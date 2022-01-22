These days, chances are good that you use a phone every day, so having an effective charger that fits your needs on hand is essential. Ranging from corded to wireless options, the best iPhone chargers for you will depend on where and how fast you’d prefer to charge your phone. You should check that any charger is safe and approved for use with iPhones. When choosing non-Apple chargers, opt for ones that are MFi certified if corded or Qi certified if wireless— meaning they’ve passed a series of tests to ensure they are compatible and safe to use with Apple products.

The most common charging method is using a corded charger, which typically requires an adapter and a Lightning cable. These adapters and cords are often sold separately, allowing you to customize your charging experience. When purchasing a Lightning cable, the most important consideration is how long you’d like it to be, as this will determine how far you can be from the power source and still use your phone. When purchasing an adapter for a newer iPhone model, you’ll want to look at how much power it can output, measured in watts. This is because iPhone models 8 and later have a fast charge feature that allows your phone to reach 50% battery life in 30 minutes when charged with a 20-watt USB-C adapter. There are adapters available with outputs above 20 watts, which will work just fine — but they won’t charge your iPhone any faster than a 20-watt adapter.

Wireless chargers are also available and can be used on iPhone 8 models and later. They are simple to use, but they don’t support fast charging. However, some cordless chargers feature MagSafe technology, meaning that they use magnets to perfectly align your phone to the charger and “stick” to the back of your phone. MagSafe chargers can charge an iPhone faster than non-MagSafe wireless chargers if used with a 20-watt adapter, but they’re only compatible with the iPhone 12 and later. To be safe, you should opt for a MagSafe charger from Apple or one that’s specified to be “Made for MagSafe.”

You’ve likely tried several charging methods over the years, but as new technology arises and your needs change, you might want to periodically reevaluate and make sure you’re using one that’s best for both your current device and routine. With all that in mind, here are the best iPhone chargers on Amazon for your home, car, or anywhere else you might go.

1. A Pack Of Fast-Charging Cords & Adapters

This MFi-certified USB-C fast charger set has everything you need to utilize the fast charge feature on the iPhone 8 or later. It includes two 20-watt USB-C adapters and two 6-foot Lightning cables so you can keep one pair at home and one in your bag or at the office. The separate cables can also be used to charge your phone from the USB-C port on your MacBook.

One reviewer wrote: “This charger is AMAZING! It charges much more quickly than my other chargers. The cord length is perfect. I’m really happy with this product!”

2. The Reliable Multipurpose Cord From Apple

If you’re in search of an extra charging cord to have around just in case, this standard Apple Lightning-to-USB cable is just what you need if you have an iPhone 5 or later. It’s available in 1.6-, 3.3-, and 6.6-foot lengths, and since it’s from Apple, you can rest assured that it’ll be safe to use with your iPhone. It’s a reliable cable to have around for connecting to a standard USB port in a wall adapter, car, or laptop.

If you’re looking for a fast charge and already have a USB-C adapter, a Lighting-to-USB-C cable is also available.

One reviewer wrote: “I’m done purchasing cheap knock off cables for my phone or ipad. I’d rather pay a little more for the original quality. Works great!”

3. An Apple Adapter For Fast Charging

Boasting an output of 20 watts, this USB-C adapter will support fast charging of your iPhone 8 or later when paired with a Lighting and USB-C cable. If you’re looking to get the quickest charge and achieve 50% battery life in 30 minutes in a way that’s safe for your iPhone, this is a great adapter to have around.

One reviewer wrote: “Since getting the new iPhone pros, I was looking for a fast charging adapter. I decided to go with a genuine Apple product since the price point was about the same when compared to generic brands. Also wanted to invest in something that I knew would not damage the phones (if it ever came to that). This is a great adapter. It does not heat up too much. It’s also the right size for a good grip. The fast charging works great and I am really liking it.

4. These USB Charging Cords That Come In 5 Lengths (Up To 16 Feet)

If you’ve ever been frustrated by the length of your charger’s cord (and who hasn’t?) consider trying some longer USB-to-Lightning cords like the MFi-certified ones in this two-pack. The 16-foot cords are the longest option, but 1-, 3-, 6-, and 10-foot lengths are also available. All of the cords are covered with a braided nylon for extra strength and durability. These are ideal for anyone who wants more flexibility to use their phone when charging, whether it’s from bed, in a room with few outlets, or in a car for Apple Play. Go ahead and pass your phone to the backseat and let your passengers DJ — the cord should easily reach.

One reviewer wrote: “The size was a little much for car use, but they worked well so we kept using them. They seem to be holding up well after heavy use during a four week roadtrip. Charging was faster and more reliable than with my old cable which apparently had worn out although it still kind of worked. I would buy these again. The size is nice because it’s long enough to pass to the back seat of the car or to keep comfortably plugged in while using in a waiting room, hotel room, etc., but it’s not so long that it’s too much cord to manage.”

5. This Car Charger With An Additional USB Port

If your car has a USB port, a simple cord will likely be all you need for basic car charging. But if your car doesn’t have a USB port, this MFi-certified car charger can plug into its 12-volt socket (aka cigarette lighter). The 24-watt output allows it to fast charge newer iPhones, and the coiled Lightning cable can stretch up to 3.9 feet. An additional USB port enables it to charge two devices at once — you’re welcome, passengers.

One reviewer wrote: “Finally - a charger that not only charges super-fast, but STAYS connected. Solidly built, this charger plugs in snug and secure, ensuring a constant charge with no heat build-up. Coiled cord avoids cumbersome storage when not in use (no more fighting those skinny cables). Best on the market.”

6. A Sleek Wireless Charging Pad

Looking for a basic wireless charger? This Qi-certified Anker wireless charging pad is a popular option, and it’s compact enough to keep on your desk or nightstand. Just place your iPhone 8 or later (or other compatible products such as AirPods) on the pad, and they’ll begin to charge. With a 7.5-watt output, it does not support Apple’s fast charging feature or MagSafe technology — but it does boast over 76,000 perfect five-star ratings from fans on Amazon and a price tag under $20. It comes with a 4-foot USB cable to connect the pad to a power source, which will require a USB adapter if you don’t have one. The charging pad is available in three colors: white, black, and navy.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this thing! Set the phone down to charge, no fuss no muss! My iPhone is being a pain right now where a normal charge cord won’t stay charging, it cuts in and out all the time. I really don’t want to buy a new phone just yet, so I figured I’d try this charger instead. It’s great! It doesn’t charge quite as fast as with a cord, but it’s still pretty quick. No complaints at all!”

7. This Wireless Charger That Doubles As A Phone Stand

If you’re looking for a way to use your phone while it’s wirelessly charging, consider this Qi-certified wireless charging stand from Belkin. The 10-watt charging stand can hold your phone in landscape or portrait mode so you can FaceTime, attend virtual meetings, or watch videos hands-free while your battery charges. It includes everything you need to get it set up, including an AC adapter with a 4-foot cable. However, the charger doesn’t offer a MagSafe connection or fast charging.

One reviewer wrote: “This is one of my favorite wireless chargers. I watch a lot of videos on my phone so it’s nice you can sit your device sideways. Plus, this is a charger Apple themselves sell, so it’s safe for you iPhone.”

8. A 5-in-1 Charging Station

For anyone looking to charge all of their Apple devices and accessories in one fell swoop, this five-in-one charging station could be a good fit. Complete with Qi certification, it has a designated 10-watt wireless charging area for your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or first generation Apple Pencil — plus, it has two 12-watt standard USB ports and two 20-watt USB-C ports (the latter of which will support Apple’s fast charging feature). The stand has vertical dividers to keep your devices upright and organized, and it plugs directly into the wall. If you don’t have them on hand, you’ll need an additional standard USB cord or USB-C cord to plug in your iPhone.

One reviewer wrote: “This product has helped me organize my electronics and wires plugged in everywhere. The dock lets me charge my airpods, my ipad, two iPhones and i have space for one more. I love the fact that it has 2 usb c ports, and 2 usb a ports, to charge them. When plugged in, you can see a little blue light that's not right bright when you have to charge your devices overnight and it won't disturb you. The bottom line is this is a nice charging dock.”

9. A MagSafe Charger For iPhone 12 & Later

If you have an iPhone 12 or later, your phone is equipped with Apple’s new MagSafe, which uses magnets to attach your phone to a wireless charger for more efficient charging. Offering 15 watts of power when used with a 20-watt adapter, this MagSafe charger from Apple is a reliable choice for anyone interested in trying the new technology. Plus, the disc-shaped charger is super compact at just over 3 inches in diameter. It features an integrated 3.3-foot USB-C cable but will require a separate USB-C power adapter to plug it into the wall.

While the big perk with this charger is the MagSafe technology, you can still use it with any iPhone model with wireless charging capability (iPhone 8 or later).

One reviewer wrote: “Never used the magnetic chargers before, but since I upgraded to an iPhone 12 Pro Max I thought why not. The iPhone itself does not include a charger plug so while ordering this MagSafe charger I also ordered a plug. On one hand, it sucks that they do not include a plug but on the other, I have a drawer full of regular USB plugs that I don't use. I love that all I have to do is lay my phone on the charger at night, no more "looking" for the hole in the dark, and it works like a dream! Definitely recommend.”

Also Great: A Spare USB Adapter With Lightning Cables

You likely already have one if not several spare USB adapters in various drawers — but if not, you may want to grab one, as several of the charging elements listed above (not to mention other electronics around your home) will require one. This 12-watt adapter is MFi certified, has not one but two USB ports, and includes two 6.6-foot Lightning cables.

It does not support fast charging, which is a USB-C-only feature. If you’re looking for an option that offers both USB and USB-C charging, try this 20-watt Quntis charger instead.

One reviewer wrote: “The dual port on the charger block is very convenient. I can plug in my IPhone and my IPad in one place so I don’t have to have a cable plugged in elsewhere which usually causes a hazard. Thanks for this feature.”