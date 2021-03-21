12 Picnic Accessories To Level Up Your Park Plans

With coronavirus rules rapidly changing, the UK is looking to the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown to return to some semblance of normality this spring. We are already allowed to meet with one person outside of our household to grab a coffee and catch up (maintaining social distancing) and on March 29, we will also be allowed to meet with up to six people or two households outdoors in public parks or private gardens. This means only one thing: picnics. And these picnic accessories for outside meet-ups are certainly worth getting excited over.

It may not feel like it yet, but blink and spring will be in full swing. That means the temperature will warm up and it’ll be much more pleasant to sit with people outdoors for extended periods of time. Whether you want to invite anybody over for a garden catch up, or visit your local park together, there’s always time for a picnic vibe.

I’ve looked around for the best picnic must-haves, from the absolutely essential to the not-so-crucial but still super cute. We’re talking cool bags, drinks containers and cups, cutlery, games, tote bags, and picnic blankets, amongst other things. Keep scrolling to browse the edit.

