iPads are beloved for their portability, so it follows that a portable charger would be handy to have on the go. The best portable iPad chargers have a battery capacity of at least 10,000 mAH to help ensure you can juice up your iPad anywhere, even if there’s no outlet in sight. All you need is the right combination of power bank and charging cord that will be compatible with your iPad model — and if you don’t have the necessary cords already, you’ll find several options below.

When choosing a portable charger for your iPad, battery capacity — measured in milliampere-hour (mAh) — will be the main consideration since this determines how many times it’ll charge your tablet before needing to be recharged itself. While the amount of power needed to fully charge an iPad will depend on the efficiency of the device itself, the power bank, and the cord you’re using, guidance suggests roughly 10,000 mAh should be able to fill the tablet’s battery one time. Each power bank below has at least 10,000 mAh, but the higher the capacity, the more you’ll be able to charge your iPad and other devices. However, higher-capacity power banks will also tend to be heavier, larger, and/or more expensive, so think about how much power you’ll actually need before simply opting for the one with the highest mAh.

What’s more, power banks have varying types of input and output ports, and often feature more than one kind. Input ports charge the power bank itself and are often USB-C or micro-USB ports — but if you’re looking for true off-the-grid portability, you could opt for a solar-powered power bank. On the other hand, output ports are used to charge your devices. USB-A ports are the most common and will work perfectly fine for charging, but USB-C ports can charge devices faster and may be your preference if charging speed is important to you.

Next, think about which charging cord you’ll need for your iPad model. For example, the current generation of iPad Pro and iPad mini charge via USB-C, while the standard iPad charges via a Lightning cord. Your iPad likely came with a charging cord that will be compatible with a power bank, but I’ve also included a USB-C to USB-C cord for faster charging of the iPad Pro and iPad mini. For standard iPads, there’s a fast-charging Lightning to USB-C cord and a Lightning to USB-A cord if you want a spare.

Finally, while power banks don’t need to be Made for iPhone (MFi) — a certification that they’ve been tested and approved for safe use with iPhones and iPads — the cords they’re used with should be. The cords included on this list are made by Apple and don’t need the certification, but if you’re using cords you have at home or are purchasing non-Apple cords, you can check to make sure they’re MFi certified in Apple’s directory.

Here are some of the best portable iPad chargers, including power banks and their corresponding cords.

1. The Basic Power Bank

mAh: 10,000

10,000 Input ports: 1 USB-C, 1 micro-USB

1 USB-C, 1 micro-USB Output ports: 1 USB-A

1 USB-A Size: 5.87 x 2.68 x 0.55 inches

5.87 x 2.68 x 0.55 inches Weight: 7.5 ounces

This budget-friendly 10,000 mAh power bank will ensure you have one full iPad charge on-hand while remaining portable. It’s slim, weighs less than half a pound, and is easy to tuck into a bag or purse pocket. It comes with a micro-USB to USB-A cord to charge the bank and has an LED charge indicator light.

One reviewer wrote: “I have used previous portable chargers and either they were too small and never held much battery power or way too big to the point it wasn't convenient to travel with it. The Anker portable charger on the other hand falls somewhere in the middle; it can charge my iPad pro from almost dead to a full battery and still have charge left over to charge my phone as well. Definitely one of the best purchases I have ever made.”

2. A Powerful-Yet-Slim Power Bank

mAh: 20,000

20,000 Input ports: 1 USB-C, 1 micro-USB

1 USB-C, 1 micro-USB Output ports: 2 USB-A

2 USB-A Size: 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.8 inches

6.2 x 2.9 x 0.8 inches Weight: 12.1 ounces

For twice as much power as the basic option with only a slight increase in weight and size, this 20,000 mAh Anker power bank packs a punch in a compact and easy-to-carry form. It comes with a carrying case and a micro-USB to USB-A cord to charge the bank, and it also has an LED charge indicator light. Plus, you can charge two devices simultaneously. The charger is available in two colors: black and white.

One reviewer wrote: “This thing is a lifesaver, I was able to charge my iPad to 100% and the brick still had half of the battery left. Even though it takes a long time to charge it is worth it because the battery life is so long. I have gone weeks without charging it and it still has full battery life.”

3. A Larger But More Powerful Bank

mAh: 30,000

30,000 Input ports: 1 micro-USB, 1 USB-C, 1 Lightning

1 micro-USB, 1 USB-C, 1 Lightning Output ports: 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C

2 USB-A, 1 USB-C Size: 7.8 x 3.54 x 1.54 inches

7.8 x 3.54 x 1.54 inches Weight: 24.32 ounces

With more power comes a heavier and larger power bank, but this 30,000 mAh bank provides a good balance between size and power. The bank does not come with any cords for charging itself or your devices, but it's likely you have compatible cables on hand already — if not, you can keep scrolling to find the cords you need. It also has a charge indicator light and allows you to charge up to three devices at once.

One reviewer wrote: “Have been using this power bank for couple weeks since I bought it. Absolutely love it! It is little bulky, however it holds a lot of juice that we can charge our iPhones and iPad multi times ( 8-10 times) once the power bank is fully charged.”

4. The Power Bank With The Highest Battery Capacity

mAh: 40,000

40,000 Input ports: 1 micro-USB, 1 USB-C

1 micro-USB, 1 USB-C Output ports: 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C

2 USB-A, 1 USB-C Size: 6.67 x 3.21 x 1.73 inches

6.67 x 3.21 x 1.73 inches Weight: 31.74 ounces

This high-capacity power bank has a whopping 40,000 mAh of battery power, the largest capacity on this list. It’s perfect if you’re in need of plenty of battery power in a form that’s still small and light enough to be tucked into a bag or suitcase without much fuss. The power bank has an easy-to-read LED screen that lets you know how much battery power is left and allows you to simultaneously charge up to three devices. However, it does not come with any cords.

One reviewer wrote: “Been using it for a while now. Product performs as expected. Able to charge my iPad 3-4 times with it fully charged. Haven’t tried charging my laptop. The downside is the package does not come with a wall plug/adapter.”

5. The Best Solar-Powered Portable Charger

mAh: 25,000

25,000 Input ports: 4 solar panels, 1 micro-USB

4 solar panels, 1 micro-USB Output ports: 2 USB-A

2 USB-A Size: 6.1 x 3.35 x 1.37 inches folded; solar panels expand to 13.9 inches

6.1 x 3.35 x 1.37 inches folded; solar panels expand to 13.9 inches Weight: 20.8 ounces

To keep your devices juiced when you’re off the grid, consider a solar-powered power bank that can charge your iPad using just the power of the sun. It has four fold-out solar panels but can also be charged via micro-USB if you’d prefer to use the solar function only in case of emergency or a power outage. You can charge up to two devices at once. The power bank is available in three colors, comes with a micro-USB to USB-A cord, and is equipped with a built-in LED flashlight.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve used this quite a bit for charging my iPad and phone and Bluetooth speaker. It holds a lot of power and I’ve never fully emptied it. It does take a long while to charge on solar, so plug into wall when u can, but the solar is a great option to have. We just used it during an extended power outage and I never worried about my phone not having a charge. We used it to top off my iPad so we could watch TV during the outage. Worked fantastic. I’d like to own another one when I can for my bug out bag!”

Charging Cords You Might Also Need

1. An Extra Lightning To USB-A Cord

This Lightning to USB-A cord can be used to charge a standard iPad from any power source that has a USB-A output. It is available in 0.5-, 1-, and 2-meter lengths.

One reviewer wrote: “I’m done purchasing cheap knock off cables for my phone or ipad. I’d rather pay a little more for the original quality. Works great!”

2. A USB-C To USB-C Cord

This USB-C to USB-C cord can be used to charge an iPad Pro or iPad mini from any power source with a USB-C output. It’s available in 1- or 2-meter lengths. And if you want to charge your power bank via its USB-C port, you can pair this cord with a USB-C power adapter.

One reviewer wrote: “I needed a longer cable to Connect my iPad Pro to charger while I watch movies on the big screen that I play through the iPad Pro. This did everything I needed.”

3. A USB-C to Lightning Cord

This USB-C to Lightning cord can be used to charge a standard iPad from any power source with a USB-C output. It’s available in 1- or 2-meter lengths.

One reviewer wrote: “This cord is great!! Use it for charging my iPad and iPhone super quick while plugged into my MacBook pro- highly recommend!”