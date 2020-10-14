Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially underway and with deals up to 80% off, this two-day event — from Tuesday, October 13 to Wednesday, October 14 — is like Cyber Monday come early. Whether you're getting your holiday shopping done in advance or buying for yourself, you'll find major discounts on everything from instant pots to weighted blankets to DNA kits and AirPods Pro. And if you're in the market for a new bluetooth speaker you can bring with you from the bedroom to the pool you're in luck.

Below, you'll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals on portable bluetooth speakers up to $120 off from major electronics brands like Bose and JBL. Get ready for surround sound, waterproof beats, retro vibes, and up to 24 hours of playing time — all for under $300.

To join in on the Prime Day sales, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime Member. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial.

40% Off The Bose SoundLink Revolve The Bose SoundLink Revolve Amazon $199 $119 See On Amazon Save $80 on The Bose SoundLink Revolve, a water resistant speaker with up to 12 hours of playtime, 360 wireless surround sound, and voice prompts to access a virtual assistant or to take calls.

$120 Off This Waterproof JBL Boombox JBL Boombox - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $400.35 $279.95 See On Amazon At 30% off, this JBL waterproof portable bluetooth speaker offers stereo sound, connection to two smartphones or tablets, and up to 24 hours of playtime.