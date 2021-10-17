Trick or treat? Ahead of Halloween, Sainsbury’s is hedging its bets with a special sandwich that delivers on both fronts. Say hello to the Spicy Hell’s Chicken Sandwich.

The limited-edition snack is only around for a short while, though. Available across the country until the end of October it is a tasty culinary celebration for the spooky holiday. (If Christmas gets its own sandwich, why not Halloween, am I right?)

Sainsbury’s Spicy Hell’s Chicken Sand‘witch’ is a distinctive as the pun-tastic name belies. Featuring a black charcoal bun, it is packed with spicy gochujang-marinated chicken, Red Leicester cheese, coleslaw, and crunchy Apollo leaf. Per Olive magazine, gochujang is “a spicy Korean pepper paste made from red chilli peppers, sticky rice, fermented soya beans and salt.”

The sand‘witch’ definitely packs a punch, and is priced at £3, available from the food-to-go section of Sainsbury’s 970 stores until Hallow’s Eve, October 31.

Shuwen Tan, a product developer for the supermarket, said: “Knowing that our customers love getting involved with Halloween, we wanted to offer them something innovative and different this year – adding spookiness without compromising on flavour. Packed with succulent Korean-inspired spicy chicken and finished off with a charcoal bun for added drama, it’s a delightfully terrifying addition to our Food-to-Go range this Autumn”.

Sainsbury’s have a broad Halloween range on offer, too, giving Trick or Treaters plenty of sweet options in the sweet, decoration, and costume department.

They also have offers on various spirits to coincide with their various Halloween-themed cocktails, such as the Vampire’s Kiss Punch, the Black Magic Bellini, and the Shrunken Head Apple and Raspberry Punch – all of the recipes of which are available on their website so you can make brew your own spooky drinks.