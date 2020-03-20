For restaurant-style pizza that you can bake at home, you need one of the best pizza ovens Amazon has to offer. Whether you love a good Margherita pizza or you’re all about meat, there’s a pizza oven with your name on it below. There are just a few key factors to keep in mind while shopping.

Fuel Type

First things first: you’ll want to decide on a heat source. Wood-burning pizza ovens are ideal if you crave the authentic, wood-fired flavor that’s synonymous with Naples-style pizza, but they require you to load up the wood pieces before each use and keep wood on hand. For a less labor-intensive option, both gas- and electric-powered pizza ovens are easy to operate. Gas ovens offer more temperature control than wood-fired ones, although they do require you to buy propane tanks, which are an added expense. Electric pizza ovens are low maintenance, but won't get as hot as the other two options, and aren’t quite as ideal for outdoor use since they require an outlet.

Temperature & Bake Time

Once you’ve decided on a heat source, you can focus on heat range and baking time. The wood-burning option wins here — some models, like my top pick below, can reach 930 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes and bake pizzas in just 60 seconds (yes that fast!). For comparison, the propane options on this list can only reach as high as 700 degrees Fahrenheit and it’ll take them 10 to 15 minutes to get there. The electric options heat up the fastest, but tend to have the lowest maximum temperatures, in the 500-degrees-Fahrenheit range. (Keep in mind that for true Neopolitan pizza you need to get to 700 degrees.)

Check out the best pizza ovens on Amazon. All of them are highly rated, fairly portable, and cost less than $275.

1. The Overall Best Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Ooni 3 Outdoor Pizza Oven $200 | Amazon See on Amazon This best-selling outdoor pizza oven heats up to 930 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes, and when fully pre-heated, it can bake a pizza in just 60 seconds. It runs off of energy-efficient wood pellets, giving the pizza an authentic, wood-fired flavor. At less than 28 pounds, it’s not exactly lightweight, but it’s certainly portable enough to take to your friend’s house. It comes with a cordierite stone baking board as well, and it is compatible with a gas burner attachment (sold separately) for cooking versatility. A helpful review: “Excellent product. Wood-Fired taste. Takes a little practice and if you're doing a party make sure you have some help because you have to maintain the fire box. But I would say it's well worth it. A lot of fun and the pizza is outstanding! Just like Naples Italy.”

2. The Overall Best Propane Pizza Oven Pizzacraft Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven $290 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed for outdoor use, this propane-powered pick preheats to 700 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes and bakes pizzas in five minutes. It’s powered by propane and it can run on a 1-pound propane tank for two hours, or you can hook it up to a larger propane tank. While it’s technically portable, this pick weighs 26 pounds without the tank, which isn't an insubstantial amount. It’s safe to use on all surfaces, and it includes a heat-diffusing, hollow-core pizza stone to bake the crust evenly. The dome design and inner heat shield redirect heat to cook your toppings at the same rate as your pizza crust, so the whole pie is evenly crispy. This oven also has a built-in thermometer, a matchless starter for easy lighting, and a gas hose. Plus, it includes a bonus grill brush, peeler, and pizza eBook. A helpful review: “Love this pizza oven. We used it for [a] Christmas eve party and made 11 pizzas. Once you get the timing right it makes perfect individual pizzas. The provided tools work good. Follow the cooking directions at the beginning till you get the hang of it and your good to go. We used Trader Joe's dough and spread, they worked great.”

3. Another Great Propane Pick: An Artisanal Pizza Oven That Mimics A Brick Oven Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven $242 | Amazon See on Amazon This artisanal pizza oven uses a double layered ceiling to enhance heating dynamics to bake like a brick oven, so you can make authentic pies without leaving your yard. The Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven can be powered by a portable, disposable, 1-pound propane tank, but it includes a regulator and a 5-foot hose to adapt to standard, bulk propane tanks for regular backyard use as well. It can reach 700 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes, making it slower to heat up than my previous pick, but the built-in micro-adjust valve gives you total control of the flame. At 47 pounds, this pizza oven is the heaviest one featured on this list, but the stainless-steel construction is durable and aesthetically pleasing — and this pick has an impressive 4.4-star customer rating on Amazon with over 200 reviews. A helpful review: “Love this little oven. Set it up at my farmstand and it pumps pizza out all day long. [...] They come out perfect! Done in under three minutes! I built a huge 10k lb brick oven but it’s a lot of work to get it started. This guy is ready in 15 minutes and the pizza tastes just as good. It looks good and its durable. Well worth the money. [...].

4. The Best On A Budget: An Electric Pizza Oven That's Easy To Clean Wisco 421 Pizza Oven With LED Display $119 | Amazon See on Amazon The most affordable pick featured in this roundup, this electric-powered pizza oven by Wisco offers a simple, one-touch setting that will automatically bake your pizza at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. It also has an adjustable thermostat that ranges from 150 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, plus LED display and a removable tray for easy crumb clean-up. It boasts 1,500 watts of power and weighs 19 pounds, making it the lightest pizza oven in this roundup. Plus, it has a stellar 4.5-star customer rating on Amazon and over 200 reviews. A helpful review: “Awesome oven. Settled on this one rather than some cheaper models and couldn't be more satisfied. Oven is easy to use, love the quick on to 450 for 10 minute cooking time, great for frozen pizzas. Can easily adjust time and/or temp with a push and turn of the dial. Easy for my kids to fix themselves a snack. The results are much better than using the microwave when you want to create a crunchy exterior like on chicken nuggets, also great for reheating. No need to preheat and with the elements so close to the food, it cooks faster than traditional oven.”