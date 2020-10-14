15 Amazing Prime Day Deals On Pet Products

Great news for pet lovers: Prime Day 2020 is almost here! From midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, through Wednesday, October 14, you'll be able to stock up on awesome pet products at steep discounts on Amazon. Prime members will have access to thousands of on-sale items, and it may feel like a race against the clock to uncover the best ones — fortunately, you can find them here.

Throughout Prime Day, our team will scour the listings to find all the hottest supplies and accessories for dogs cats, and other critters — including the best time-limited Lightning deals and other popular products that sell out quickly. Whether you're shopping for your own pet or getting ahead on holiday shopping for someone else, you'll certainly find some great options. Scroll down to find the must-have products for pets, and keep checking back since this page will be updated as new deals appear.

80% Off This Effective Pet Urine Remover Nature's Miracle Urine Destroyer Amazon - $34.99 $7.11 See On Amazon Any pet owner knows, surprise messes come with the territory. For Prime Day, you can get this wildly popular dog urine remover for just $7 — that's a whopping 80% off. Join the over 3,000 pet parents who use this dog urine remover to clean up after their favorite furry friends.

56% Off A Leak-Free Dog Water Bottle And Bowl UPSKY Dog Water Bottle Amazon - $19.99 $8.79 See On Amazon While you're traveling, the 4.5-star-rated UPSKY dog water bottle stays leak-free, but when your dog is thirsty, it turns into a bowl for him or her to drink from. One of over 2,200 reviewers calls it an "awesome invention."

54% Off A Powerful Shark Vacuum With A HEPA Filter Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Vacuum Amazon - $249 $114 See On Amazon From carpet to hard floors, this fan-favorite Shark vacuum has you covered, and with a built-in HEPA filter, it traps dust and many allergens, too. It's backed by more than 14,000 reviewers giving it a 4.5-star rating. "I am in love. It is so light. I can easily carry it up and down the stairs with one hand. It is a dream to use-- practically pushes itself," one customer raved.

29% Off A Reusable Pet Hair Remover ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon - $34.99 $24.95 See On Amazon This pet hair remover from ChomChom has 4.7 stars and 32,000 reviews because it picks up dog and cat hair — without sticky tape or batteries. It's also reusable and traps the hair inside until it's time to empty it.

30% Off This Highly Rated Deep Carpet Cleaner Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $429.99 $299.99 See On Amazon Get a professional-quality cleaning without the appointment with this carpet cleaner which has earned rave reviews — 4.8 stars after more than 7,000 reviews to be exact. With a power lifter brush scrubbing floors and a handheld deep cleaner for furniture, stairs, touchups, and set-in stains, this unit has all your soft surfaces covered.

18% Off Wearable Pet Grooming Gloves Delomo Store Pet Grooming Glove Amazon - $16.99 $13.99 See On Amazon Brush your pet's fur and keep shedding in check with these convenient pet grooming gloves, designed with 255 silicone grooming tips that provide a soothing massage. The set of two gloves have more than 24,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon.

40% Off This Cooling Elevated Pet Bed AmazonBasics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed Amazon - $29.02 $17.39 See On Amazon Whether you're looking for a pet bed that's cooling, easy to clean, or minimalist, this comfy one from AmazonBasics delivers. It has over 13,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

35% Off This BISSELL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner For Pet Hair BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $350 $229 See On Amazon With over 2,000 ratings and a four-star overall rating, pet owners love the BISSELL ICONpet vacuum. This lightweight, cordless stick vacuum features a tangle-free brush roll designed to make sure pet hair doesn't get stuck. On Prime Day, score it for 35% off the regular retail price.

40% Off A Soft Mesh Pet Travel Carrier AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Travel Carrier Amazon - $35.99 $21.59 See On Amazon This popular pet carrier has been given over 7,000 five-star ratings and 4,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who were thrilled with their purchase. Constructed of mesh so your pet can see you, it has a cozy fleece lining that can be removed and thrown into the washing machine.

40% Off A Pet Monitoring Camera With Night Vision Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera Amazon - $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon This Pet Cube camera helps you monitor (and speak to) your pets from afar with night vision, two-way audio, and even built-in vet chats. Hundreds of pet lovers have rated it 4.5 stars.

20% Off This Spray That Eliminates Stains And Odors Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Professional Strength Stain and Odor Eliminator Amazon - $19.97 $15.98 See On Amazon This enzyme-activated stain and odor eliminator can help rescue your carpets, floors, furniture, clothing and more. The effective formula has over 27,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon — and it has won over countless pet owners.

40% Off This Jute Cat Activity Tree AmazonBasics Cat Activity Tree Amazon - $59.99 $35.99 See On Amazon Keep your cat happy and entertained with this cat activity tree, which features four tiers and seven jute-wrapped scratching posts. It's earned a 4.5-star rating from over 6,000 reviewers.