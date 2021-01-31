When it comes to pizza, waiting even 30 minutes for delivery can feel far too long. Pizza pans make it quick and easy to bake pizzas at home, whether you prefer to build your own or use frozen pre-made pies. The best pizza pans are nonstick and made from durable steel or cast iron materials that heat evenly.

Pizza pans are typically made of either steel or cast iron. Stainless steel holds heat well, often has a nonstick coating, and is usually dishwasher-friendly. Cast iron pans are durable, also retain heat very well, and are naturally nonstick once they are seasoned. However, they are not dishwasher-safe and must be hand-washed and dried to avoid rust. Some pizza pans have perforated bottoms that are designed to help ensure an extra crispy crust, since the holes allow steam to escape rather than getting trapped.

It's also important to consider the size of your pizza pan. A few inches difference in diameter may seem small, but it can amount to a big difference in the size of your finished pie. A 16-inch pizza is nearly twice as big as a 12-inch pizza, and nearly four times as big as an 8-inch pizza. A 14-inch pizza will serve around four people while a 16-inch pizza will serve around six.

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to preheat your pizza ovens with this list of the best pizza pans.

1. The Best Overall

Pizza size: 14 inches

Material: stainless steel

Bottom: perforated

Make delicious 14-inch pies with this Cuisinart pizza pan, which has a perforated bottom to ensure crispy crusts. Made from stainless steel, it's dishwasher-safe and nonstick for easy clean up. This pizza pan also has slightly rolled edges to help create a good crust, and to prevent your pizza from sliding around.

One fan raved: “This is a well made product perfect for baking pizzas! After discovering Trader Joe’s sold pizza dough I was excited to make my own pizzas. The pan gave it the perfect crust! Plus It is non stick and build solid for the dish washer.”

2. The Runner-Up

Pizza size: 14 inches

Material: steel

Bottom: non-perforated

If you prefer a softer crust, this 14-inch pizza pan is the perfect pick for you because it does not have a perforated design. It's made from cold-pressed steel that is dishwasher-safe, although it should be hand-washed before and after the first use. This pan also has a nonstick coating along with a slightly raised edge, so your pizza won't stick but it will stay in place.

One fan raved: “These are great pizza pans. We have purchased two of them now. We eat allot of frozen pizza so it’s nice to always have one clean or in case you want to cook two at once. These pan are very non-stick and do not have a high lip to them so the Pizza slides off the pan very easily. This was also one of few pizza pans I had found on Amazon that did not have those holes all over them. Why is that important? Well if your like me and don’t want your crust super crispy then you need to avoid the pans with holes because that is what they do. So overall I feel like this is the best pizza pan on Amazon. Very pleased with my purchase!”

3. The Best Cast Iron Pizza Pan

Pizza size: 12 inches

Material: cast iron

Bottom: non-perforated

This naturally nonstick pizza pan is made from cast iron, so it's both durable and versatile. It does not have a perforated design, but it can be preheated to give your pizza a crispy bottom. This pizza pan is not dishwasher-friendly, but it can last for years if it is properly hand-washed and dried after each use. It also has convenient handles and a 1-inch edge that gives you the option of making pizza with a thicker, chewier crust.

One fan raved: “If you're looking for a really crispy crust, this is the pan for you. Just heat it up before placing your dough on it and it sizzles. We haven't ordered pizza since I got this pan. It makes the best pizza and takeout/delivery is unappealing since tasting pizza made at home with this awesome piece of equipment. Just love it.”

4. The Best Large Pizza Pan

Pizza size: 16 inches

Material: stainless steel

Bottom: perforated

If you want to make pizzas for your whole family or host pizza parties, this stainless steel pizza pan is a great choice. It can make pizzas up to 16 inches in diameter, which is big enough to feed a small group. The perforated bottom helps create a crispier crust, and the nonstick and dishwasher-safe design makes cleanup a breeze.

One fan raved: “This thing is great. I was a little nervous putting it in the oven without spraying it, but there’s absolutely no need for it. The pizza slid off the pan, in fact you have to be a little careful when getting it out of the oven. The holes in it mimics putting it directly on the rack, which most of the time is recommended on the package. But I don’t like doing that because of the mess. Highly recommend.”

5. The Best Pizza Pan Set

Pizza size: 12 inches

Material: steel

Bottom: non-perforated

Test out different topping combinations or make pies for a crowd with this two-piece nonstick pizza pan set. Each pan is 12 inches in diameter and has two handles, so they are easy to take out of the oven. They are dishwasher-safe, but should be washed before and after the first time you use them.

One fan raved: “I would give six stars if possible. For the price the quality is mind blowing. I made my own pizzas from scratch and we were using cookie sheets to bake them. They didn't cook evenly and we would have rectangular pizzas. But with these pizza pans, our pizza cooks evenly and they're circular! The pans are easy to clean, they don't warp at high temperatures (I put then in at 500 F and they were fine) and the handles on the pan are great for when you need to pull the pizza out. Price is low and quality is high (which is odd but I'm not complaining)”