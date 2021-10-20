11 Halloween Decorations You Can Reuse Again & Again

While Halloween can be a really fun time of year, it’s often not so great for the planet. The festivities can involve a lot of single-use plastic and non-recyclable materials. So how can you ensure your celebrations don’t have a negative environmental impact? Sustainable decorations are a great place to start. Luckily, there are more and more reusable options out there, including some purse-friendly ones.

Whether you’re throwing a party or just want to lean hard into autumn vibes, it’s totally possible to spook-ify your home while being kind to the environment and your bank balance. By investing in decorative pieces that are well made and that you’ll like for more than one night, you can kit yourself out for years to come.

As the Harvard University blog recommends, three key things to remember over Halloween (other than not to ignore the things that go bump in the night) is to reuse, DIY, and buy second-hand. The more you use pieces, the less wasteful they are. Similarly, if you make your own decorations to keep then they’ll have fun memories attached to them.

If you’re looking to invest in some pieces that will be both kind to your monthly budget and the planet, then here are some Halloween decoration ideas.