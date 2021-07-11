Once you have a robot vacuum, you’ll wonder how you ever cleaned your home without one. The best robot vacuums for tile floors are designed for hard surfaces, have sensors to avoid obstacles, and can recharge on their own so you won’t have to lift a finger.

To deep clean your tiles, you’ll want a robot vacuum that is designed for use on hard floors. Most robot vacuums use brushes or suction passages, which work well on hard floors and low pile carpets. However, to be sure you’re choosing the best vacuum for your home, look for one that specifies hard floor capabilities. If you’re searching for a robot vacuum for tile floors and carpets, you may want to choose one with an auto-adjusting cleaning head, which will adapt to the height of different floorings.

Another important function is navigation style. Some robot vacuums use reactive or bounce programming, so they move around an area semi-randomly until it’s clean, while more advanced (and expensive) vacuums navigate in neat rows. Both navigation styles avoid obstacles and cliffs by using a variety of sensors, such as infrared sensors, bumpers, and cameras, so you won’t have to worry about your vacuum falling down the stairs or plowing into furniture.

Because you’re buying a robot vacuum to save time, you’ll want one that charges automatically. More budget-friendly vacuums have a set battery life and work best when cleaning areas within that time frame, while other vacuums will return to the dock when they need to recharge, then resume their cleaning process where they left off.

Keep scrolling for the best robot vacuums to clean your tile floors, all of which are available on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

Battery life: 90 minutes

Navigation: reactive

Assistant compatibility: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

This user-friendly robotic vacuum is not only my top pick, but it’s also a fan favorite on Amazon with over 30,000 five-star ratings. It’s a 600 series Roomba, which is one of iRobot’s more lower priced designs, yet it still has many of the great features of the more expensive ones, such as compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Suitable for carpets and hard floors, it has dual multi-surface brushes that work on both surface types, and it has an auto-adjust cleaning head to get better suction on almost any surface. This robotic cleaner also connects to Wi-Fi, so you can use the free iRobot app to turn it on and off, set schedules, get alerts, and more. When cleaning, this vacuum uses reactive navigation, so it will bounce around your space until it’s clean, and it uses a suite of sensors that help it avoid obstacles and cliffs. After it finishes cleaning, it will automatically return to the included base to recharge without you having to do anything.

One fan raved: “Great on tile! Great for pet hair. Works well on tile and short-fiber, high-density-pile area rugs.”

2. The Runner-Up

Battery life: 100 minutes

Navigation: bounce

Assistant compatibility: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

This low-profile robotic vacuum has a lot of great features, as well as over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Like the iRobot vacuums, it has Wi-Fi capabilities and can be controlled with an app, so you can turn it on and off from across your home. This vacuum uses bounce navigation, but if there’s somewhere you don’t want it to go, you can simply lay down the included boundary tape to restrict its movements. This cleaner is recommended for hard floors to medium pile carpet, and it cleans both surface types effectively by using BoostIQ technology, which increases suction power when it senses it’s needed. It has a 100-minute battery life, and when it runs low, it will return to the included charging base.

One fan raved: “I absolutely LOVE it!!! I wish I didn’t wait so long to get one ... well two! With 3 teenagers and a Rottweiler can you ever truly keep up ? Well now I feel like I can! My porcelain tiled main level no longer shows every possible crumb and fur tumbleweed. The carpeted upstairs looks refreshed. It is amazing what this little vacuum can do on a daily basis. The app delivers such ease. I wish I had not waited so long to get one. It definitely takes some stress off my day to day life.”

3. The Budget Pick

Battery life: 100 minutes

Navigation: not listed

Assistant compatibility: none

This budget-friendly robotic vacuum doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of more advanced vacuums, but it will clean your floors well for under $200. It has multiple cleaning settings, including spot clean and edge clean, and it uses infrared sensors to avoid obstacles. Unlike the others on this list, this robotic vacuum uses a remote instead of an app, which can still be used to set schedules, turn on different cleaning modes, or just start and stop cleaning. It also uses a suction passage rather than brushes, so it’s great at picking up hair and debris from hard floors, although it won’t work well on medium or thick carpets. Like the others on this list, this budget-friendly pick comes with a recharging dock, which the vacuum will return to after 90 to 100 minutes.

One fan raved: “We have all tile and tons of area rugs and it did great [...] I thought it would get lost in my house and die but to my surprise it found its way back to the charging dock . Super convenient! I set the clock and scheduled a run time so it will go on its own daily. The only thing I have to do is empty it!

4. The Best With Automatic Dirt Disposal

Battery life: recharge and resume

Navigation: neat rows

Assistant compatibility: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

A step up from the Roomba 600 series, this advanced robotic vacuum has more features and 10 times the suction power of some cheaper Roomba models. It comes with a charging base that automatically removes dirt from the Roomba, and you’ll only have to empty the bag from the base every 60 days. This vacuum navigates around your apartment in neat rows, and when it runs low on batteries, it goes back to the charging base, then resumes cleaning right where it left off. This Roomba can use more features in the iRobot app like Keep Out Zones, home maps, and setting schedules for specific rooms. It also has dual brushes that are made from rubber, so they not only work on both tiles and carpeting, but are also tangle-resistant, making them a great choice for anyone with long hair or pets that shed.

One fan raved: “My husband and I both work full time and have 5 kids. When we bought a house that was mostly tile, I knew I was going to need help keeping the floors swept so I bought the Roomba i3 plus (with canister). This robot has quickly become my best friend. We have been in our home for 5 months and I've only ever swept up the big messes. This robot has kept my floors immaculately clean. I highly recommend this product.”

5. The Best Robot Mop

Battery life: recharge and resume

Navigation: neat rows

Assistant compatibility: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

If you’re trying to keep your tiles clean, you may prefer to use a mopping robot instead of a vacuum. A versatile cleaner, it has two different modes depending on what pad is attached; with the wet mopping pads, the robot will use its precision wet-jet to clean up sticky messes and spills, and with the dry sweeping pads, it will sweep your space to clean up dust and light dirt. Like other advanced iRobots, this one builds a smart map of your home as it cleans, so it won’t clean over carpeted areas and you can set cleaning schedules for specific rooms. It will also send you personalized cleaning suggestions through the app to make cleaning even easier.