Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 3

The moon vibes alone in graceful Libra this morning, cooling the air and encouraging a balanced outlook. If you aren’t helping a friend to mediate a disagreement, you may seek advice yourself when your indecision keeps you stuck between two options.

Expect the unexpected this evening. Venus, the planet of love and values, teams up with electric Uranus, the arbiter of sudden change and surprise. A shift in your relationships or financial circumstances may cause you to reconsider your desires, or an unexpected social invitation could push you outside your comfort zone. Today’s disruptions could lead to something better than you imagined.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Unexpected expenses may feel like a blow to your security. Don’t panic, Aries. Use your enterprising nature to think up a genius solution. If you’re lucky, you may receive a bonus, or make a spontaneous purchase of a luxury item that brings you joy.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your desire for freedom takes over today. Experiment with your personal style and express what makes you unique. Nobody’s watching you as intently as you think, so do whatever you want.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Relationship patterns, secret love affairs, undisclosed financial dealings, or hidden indulgences may be brought to your attention. Explore your buried feelings in solitude. Bringing them to others’ attention now may be risky.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Break up your usual pattern, Cancer. Say yes to a spontaneous social gathering or group project. A new and exciting friendship could form based on shared dreams, artistic interests, or unconventional values.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your talents and achievements deserve to be recognized. When people appreciate them, embrace the spotlight, no matter how unexpected it may be. Seize an opportunity that could steer your career in an exciting direction.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your values and beliefs are fluctuating. Take this opportunity to immerse yourself in a new environment that could expand your mind. Book a flight, sign up for a course, or connect with someone new.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Keep a close eye on your finances, Libra. Unexpected changes to bills, debts, investments, or an inheritance could bring you closer to your goals. In your love life, you could have an exhilarating sensual experience. Follow the urge to explore your hidden desires.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) A surprising confession from a loved one may spark new developments in your relationship. An honest conversation may offer clarity. Ultimately, the true test is whether you can allow this person to evolve and be who they are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A romantic encounter in the office, gym, or grocery store aisle could get your heart racing. Be spontaneous, Sagittarius. If your focus is solely on work, expect a shakeup to your routine that allows more freedom to do what you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A pleasant surprise could emerge in your love life — perhaps a sudden connection with someone who isn’t your usual type. If you experience a creative breakthrough, take this as a sign to revisit your passions.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Feeling compelled to break free from a family tradition? Follow your heart, Aquarius, and explore your independence. The adventure and freedom that come with forging your own path will outweigh the initial chaos it may incite.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) An unexpected message is heading your way, causing disruptions. Avoid making an impulsive choice based on new information. You may see a situation differently down the road.

