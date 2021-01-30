When you're short on cabinet space, the best over-the-toilet storage options offer an easy way to give purpose to an otherwise underutilized area. With so many options, though, it's not always easy to narrow down the best pick for your bathroom. To do that, you'll want to first decide whether you want a standing unit or a mounted unit, and then consider the size and appearance.

There are two types of storage units that work well over your toilet: Standing units have feet that straddle your toilet and offer shelving or cabinets up above, while mounted units attach to your wall instead. Both have their pros and cons. Standing units are easy to set up (without much damage to your walls, although manufacturers often recommend that you secure them to the wall for added stability). They offer plenty of storage but usually take up more space than wall-mounted units, so they might not be the best pick for small bathrooms. Mounted units, on the other hand, often look sleek and professional, but they'll probably involve some drilling and permanent-hole-making, so they're not ideal for renters.

Next, consider how much storage it offers and whether you want storage that is open or hidden. Open shelving works well for toilet paper, towels, and decor accents, but if you'd rather hide toiletry bottles, look for units with closed cabinets. Finally, check out the dimensions to ensure that the piece is compatible with your toilet area and the right size for your bathroom.

Last but not least, make sure you like the look of the unit. The right pick can add to the ambiance of your bathroom rather than take away from it. These eight options come in all different designs and colors, so you can find one that makes organizing your bathroom a joy.

The Best Over-The-Toilet Standing Units

1. The Fan-Favorite Shelving Unit

The UTEX bathroom organizer is one of the most popular units on Amazon with 3,000-plus reviewers giving it a 4.5-star overall rating because it's well-made, looks great, and offers ample storage above the toilet. The three open shelves work well for everything from toiletry essentials to decor, while its A-frame legs are both sturdy and stylish. If you don't love the white, you can also get it in espresso or gray. (Assembly isn't the easiest, but reviewers report that it's "worth it" to stick with it.)

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 25.1 by 10 by 61.5 inches

Available colors: White, Gray, Espresso

One reviewer wrote: "The shelf is really good quality. It took my roommate and I about 45 minutes to put it together start to finish. The brown finish is great, and each of the shelves are large enough to hold plenty of things. Worth the price in my opinion."

2. The Best Budget Pick

For those bathroom-organizing on a budget, there's the Zenna over-the-toilet standing unit. This space-saver gives you three additional shelves for all of your bathroom essentials, and it does so for less than $40. Despite the affordability factor, it's made from sturdy steel (in your choice of three metal finishes), and it has a sleek, minimalist appearance that won't make your bathroom look crowded.

Material: Steel

Dimensions: 10.25 by 23.3 by 64.6 inches

Available colors: Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, White

One reviewer wrote: "I was worried this would look cheap or not fit my space in my tiny bathroom, but was pleasantly surprised! Fits well. Is great for what I need it for. Looks better in person than the stock photo."

3. The Option With The Most Shelf Space

Most standing units feature three shelves, but the Furinno Turn-N-Tube offers five, all in a rustic-modern style. In addition to the three open shelves directly above the toilet, this one has a few on the side which are great for towels, additional paper rolls, and maybe even your toilet brush. Since it's made from particleboard and PVC, it's both affordable and durable for prolonged use in a moist environment. (If you like the materials but don't need the extra shelves on the side, it's also available in a three-shelf option.)

Material: Particle board and PVC

Dimensions: 31.1 by 9 by 65.1 inches

Available colors: French Oak Gray/Black, Espresso/Black

One reviewer wrote: "Cool thing is you can have the two side shelves facing on whichever side you want. [...] Was looking for something simple and even IKEA couldn't beat this price. Going to organize it properly and place some plants on top to drape over."

4. The Best Standing Unit With Cabinets

If you're looking for a unit that hides your items rather than puts them on display, the Spirich Home over-the-toilet storage cabinet is worth the splurge. Yes, it has an open shelf for cute things like candles and towels, but for your toiletries and personal items, there's also a roomy cabinet with two separate tiers. It fits above most standard-size toilets, and you can even put additional decor on top. (Note that this one should be fitted to the wall for added stability, but those fixtures are included.)

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 24.8 by 9 by 66 inches

Available colors: White

One reviewer wrote: "Wow. I absolutely love this cabinet. Assembly was pretty easy. [...] It's definitely worth the money."

The Best Mounted Toilet Storage

5. The Best Wall-Mounted Cabinet Unit

The HOMFA wall cabinet has two roomy shelves (one of which is adjustable) behind shaker-cabinet doors, so as soon as you close them, all you see are its sleek lines. It also has a hanging towel bar underneath and is resistant to moisture and erosion. More than 1,500 customers have have weighed in and given it a 4.5-star overall rating, proving that it's a tried-and-true pick. Choose between two colors.

Material: Engineered wood

Dimensions: 23.62 by 8.27 by 24.21 inches

Available colors: Dark Brown, White

One reviewer wrote: "Sleek, clean cabinet. Looks really nice in the bathroom above toilet for much needed storage. Definitely recommend. Took [two] of us to get up on the wall but not difficult."

6. These Best-Selling Floating Shelves

With more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall, these two-packs of floating shelves are a top-seller on Amazon. Although you could easily mount them in your kitchen or laundry area, too, they're great for above the toilet because of their metal railings and optional towel bar. The pine shelves (available in five tones) are heat-resistant and can handle the humidity of your bathroom, while the order comes with everything you need for hassle-free installation. This is one of the narrowest options on the list, making them a good choice for small bathrooms.

Material: Wood and metal

Dimensions: 16.13 by 5.5 by 3.14 inches

Available colors: Brown, Carbonized Black, Gray, Natural, White Washed

One reviewer wrote: "They are exactly what I was looking for for over the toilet. I have no storage in my bathroom and this works perfectly. Very easy to put up and very sturdy. Looks more expensive than it was. Recommend."

7. A Mini Multi-Shelf Unit

It can't hold a ton, but the Rose Home Fashion rustic shelving unit can store a few rolls of toilet paper, some hand towels, and maybe a candle — all without overwhelming a small bathroom or needing lots of assembly. It's made from wood and features two metal hooks. Plus, it comes in your choice of brown or white. Most importantly, it's sleek and non-cluttered for those with minimal wall space.

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 16 by 5.5 by 13 inches

Available colors: Brown, White

One reviewer wrote: "No assembly required and so easy to hang! Perfect size for our downstairs bathroom, and now have some small decorations to go on the shelves! Very sturdy and amazingly lightweight! Couldn’t love this more and amazed at the affordable price!"

8. A Damage-Free Mounted Alternative

Like a standing unit, this ALLZONE bathroom solution provides multiple shelves of storage without damaging your walls. (It mounts to the floor and ceiling using adjustable, steel-pipe tension rods.) However, unlike most standing units, this one takes up minimal space along the side of your toilet, comes apart for easy transportation, and has fully adjustable shelves and legs that fit almost any bathroom — all things that really come in handy when you move. Taken together, it's a great option for renters who want a low-profile look. Choose between two colors, and each of the four shelves can support up to 22 pounds.

Material: Steel

Dimensions: 22-33 by 10.6 by 92-116 inches

Available colors: Oil Bronze, White

One reviewer wrote: "As a renter with a small bathroom with no counter or cabinets (only pedestal sink and medicine cabinet), I had been searching for a good storage solution that would be easy to install. [...] Setup was fairly easy. It is quite customizable, and I can easily change the height/width."