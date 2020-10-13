Save Up To 70% Off These 10 Extremely Popular Board Game For Prime Day

If you need an excuse to take a break from screen time, a classic board game is a great way to connect with the people who matter most over a friendly game of Exploding Kittens. This Prime Day, you can score up to 70% off these 10 extremely popular board games, so now is the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorites.

Board games also make awesome holiday gifts, and most of these games are great for all ages. Since this year's Prime Day falls in October, you can wrap up your shopping early and spend the rest of the season indulging in your favorite festive treats and traditions. We're working around the clock to compile and update all of the best deals in one place, so you can focus on shopping, not searching.

70% Off The Game Of Things PlayMonster The Game of Things… Amazon - $42 $12.49 See On Amazon The Game of Things... has earned a 4.7-star rating and nearly 2,000 rave reviews. In this simple but hilarious game, everyone answers a question (e.g., "Things you shouldn't do in an elevator"), and you have to correctly guess who wrote each answer to win points. Great for ages 14 and up.

35% Off Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition Amazon - $20 $12.99 See On Amazon If you've ever played the classic version of Exploding Kittens, you know it's legitimately fun for all ages, so it stands to reason that this NSFW adults-only take is even better. It boasts over 4,000 ratings and an overall 4.5-star score, plus it's only $12.99 on Prime Day — so grab a set and be prepared to get hooked.

57% Off Llamas Unleashed Card Game Llamas Unleashed Card Game Amazon - $20 $8.45 See On Amazon From the creators of Unstable Unicorns comes this hilarious, fast-paced game that's recommended for ages 14 and up. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 700 reviews, it has customers raving: "I'd recommend it to anyone. It's pretty quick to learn, but not easy to get boring."

64% Off Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf Amazon - $24 $8.75 See On Amazon A fan favorite on Amazon, One Night Ultimate Werewolf boasts 4,000 reviews and an impressively high 4.7-star rating. The fast-paced, role-playing card game requires you to identify who among the players is the secret werewolf — but there's deception and trickery involved. A fun option for three to 10 players aged 8 and up.

35% Off Exploding Kittens Card Game, Party Pack Exploding Kittens Card Game, Party Pack Amazon - $30 $19.49 See On Amazon With more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the Exploding Kittens franchise is a fan-favorite game thanks to being easy to learn and laugh-out-loud funny. Plus, since gameplay only takes about 15 minutes, boredom is out of the question. This party pack works for groups of two to 10 people and is recommended for ages 7 and up.

38% Off Sequence Deluxe Edition Sequence Deluxe Edition Amazon - $35 $21.53 See On Amazon With more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating, this challenging game of strategy is a popular one that is fun for the entire family.

34% Off Don’t Step In It, Unicorn Edition Don’t Step In It, Unicorn Edition Amazon - $20 $13.19 See On Amazon Kids and adults will love the Unicorn Edition of Don't Step In It, which adds some rainbows and sparkles to this classic game of dodging clay piles of poop. With nearly 1,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars, reviewers say this game is "hilarious."

50% Off Lucky Duck Games Chronicles of Crime Lucky Duck Games Chronicles of Crime Amazon - $39 $19.72 See On Amazon Using a fun mix of VR activities and actual board pieces, this wildly-popular board game pits you against your friends as you see who can solve crimes the fastest. Your progress will trigger new clues and scenarios, as you start to uncover the criminal. Over 500 Amazon reviewers have tried out this game and given it rave reviews. You can get it for under $20 during Prime Day.

61% Off Pandemic Pandemic Amazon - $45 $17.49 See On Amazon For a game night that reflects the current times, check out Pandemic, which has 7,500 reviews and a near-perfect rating. In this cooperative game, you and your teammates work to stem the disease outbreak by treating infections worldwide and gathering resources for cures. Reviewers call it "seriously addictive" and "one of the best board games."