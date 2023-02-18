If you have a MacBook Pro and are looking to increase its screen space by adding another monitor, there are plenty of great portable options that can be used for traveling, working from home, or simply while out and about. Michael Xavier, tech expert and founder of InsiderTechie, tells Bustle that when shopping for the best portable monitors for MacBook Pros, it’s important to consider the size, resolution, and connectivity options that are available.

The Expert

Michael Xavier is a New York-based tech enthusiast and senior editor at InsiderTechie, where he writes tips, troubleshooting guides, and explanations about all things tech. He received a master’s degree in computer science from Princeton University, New York.

What To Consider When Choosing A Portable Monitor For MacBook Pros

Port Compatibility

First, it’s important to make sure that any monitor you’re considering is compatible with the Thunderbolt port your MacBook Pro model has (Thunderbolt 4, 3, and older iterations). Almost all MacBook Pros have Thunderbolt ports which allow you to connect to external displays and other devices using a Thunderbolt cable or USB-C cable. While both cables provide power and video connectivity, the Thunderbolt cable is known for its exceptionally speedy transfer rate. Both cables plug into USB-C ports, so look for designs that feature at least one USB-C port for your MacBook Pro to connect to. And while some monitors are designed specifically for use with laptops, while others have ports that can connect to more devices, like game consoles.

Portability

You’ll also want to consider the weight and portability of the monitor into account. While portable monitors are generally compact, the screen size often ranges from 14 to 17 inches — with the most popular being 15.6 inches. Smaller screens may be lighter and easier to carry around, while larger screens can be helpful when viewing images or playing games.

Image Quality

When it comes to the image quality and resolution of the screen, some models display up to 100% of the sRGB color gamut (resulting in rich and accurate color representation) and sharp 4K resolutions that are ideal for graphic design or image editing, while others feature full high-definition (FHD) resolutions that work great for most tasks and casual gaming. FHD is 1280 by 720 pixels and 4K offers 4,096 by 2,160 pixels, making 4K a sharper resolution.

Extras

These monitors also boast some cool features like tilt and rotate options for optimal viewing angles and various setup options — there’s even one that attaches to the side of your MacBook screen. To protect your investment, Xavier recommends a carrying bag which can be helpful when transporting your monitor around.

To increase your screen real estate while on the go, check out the best portable monitors for MacBook Pros on Amazon.

1. This Portable Monitor With An Overall 4.8-Star Rating

This portable monitor boasts a sleek, frameless design and it’s a fan-favorite with over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The 15.6-inch HD screen has blue light filtering, covers 72% of the sRGB color gamut, and has convenient built-in speakers. On the sides of the monitor, you’ll find two USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and an audio jack, and the included dual USB-C cable will provide both the power and display connectivity for MacBook Pros with Thunderbolt 3.0 ports (2016 and later). Have an older model MacBook Pro that uses the first or second-generation Thunderbolt? The seller notes that they’ll send an adapter free of charge.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I absolutely love this monitor! I travel a lot and this perfectly fits into my travel laptop case along with a MacBook Pro of the same size. I also bought this for work and school and it fits my needs. I was really amazed by how clear the picture quality is. The magnetic case that turns into a stand works just fine, but I would also recommend getting a foldable monitor stand to hold it for stability or it you want to use the monitor in portrait. I’m definitely going to invest in another one soon!”

Compatibility: All MacBook Pros 2011 and later | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Weight: 1.59 pounds | Ports: 2 USB-C ports, mini HDMI port, audio jack | Resolution: FHD 1920 x 1080 | Thickness: 0.23 inches | Included: 1 USB-C to USB-C cable, 1 USB-C to USB-A cable, 1 mini HDMI to HDMI cable, 1 wall charger, 1 magnetic cover/stand

2. A 4K Portable Monitor That’s Great For Editing

If you’re looking for a sharp 4K picture, consider this portable monitor with a 3840 by 2160 resolution and 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The 15.6-inch IPS screen can be rotated for viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, it has dual-integrated speakers and there is a small opening in the bottom corner so you can use a pen as a stand in a pinch. It can be used with a variety of devices thanks to USB-C, HDMI, micro USB, and Power Delivery ports and it comes with an HDMI cable, two USB-C to USB-C cables, and a leather cover to keep it safe while on the go.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I can't tell you how much I love this monitor. It is perfect in many ways. I do video production and I use this monitor when I am editing to get dual screens and I also use it on the field as production monitor. I like the fact that it will work with one cable from my Macbook Pro and I has a full sized HDMI I can connect anything to without adaptors. My son Even uses it to play fornite and is amazed how clear the picture is. I would buy again.”

Compatibility: All MacBook Pros 2011 and later | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Weight: 1.9 pounds | Ports: USB-C, HDMI, micro USB, and PD | Resolution: 4K 3840 x 2160 | Thickness: 0.43 inches | Included: 1 HDMI to HDMI cable, 2 USB-C to USB-C cables, 1 power charger, 1 leather cover

3. This Expert-Approved Monitor For $150

Xavier recommends this monitor, and it comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable to seamlessly connect to your computer. It’s also compatible with gaming systems like Xbox, Switch, PS4, and Wii. The 15.6-inch IPS screen boasts an FHD resolution and a blue light filter for strain-free viewing. Two integrated speakers deliver sound straight from the monitor, and the included scratch-proof and waterproof cover can fold easily into a stand.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this unit. Have had it for about two months now and I'm always finding new uses for it. It works great to take on camping trips - just plug your phone in, and you can have a movie night. Need a second monitor for working at home? Just one cable plugs into my Macbook Pro for power and signal and I'm off to the races.”

Compatibility: All MacBook Pros 2011 and later | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds | Ports: 2 USB-C, mini HDMI, audio jack | Resolution: FHD 1920 x 1080 | Thickness: 0.30 inches | Included: 1 USB-C to USB-C cable, 1 USB-C to USB-A cable, 1 mini HDMI to HDMI cable, 1 5V Power adapter, 1 cover

4. This Monitor With An Internal Battery

To conserve your MacBook Pro’s battery, this portable monitor is equipped with a built-in 7800 mAh battery that can provide up to four hours of use. The 15.6-inch IPS screen features an HD resolution and a blue light filter. It can automatically sense its orientation and adjust the display, so you can easily work in either portrait or landscape mode. It has built-in speakers for better sound and includes a protective case, however, some reviewers note that it requires the installation of a driver for optimal use.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Works wonderfully as a second screen to my laptop (macbook pro) and my other windows laptop as well. Clear display, easy 'install and forget it' drivers, no worries at all. The case it comes with is durable enough to protect it in my backpack, and it makes travel away from home easy to deal with and work more efficient than just one screen on the laptop!”

Compatibility: All MacBook Pros 2011 and later | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Weight: 1.9 pounds | Ports: Mini HDMI and USB-C | Resolution: FHD 1920 x 1080 | Thickness: 0.35 inches | Included: 1 USB-C to USB-C cable, 1 USB-C to USB-A adapter, 1 micro HDMI to HDMI cable, 1 pen, 1 power adapter, 1 folding cover/stand (according to the user guide)

5. This Monitor That Attaches To The Side Of Your MacBook Pro

To truly feel as if you’ve extended your MacBook screen, check out this SideTrak Monitor that attaches to the side of your MacBook and can rotate and swivel for the perfect view. The system has two parts: A metal plate that attaches semi-permanently to the back of your MacBook using adhesive strips and a 14-inch screen that magnetically attaches to the metal plate anytime you want to use it. The monitor connects to your MacBook Pro via USB-C and can connect to a variety of other devices with a mini HDMI and USB-A. The built-in kickstand adds extra support, and the TFT LCD screen provides an FHD picture.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This monitor is amazing! You really do need the ability to swivel that this model has. I now have Slack or Zoom to the side while I work in a browser, shell or VSCode in the main screen. I didn't want to move to a desktop to get another monitor so this is just dreamy. The best computer upgrade I have ever gotten.”

Compatibility: All MacBook Pros 2011 and later | Screen Size: 14 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Ports: USB-C, Mini HDMI, USB-A | Resolution: FHD 1920 x 1080 | Thickness: 0.65 inches | Included: 2 metal plates with adhesive strips, 1 USB-C to USB-C cable, 1 USB-A adapter, 1 mini HDMI to HDMI cable (according to brand website)

6. A Lightweight Monitor With An Adjustable Stand

For work outside or in sunny locales, this portable monitor features anti-glare technology and an adjustable stand that can be tilted between -5 and 90 degrees — perfect for any lighting situation. The compact, 14-inch IPS screen boasts an HD resolution and low blue light display, and it has USB-C ports on each side for convenience. It’s the lightest on the list, weighing just 1.26 pounds, and it comes with a USB-C cable and a protective sleeve.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Wow! Talk about plug and play. That’s literally all I had to do to set this up as a second monitor for my MacBook Pro. Fantastic clear picture. Brightness is just right. So glad I bought this! Makes my work life so much easier.”

Compatibility: All MacBook Pros 2011 and later | Screen Size: 14 inches | Weight: 1.26 pounds | Ports: 2 USB-C | Resolution: FHD 1920 x 1080 | Thickness: n/a | Included: 1 USB-C cable, 1 protective sleeve

7. This Portable Monitor With A 17-Inch Screen

If you’re looking for a larger portable monitor, this 17-inch IPS screen might fit the bill. Weighing 2.2 pounds, this screen has blue light filtering, HD resolution, and a built-in kickstand that lets you work in landscape or portrait mode. It connects to your MacBook Pro via USB-C or HDMI cable, comes with a magnetic cover, and includes all of the cables you’ll need to connect to your MacBook and other devices. Plus, there’s even an option for a convenient touchscreen version in the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Working on just my laptop screen was really challenging. Now, I have have a full-screen, full-resolution preview of whatever I'm working on. A total life saver!! This monitor was very inexpensive, is very thin and light, has a built-in kickstand similar to Microsoft Surface products and has a really nice removable protective cover similar to the covers that Apple sells for their iPad devices. It's the same width as my 2014 15" MacBook Pro so it's super easy to tear down my workspace and neatly stack and store it away when I need to use the table I work on for something else. Highly recommended.”

Compatibility: All MacBook Pros 2011 and later | Screen Size: 17 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Ports: 2 USB-C, mini HDMI, audio | Resolution: FHD 1920 x 1080 | Thickness: 0.7 inches | Included: 1 USB-C to USB-C cable, 1 USB-C to USB-A cable, 1 mini HDMI to HDMI cable, 1 power AC/DC adapter, 1 protective cover

Expert:

Michael Xavier, founder and senior editor of InsiderTechie