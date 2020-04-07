36 Cheap, Clever Things That Make Working From Home Way Easier

Staying organized, getting comfortable, and creating an attractive, workspace for yourself are three keys to staying productive and motivated when you're working from home. But how is it possible to do all of that on a budget? Answer: with these work from home products that totally transform a corner of your living space into a fully operational office.

Now, comfort is key when it comes to building out your workspace; without it, your productivity just might take a nosedive. To that end, try these back and lumbar cushions to make any chair supportive (even your kitchen chair).

So now that you're seated, it's time to figure out where to put your computer, and there are tons of options for this. If you like a more traditional desk but need it to fit into a smaller space, this compact desk and shelf combo is a real bargain. Or if you're looking for mobility, check out this this laptop cart. Of course, if you want to keep things really pared down, you can always go with a reliable lap desk and work from the couch.

For more products that will turn your living space into a workspace, read on.

1. This Versatile Laptop Stand That's Height Adjustable AirSpace Adjustable Laptop Desk $40 | Bed Bath and Beyond See On Bed Bath and Beyond You can use this height-adjustable laptop stand in so many ways. Put it on top of your desk to elevate your laptop and reduce neck strain, or level it up even more to use it as a standing desk. You can also use it on the couch as a lap desk or extend it all the way up to use as a tray table.

2. These Memory Foam Cushions That Make It Possible To Sit For Long Hours Coccyx Support Pillow $26 | Wayfair See On Wayfair Prevent back pain with this memory foam cushion that's designed to relieve pressure on the spine, support proper alignment, and correct your posture. The seat cushion is contoured for maximum comfort, and is perfect for long hours spent at your desk.

3. These Wrist Rests That Let You Click And Type Ergonomically Fellowes PlushTouch Mouse Pad Wrist Rest $13 | Target See On Target Protect yourself from repetitive stress injuries with this ergonomic mouse pad. Made from lightweight, breathable memory foam that's backed with a non-slip grip, the mouse pad features a built-in cushion that supports your wrist while you click and scroll.

4. The Simple Lap Desk That Makes Using A Laptop So Much More Pleasant Adjustable Tilt Lap Desk with Cushion Black $18 | Target See On Target With its sturdy flat surface that's equally suited to your laptop as it is for a snack or writing materials, this lap desk is the ultimate utility player. Designed with a cushion on the bottom to keep your lap comfy while you work, the desk built-in vents to keep your computer running cool and eight adjustable angle options, so you can get the best view.

5. This Planner That Will Help You Stay Organized Blueline NotePro and Graphics Notebooks $16 | Office Depot See On Office Depot When you work from home, it can be hard to keep track of all your projects, but this planner helps you stay on track. The format gives you entries for hour-by-hour planning, as well as a list for action items, as well as space for notes and, of course, doodles. Plus, it comes with sticky tabs so you can index and organize like a pro.

6. A Perfect Pair Of Headphones That You Can Use On All Those Video Calls Monoprice Hi-Fi Lightweight On-Ear Headphones w/ Microphone $18 | Target See On Target All your video calls will sound so much more crisp and clear with these headphones that feature a built-in microphone and volume buttons for streamlined control. They're lightweight and feature a padded headband that makes them comfortable to wear, and they fold up for easy portability when you're on the move.

7. A Folder Notebook That Keeps Your Paperwork Organized Smead 24 Pocket Poly Project Organizer $18 | Staples See On Staples Keep your various jobs and projects separate and organized with this folder notebook. With 24 multicolored pockets, this ring-bound notebook allows you to easily thumb through the folders, and the tabs make finding individual sections a breeze. It's great for sorting and keeps everything in one place, even when you don't have a filing cabinet nearby.

8. These Leggings That You'll Essentially Live In Day And Night Women's Beautifully Soft Leggings $17 | Target See On Target I guarantee these are the leggings you'll live in both day and night when you're working from home. Truly the comfy solution you've been looking for, these ultra-soft, high-waist leggings feature an extra-wide waistband for added coverage. This reviewer wrote, "I wore these pants on a 12 hour airplane flight and they were so comfortable! The wide waistband with no pinching elastic is ideal for me. They are so soft and wash beautifully." Available sizes: X-small - XX-large

9. This Dry Erase Calendar That Will Keep All Your Projects On Track Ubrands-20"x16" Dry Erase Calendar Gold $14 | Target See On Target A visual reference can be a real help when you're juggling a lot of projects, and this dry erase calendar can help. The 16x20-inch calendar is magnetic, so you can even attach cards, notes, and pictures to it. The gold-finished metal frame gives a dash of elegance, and it comes accompanied by a dry erase marker and magnet s to help you get started.

10. The Laptop Cart That Lets You Work From Anywhere In Your House AIRLIFT Laptop Desk Cart $34 | The Home Depot See On Home Depot With a wheeled base that slides easily underneath a chair or couch, this laptop cart is ideal when you're looking for at-home mobility. It's height adjustable from 20 to 33 inches, so you can use it comfortably no matter what kind of chair (or couch) you're sitting on. Choose from six finish options.

11. A Balance Ball Chair That Gives Your Core A Workout Stability Ball - All in Motion $15 | Target See On Target Get in a little core strength workout right there at your desk with this balance ball . The ultra-durable ball provides solid support and comes in three size options that fit bodies from 5 feet in height to 6 feet 5 inches. It comes with an inflation pump, and when you're not using it at your desk, you can use it to add an extra challenge to your workout.

12. The Compact Desk That's Ideal For Small Spaces Zipcode Design Riddleville Desk $76 | Wayfair See On Wayfair With its slim profile, this desk makes working in even the smallest spaces totally doable. At just 40x16 inches, the desk itself has enough space for your laptop and mouse, and the three adjacent shelves let you store office supplies, files, picture frames, and plants. Choose from several different finishes.

13. This Stand That Keeps Your Laptop From Overheating Lorell Angled Laptop Stand $11 | Target See On Target Working with your laptop directly on a solid surface can start to make it overheat (especially if your computer is on the older side). Keep it running cool with this vented laptop stand that keeps air circulating. The stand is angle adjustable and also elevates your computer, so it's at a more comfortable viewing position.

14. This Foot Rest That Will Keep You Comfortable While You're Seated Mind Reader Adjustable Height Foot Rest Black $20 | Target See On Target Relax while you're working at your desk with this foot rest that's angle and height adjustable to give you the most supportive position — just use your foot to adjust. The foot rest is a great way to promote circulation and take the pressure off of your spine and tailbone, while relaxing your legs.

15. A Stand To Keep Your Tablet At Eye Level For Easy Viewing Insten Phone Mount and Stand $8 | Target See On Target Maybe you're using your phone for a video conference, or maybe you're taking a break and watching a funny video — whatever the case, this phone stand is the ideal accessory for both work and play. Thee arm rotates a full 360 degrees, and the mount holds your device steady on any flat surface.

16. The Coffee Maker That Dispenses One Cup At A Time Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker $45 | Target See On Target Brew your coffee one cup at a time with this single serve coffee maker. It makes up to 10 ounces with a single pack of coffee and up to 14 ounces with ground coffee, and the included grounds basket is reusable. This is a great way to keep your coffee game hot and fresh all day long.

17. This Charging Station That Keeps All your Devices Powered Up Monoprice 8-Port 12A USB Smart Charger Station Dock $42 | Target See On Target Eliminate the problem of cords snaking all over the place and use this charging station to power up all your devices while keeping everything neat and tidy. With slots and ports that can charge up to eight devices at once, the station is compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

18. The Digital Timer That Helps You Manage Your Time More Efficiently Taylor 99 Minute Slim Digital Timer $11 | Target See On Target Working in uninterrupted bursts is a great way to manage your time, and this digital timer is an ideal way to help discipline yourself to do so. With settings from 50 seconds to 99 minutes and an easy-to-read display, it'll keep you right on track, then give you that much-needed break once the alarm sounds.

19. This Chair That Comes In Tons Of Fun, Bright Colors Wayfair Basics Industrial Stool $37 | Wayfair See On Wayfair With a bright pop of color, this stool adds a touch of funky cheer to your home workspace. The seat is sculpted for comfort and feature holes for maximum airflow. The sturdy chrome frame features casters, so you can roll anywhere you like, and the the lever lets you adjust it to your desired height. Choose from other fun colors like silver, red, and lime green.

20. These Smart Bulbs That You Can Control From Your Phone General Electric LED Bulbs-2pk $25 | Target See On Target Make the switch to LED really worthwhile and install these smart bulbs that you can control via an app on your smartphone, so you can set them schedules, dim, or brighten them from up to 50 feet away. You can also connect it to your Google Home device if you want to voice command them, although a smart home hub isn't necessary to operate them. Each order comes with two.

21. An Extender That Turns One USB Port Into7 Insten 7-Port USB Hub $13 | Target See On Target If you've ever run out of USB ports for all your electronics, this USB hub that gives you seven additional ports is for you. It's designed to provide high-speed charging to every device that's plugged in, but you can turn each port on and off individually to conserve power, and the LED lights indicate which ports are in use.

22. This Cute Shirt That's Stylish Enough For Zoom Calls But Fits Like Loungewear A New Day Women's Bishop Long Sleeve Knit T-Shirt $20 | Target See On Target This loose fit shirt is a real winner for when you want to feel comfortable but still need to look somewhat put together for video calls. The crew neck shirt features bishop sleeves and is made with soft, stretchy material that moves when you do. Grab it in four muted colors. Available sizes: X-small - XX-large

23. This Aromatherapy Diffuser That Adds Instant Relaxation Project 62 Woodgrain Oil Diffuser $28 | Target See On Target Add an aromatherapy session your day with this essential oil diffuser. It boasts a small footprint that's perfect for any space, and the nine-hour run time will last through any long workday. Just add your favorite essential oil blend to help boost energy and focus or use an essential oil that will keep you feeling chill.

24. A Vintage-Inspired Desk Lamp That Comes In 5 Colors Pillowfort Desk Lamp $30 | Target See On Target A good design piece can make all the difference in your workspace, and this vintage-inspired desk lamp will definitely add a touch of old school industrial chic to your space. Made from durable metal, the stand features an angle-adjustable arm and a touch sensor to turn it on and off. Choose from five colors: mint, lavender, gold, white, and gray.

25. The Wall-Mounted Organizer That Saves Space Made By Design Mesh Wall Organizer $17 | Target See On Target Save desk space and eliminate clutter in one fell sweep with this desk organizer that mounts easily to your wall. Crafted from sturdy steel, it featuring three compartments designed for storing pens, pencils, notebooks, files, paper, and other small items. Plus, the mesh construction helps you easily find exactly what you're looking for.

26. An Area Rug That Adds Bright Color To Your Space Safavieh Madison Area Rug (3x5 Feet) $68 | Target See On Target Add a shot of cheery color to your workspace, along with some cushiony comfort, with this low pile area rug that comes in sunshine yellow, as well as six other colors, like rust, navy, and gray. Crafted with 100% hand-tufted wool, it features a striking geometric design that complements any space.

27. These Scissors That Are A Step Above The Rest Scotch Multi-Purpose Scissors $8 | Target See On Target After going for so many years with the same pair of scissors I went to college with, I'll never forget what a revelation my first real pair of scissors was. Now you owe it to yourself to get your hands on these scissors that feature super sharp blades made from titanium-enhanced stainless steel, as well as cushioned handles that prevent hand fatigue. Each order comes with two pairs.

28. A Kitschy Notepad That Helps You Stay Motivated Crowded Coop, LLC I Don’t Have Time To Not Be Awesome Notepad $7 | Target See On Target Remind yourself just how totally terrific you really are with this 70s-inspired notepad that reads: "I don't have time to NOT be awesome." (It's true.) The vertical notepad gives you plenty of writing space, and it'll put you in a good mood, too.

29. The Monitor Side Panels That Give You More Room For All Those Sticky Notes 3M™ Monitor Mount Document Clip $10 | Staples See On Staples This memo board clips to the side of your computer monitor, and features a strong clip that holds up to 30 sheets of paper. It's a great way to keep and notes reminders at eye level, so you don't have to rifle through a bunch of papers to find what you need.

30. This Compact Organizer For Your Files And Even Your Printer Ebern Designs Acantha 1 Drawer Lateral File $75 | Wayfair See On Wayfair With a drawer that's big enough to marshal all of your files, this compact filing cabinet provides plenty of storage space. It also features built-in shelf for smaller items, and the top of the cabinet is a great landing spot for your printer. Plus, the casters on the bottom let you roll this cabinet anywhere you like.

31. This Cart That's The Perfect Storage Solution For Every Home Office walsport 3 Tier Metal Rolling Utility Cart $62 | Wayfair See On Wayfair Incredibly versatile and loaded with industrial charm, this rolling cart is the ideal storage solution for any home office space. Perfect for corralling all those small supplies that clutter up your desk, the cart can be wheeled so that it sits right by your side. Available in six colors, it's easy to accessorize to add extra personality to your space.

32. A Tabletop Easel Pad That's Great For Brainstorming Sessions Post-it SelfStick Tabletop Easel Pad $31 | Office Depot See On Office Depot Carry out next-level brainstorming sessions with this tabletop easel. It features 20 sheets of oversized sticky notes that you can rip off and post on the walls to reflect on your ideas (and your inherent genius). These things are the greatest thing since sliced bread for generating ideas or diagramming flow charts.

33. These Colorful Pens That Will Definitely Boost Your Creativity BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Gel Pens 0.7mm Medium Point Multicolor 12ct $12 | Target See On Target Color can play such an important role in creating a positive mood, and with this set of colorful pens, you're sure to get a boost in creativity and productivity. These retractable pens are filled with fast-drying gel ink and feature rubberized grips for easy, smear-free writing. Each set comes with 12.

34. This Headband That'll Make Your Hair Video Call Ready Sincerely Jules by Scünci Satin Turban Headband $10 | Target See On Target Keeping yourself presentable for those conference calls can be near impossible, but this headband makes it easy. Made from satin, the turban-style headband can be used to dress up your look (or hide unwashed hair), and can also be styled with various updos like braids and ponytails.

35. A Pint-Sized Fan That Will Ensure That Your Space Is Never Stuffy Vornado Flippi Personal Air Circulator $18 | Target See On Target With dual speed controls and a fully adjustable air flow, this desk fan offers the ultimate in personalized cooling to keep you comfortable while you work away. Available in four colors — black, pink, white, and baby blue — it's compact enough for even the most petite work-at-home spaces, and the fan head folds for easy storage.