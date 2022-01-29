If you want to take your TikTok content to the next level, a ring light is a must-have. The best ring lights for TikTok are the right size for illuminating your subject, come with multiple color temperature options, and have adjustable brightness settings.

When shopping for a ring light, here’s how each feature should inform your purchasing decision:

Size : Ring lights come in various sizes for different needs. Smaller lights that measure 10 to 12 inches are best for shooting products and close-ups, while lights with a diameter of 14 to 18 inches are strong enough to brighten a small room, making them ideal for filming dances and fashion videos. Ring lights that are larger than 18 inches can light up outdoor spaces, while compact models under 6 inches can usually clip on to smartphones and laptop cameras for well-lit selfies.

Temperature : Good ring lights provide a range of color temperatures, measured in Kelvin units. Lower values cast a warm glow, similar to the light at sunrise, while higher values emit a blue-white light that mimics daylight. Most models can be adjusted between approximately 3,000 to 6,000 degrees Kelvin. The wider the range, the more control you have over the look and feel of your content. The temperature of your ring light can be adjusted with button controls or plastic filters, depending on your model.

Brightness: Some ring lights have adjustable brightness that can be controlled with a button and have as few as three settings (low, medium, and high.) Others have dials with a dimming range of 0 to 100%. Without this option, you would have to manually move the ring light closer to or further away from a subject to adjust illumination levels.

Next, be sure to find a ring light that’s compatible with your filming device. Most are designed for smartphones, but some also work with tablets and DSLRs. If your ring light comes with a stand, make sure it can accommodate the weight and size of your particular camera — otherwise you’ll need to purchase a separate tripod or mount.

Finally, think about where you’re creating content and who you are filming with. If you make TikTok videos outside of your home, look for a ring light that is easy to set up and break down. Some ring lights come with a carrying case for portability, but will your location provide easy access to a power source? Battery operation is convenient when filming outdoors, but most ring lights come with a plug or require access to a USB port. If you’re shooting alone or filming from a distance, a remote control will save time and energy.

If you’re ready to make better videos, scroll down to find the best ring lights for TikTok.

1 A Fan-Favorite Tripod Ring Light With A Bluetooth Remote UBeesize Selfie Ring Light With Tripod Amazon $33 See On Amazon Ring size: 8 inches

Color temperature: 3,000 — 6,000 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: smartphones With more than 50,000 five-star ratings, the UBeesize selfie ring light is one of the most popular options on Amazon. The 8-inch ring can be adjusted 180 degrees to light a subject from different angles, and the Bluetooth remote is compatible with iOS and Android devices for easy shooting. Button controls allow you switch between three temperature modes — warm, cool, and daylight — and 11 brightness levels for a total of 33 lighting options. The light attaches to an aluminum tripod that adjusts between 17.5 and 51 inches tall, and a universal, spring-loaded smartphone holder can shoot footage in landscape or portrait mode. To power this pick up, simply plug it into any USB adapter. One fan raved: “I bought this tripod stand so I can make TikTok videos. The height of the tripod stand is adjustable which is great. The locks on the tripod is secure so the tripod stands firm. The ring light has different light settings and it is so amazing! The brightness is really bright if you turn it to the max. Overall, this is a great tripod if you want to make TikTok videos, livestream, make YouTube videos, or do photography.”

2 A Desktop Ring Light That’s Under $20 Yoozon Foldable And Portable Ring Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Ring size: 10.2 inches

Color temperature: 3,500 — 5,500 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: smartphones This budget-friendly ring light by Yoozon is perfect for filming TikToks from your desktop. The 10-inch ring is the perfect size for selfies, and three light modes (white, warm yellow, and warm white) with 10 brightness levels provide enough options to help you get the right shot. The USB-powered light rotates 90 degrees and attaches to a nonskid tripod that adjusts between a height of 10.2 and 16.5 inches. An adjustable mount fits smartphones between 2.1 and 3.5 inches wide, but the ring light can also be used alone while you film from your laptop or webcam. One fan raved: “Best ring light ever! Tall enough for my boyfriend and low enough for my 8 month old lol ! Super bright and easy to put up! Worked great for tik tok for my daughters 7th birthday party!”

3 An 18-Inch Ring Light Kit That Comes With Plastic Filters Neewer Ring Light Kit Amazon $103 See On Amazon Ring size: 18 inches

Color temperature: 3,200 — 5,500 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: smartphones, DSLR cameras With an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon, the Neewer ring light comes with a number of endorsements from TikTok users. The 18-inch ring emits bright white light at 5,500 degrees Kelvin, but you can achieve a warmer, 3,200-degree glow using plastic filters that are included with the kit. An adjustable knob allows you to set the brightness from 0 to 100%, giving you complete control over the light's intensity, and a flexible gooseneck tube lets you move the ring in any direction to achieve the perfect angles. An aluminum stand is also included and adjusts from 19 to 51 inches tall. The cold shoe mount is compatible with most DSLR cameras while the separate phone holder works on most smartphone models. The ring light comes with a universal power adapter and plug for operation, and a Bluetooth remote allows you to stop and start recording from a distance. One fan raved: “Got this light specifically for doing tiktok videos with since it comes with a phone holder and remote. It has made my videos so much more exciting! Being able to have a stand and light that can hold my phone has made doing them so much easier! The lighting is easy to adjust and I can adjust the stand to be at my height level which has worked awesome for me!”

4 A Mini Ring Light That Clips On To Your Smartphone QIAYA Clip-On Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ring size: 3.1 inches

Color temperatures: 6,000 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: smartphones, laptops, tablets If you shoot a lot of selfie videos on TikTok, a pocket-sized ring light can give you an instant glow-up. This 3.1-inch light clips directly on your phone, laptop, or tablet to illuminate your face and remove harsh shadows. A color temperature of 6,000 degrees Kelvin mimics daylight, and there are three brightness levels that adjust with the click of a button. The ring light runs on a rechargeable battery, and a USB cable is also included for times when you want to plug in. One fan raved: “Super cute packaging, really cute little product that is bright as hell and works great! 3 settings, I took photos of each ranging from low,mid,high I did nothing turn on any other lights so everything lighting that photo is from the display screen which is on a lower battery saving mode and the light. Definitely not sure why I waited so long to get this [...]”

5 A Large Ring Light That’s Also Super Portable Yesker LED Ring Light Kit Amazon $76 See On Amazon Ring size: 14 inches

Color temperature: 3,200 — 5,600 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: smartphones, DSLR cameras The Yesker 14-inch ring light is large enough for filming TikToks with friends or lighting up subjects from a distance, but its streamlined design makes it just as convenient to set up as many smaller models. The color temperature ranges from 3,200 to 5,600 degrees Kelvin without the need for separate filters, and a small, built-in button on the ring lets you adjust brightness from 10 to 100%. The plug-in light also includes a hot shoe adapter that fits most DSLR cameras, a phone holder, and heat dissipation ports which extend the life of its LED bulbs. There's even a USB port on the back of the light to keep your phone charged as you film. The kit comes with a sturdy aluminum alloy tripod that extends from 37.2 to 61 inches tall, as well as a remote control for hands-free filming. A number of reviewers remarked that the kit is surprisingly lightweight for its size (the whole thing is under 5 pounds), and therefore easy to travel with. One fan raved: “Comes with a travel bag and is very lightweight. Super easy to assemble but also the most sturdy ring light I have used. Also has a very small footprint which is great for small spaces. Love that it comes with an attachment for phone and camera both. Great purchase!”

6 A Ring Light For Filming On Your Laptop Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Ring size: 5.1 inches

Color temperatures: 3,200 — 6,800 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: laptops The Cyezcor mini ring light is a great choice for anyone who films TikTok content on a laptop before uploading it to the platform. The 5.1-inch ring emits a soft light in three color temperatures and with five levels of brightness — all of which can be set using simple button controls on the power cord. A rotating ball joint lets you swivel the light 360 degrees, and the ring can be adjusted forward and backward up to 180 degrees until the desired lighting effect is achieved. To use the ring light, simply clip it to your screen and keep it powered using any USB port. It will also come in handy during Zoom conferences, distance learning sessions, and any other video chat sessions. One fan raved: “I really like this light and it does a good job of lighting my face at a very reasonable price. It is easy to use and has a switch built into the cord that allows you to easily dim the light and also change the color temperature. The light is mounted on an adjustable large binder clip sort of holder that is simple to attach and hasn't seemed to damage my Mac. Very happy with the light and quality.”

7 A Deluxe Ring Light With So Many Extra Features IVISII 19-Inch Ring Light Amazon $136 See On Amazon Ring size: 19 inches

Color temperatures: 3,200 — 5,800 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: smartphones, most DSLR cameras This ring light kit is a great choice for creators who want a lot of features. The 19-inch ring is large enough to light up single subjects as well as small groups of people. Color temperatures range from 3,000 to 5,800 degrees Kelvin, and four colored filters (white, red, blue, and green) are included to help achieve different effects while filming. An adjustable dial allows you to set the brightness between 0 and 100%, and settings are conveniently displayed on a built-in LCD panel. The light comes with a cold shoe adapter that’s compatible with most DSLRs, a phone holder that supports most smartphones, and an iPad holder. There's also a folding tripod that extends from 36.2 to 74.8 inches tall, so you can adjust the light to suit your subject. This pick has a universal adapter with U.S. and European plugs, but it can also run on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (not included). For hands-free operation, it comes with two remotes: one for taking shots, and another for controlling the light settings. One fan raved: “This is perfect for filmmakers of all budgets! As a professional in film I can guarantee that this light will enhance wedding photography, TikTok videos, Youtube videos, Music Videos and interviews. The limitation is your imagination. I’m sure you’re interested in buying a cheap but powerful light, this is it.”

8 A Ring Light That Can Illuminate An Entire Room Inkeltech 21-Inch Ring Light Amazon $113 See On Amazon Ring size: 21 inches

Color temperatures: 3,000 — 6,000 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: smartphones, tablets, DSLR cameras At 21 inches, the Inkeltech ring light is the largest on the list, allowing creators to illuminate large spaces in color temperatures ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 degrees Kelvin and take brightness from 0 to 100% using an adjustable dial. You can also control the settings using a remote that operates from up to a distance of 2.5 meters, which is great for anyone who works without a dedicated camera person. The light includes a tripod that adjusts between 20 and 75 inches tall, and it's compatible with most smartphones, tablets, and DSLR cameras. It runs using a standard plug, and a handy USB port on the light keeps your device charged while you are filming your content. One fan raved: “Wow, this ring light is so perfect. I have my own small business and I need something to hold my phone to record and also needed a ring light. Boom, this one does both. Fully customizable. You can change the warmth of the light, brightness, dim level, and the stand itself is also fully customizable. Need the light to be bending over a table to record? No problem. Need it standing straight up? No problem. Don’t second guess this one. GET IT.”

9 A Versatile Ring Light For Close-Ups And Long Shots Great Video Maker 600S LED Ring Light Amazon $170 See On Amazon Ring size: 7.5 inches

Color temperatures: 3,200 — 5,600 degrees Kelvin

Compatible devices: laptops, DSLR cameras The GVM ring light is a next-level light kit that serves multiple functions with one convenient package. The 7.5-inch ring can be used alone for close-up shots and selfie videos, while six additional light bars provide an extra boost of brightness for longer-range shots. Two of the bars can also be removed from the ring and held at any distance or angle to wash out unwanted shadows or add highlights on a subject. Color temperatures range from a warm 3,200 to cool 5,600 degrees Kelvin, while a dimmer dial adjusts from 10 to 100%. The ring light comes with a tripod that adjusts between 32 and 87 inches tall, and two power cords are included with the kit — one for the ring light and another for the detachable bars. Note that this doesn’t come with a remote control, and some reviewers wished the set-up included a phone or camera mount. However, the tripod has a standard screw to attach mounts that are purchased separately, and the performance of the lights still makes the kit a worthwhile purchase. One fan raved: “This product is very versatile in all aspect of any industry. The brightness is superb for any occasion and it can be used in any small or large areas. This is one of the best ringlights I ever used in my profession..”