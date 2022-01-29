Shopping
The 10 Best Ring Lights For TikTok
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If you want to take your TikTok content to the next level, a ring light is a must-have. The best ring lights for TikTok are the right size for illuminating your subject, come with multiple color temperature options, and have adjustable brightness settings.
When shopping for a ring light, here’s how each feature should inform your purchasing decision:
- Size: Ring lights come in various sizes for different needs. Smaller lights that measure 10 to 12 inches are best for shooting products and close-ups, while lights with a diameter of 14 to 18 inches are strong enough to brighten a small room, making them ideal for filming dances and fashion videos. Ring lights that are larger than 18 inches can light up outdoor spaces, while compact models under 6 inches can usually clip on to smartphones and laptop cameras for well-lit selfies.
- Temperature: Good ring lights provide a range of color temperatures, measured in Kelvin units. Lower values cast a warm glow, similar to the light at sunrise, while higher values emit a blue-white light that mimics daylight. Most models can be adjusted between approximately 3,000 to 6,000 degrees Kelvin. The wider the range, the more control you have over the look and feel of your content. The temperature of your ring light can be adjusted with button controls or plastic filters, depending on your model.
- Brightness: Some ring lights have adjustable brightness that can be controlled with a button and have as few as three settings (low, medium, and high.) Others have dials with a dimming range of 0 to 100%. Without this option, you would have to manually move the ring light closer to or further away from a subject to adjust illumination levels.
Next, be sure to find a ring light that’s compatible with your filming device. Most are designed for smartphones, but some also work with tablets and DSLRs. If your ring light comes with a stand, make sure it can accommodate the weight and size of your particular camera — otherwise you’ll need to purchase a separate tripod or mount.
Finally, think about where you’re creating content and who you are filming with. If you make TikTok videos outside of your home, look for a ring light that is easy to set up and break down. Some ring lights come with a carrying case for portability, but will your location provide easy access to a power source? Battery operation is convenient when filming outdoors, but most ring lights come with a plug or require access to a USB port. If you’re shooting alone or filming from a distance, a remote control will save time and energy.
If you’re ready to make better videos, scroll down to find the best ring lights for TikTok.