. [...] great value!”