There’s something special about listening to music on vinyl, but it’s even better when you can share it with friends. That’s why portable record players, which can be used just about anywhere, have become so popular. The best portable record players have a briefcase design, built-in speakers, and at least two speed settings, so you can listen to your records wherever your day takes you.

For a record player to be truly portable, it should have a briefcase-style design. This allows you to easily pack up the player and lock the case, which helps prevent damage while you’re on the move. You’ll also want your record player to be lightweight and have a handle, so you can easily carry it wherever you go.

Built-in speakers are a must-have too, as external speakers can be a hassle to carry with you. If you care a lot about sound quality, look for built-in speakers with stereo sound capabilities, since modern records are often stereo. Some portable record players also have headphone and speaker jacks, which is a great option to have when listening at home.

Because there are different types of records, you’ll also want to choose a player with multiple speed settings. Most players support at least 33 ⅓-rpm and 45-rpm speeds, which are needed to play the most popular vinyl, like 12-inch records and 7-inch singles. Many players also support the 78-rpm speed, although it may not be essential, depending on your collection, because it’s only used for pre-1960 vintage records.

Finally, to get the best sound from your vinyl, you not only need a good record player, but also good record maintenance. Whether you keep your vinyl tucked away in record sleeves or you proudly display your records, tools like cleaning brushes can help to keep them in good condition.

Play your favorite albums and singles anywhere there’s an outlet with picks from this list of the best portable record players on Amazon.

1. The Editor’s Pick

This portable record player has vintage style and a briefcase design with a secure lock and handle, so you can feel comfortable carting it around anywhere. It has three speed settings — 33 1/3, 45, and 78 rpm — so you can play every type of record, even ones that were made prior to 1960. The two built-in speakers in the front of the case can play stereo sound, or you can use the headphone or RCA jacks to play music through your own devices. Don’t have all your favorite albums on vinyl yet? You can also use this option to play digital music straight from your phone too, thanks to the Bluetooth receiver. At 5.5 pounds, it’s lightweight enough for easy carrying.

Editor’s note: “I've had my Crosley Cruiser for almost 8 years, and it still works just as well as it did the day I bought it. I love that it gives me the flexibility to listen to my vinyl collection outdoors, and it's super easy to set up and use." — Carina Finn

Available colors: 27

2. The Best-Seller With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon

A best-seller on Amazon with over 35,000 five-star ratings, this Victrola portable record player is a great pick for beginner collectors and casual enthusiasts. It costs under $60 and has all three speed settings, so you can play any record you come across. The two built-in speakers can play both vinyl and Bluetooth-streamed music, and although they aren’t stereo, you can use the RCA jack to play stereo sound through your own speakers. This player is available in a wide range of fun color options, ranging from white and black velvet to tie dye and turquoise. It has a locking style and a carrying handle, and at 2.69 pounds, it’s the most lightweight option on this list.

One fan raved: “Cutest record player EVER! [...] I can play it regular for a nice sound or plug my purchased separately speakers and vibe while i clean. I love how light it is in weight and such a convenient size for travel it’s like a mini suitcase. I haven’t had any problems and I’ve loved it more since the day i got it.”

3. The Upgraded Crosley Voyager

A step up from the classic Crosley Cruiser, the Crosley Voyager portable record player is larger and has a wider, built-in stereo speaker that runs almost all the way across the front. Like the Crosley Cruiser, it has three speed settings and a built-in Bluetooth receiver, so you can not only play any type of vinyl, but also digital music. If you want a bigger sound, it’s easy to plug this record player into your home stereo system with the RCA jack in the back or, for personal listening, you can plug your headphones in to the jack on top. The case of this 5.5-pound record player has locks on both sides of the top for secure closure, and it’s available in a variety of colors, including sage, floral, and washed blue.

One fan raved: “If you are just getting into vinyl, and you are looking for a no-frills record player that is easily portable, this is a great choice. Originally ordered the Dune color, but exchanged it for black. It is super easy to set up and use, and sounds great. I recently started collecting records from antique stores, and ordered another turntable with no speakers. This one has the speakers built in and is blue-tooth compatible. It closes up and stores well too, which helps to keep it protected. Overall great buy.”

Available colors: 10

4. The Retro Multimedia Center

If you have a wide-ranging music collection in a variety of formats, you’ll love this multimedia record player. It not only plays records in all three speed settings, but it can also play CDs, AM/FM radio, and digital music through a Bluetooth connection. This record player can help you preserve your collection, too, because it can record music from vinyl records and convert them to digital MP3 formats. With so many great features packed into one device, it’s not surprising that it’s a little less portable than the other picks on this list, since it doesn’t have a handle or locking closure, and is by far the heaviest option at 8.65 pounds. However, the top closes and it has built-in stereo speakers, so you can still pack it up and play it away from home without too much trouble.

One fan raved: “After reading reviews for about 10 different Record Players, I was worried I would make the wrong decision. I truly believe I made the right choice! I can’t tell you how much I am enjoying this player! It has a great retro vibe, seems solid enough, and sounds exactly as I’d hoped! It’s loud enough for a room, speakers have decent sound, so I am spinning my LPs every afternoon! The price was manageable, And I think it is totally worth the price. I highly recommend!”

Available colors: 4

5. The Budget-Friendly Suitcase Turntable

This vinyl record player is a great pick for anyone who’s just starting out with a vinyl collection, since it costs under $50. It has a classic briefcase design with a lock and handle, and it has two built-in speakers with stereo capabilities, so you can listen to all your favorite records as they’re meant to be played. Along with a volume control knob, an audio jack, and a headphone jack, this record player also has an auto-stop control switch, so it will turn off when the record is over. More than just functional, it’s also stylish with a faux leather exterior that comes in a few different colors, and it weighs just 5.46 pounds.

One fan raved: “Awesome for the price. Great sound and very easy to use. Can connect to larger [speaker] for an even bigger sound! Love it.”