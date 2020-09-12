No matter how clean you keep your house, let's be honest: odors happen. The right room spray can freshen up a space between cleaning days and keep your home an oasis for your mind and your nose. The best room sprays contain nontoxic ingredients and can neutralize and disguise odors that are a problem for you — whether that means pet smells, smoke, or a lingering scent from last night's fish dinner — as well as enhance your mood. Before you shop, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Choosing a spray that is free of harsh chemicals like parabens, alcohol, and synthetic fragrances ensures you can safely spritz the product around pets and kids, as well as on fabrics and even, in some cases, on your skin. All of the sprays on this list are made with natural plant-based ingredients, and most come in recyclable packaging. A Safer Choice certification by the Environmental Protection Agency provides even more of a guarantee that its ingredients are safe for your health and the environment.

Depending on your goal — whether that means eliminating difficult odors like mildew and pet waste or simply setting your linen and bedroom up for a calming, resting sleep experience — oils like citrus, eucalyptus, and lavender get the job done safely. Some sprays are designed to make use of your olfactory system to better your health or productivity. Mood-boasting room sprays can be used for working from home, while meditating, or to combat anxious thoughts and help with sleep.

I've included highly rated and reviewed room sprays for every room in your home, at different price points and in a variety of scents, including a cult favorite with more than 12,000 reviews.

1. A Natural Odor-Eliminating Spray That's Really Effective

This Fresh Wave spray is made from natural, plant-based ingredients like pine needles, cedarwood, anise, lime, clove, and lavender and it earned the EPA's Safer Choice certification. The spray is biodegradable and the packaging is recyclable. Pet lovers say this room spray eliminates more than just your furry friends' odor. It removes odors from shoes, trash, smoke, or mildew, as well. The non-aerosol spray can be used directly on bedding, clothes, and in the air. This spray is nontoxic, non-GMO, and non-hazardous, so you can feel safe using it around your pets and kids. It has more than 1,800 reviews, with some reviewers saying the bottle is a little flimsy, but that the spray works fast, eliminating odors immediately. It's also available in a pack of two or a 32-ounce refill bottle, as well as a lavender scent.

Helpful Review: "Having a dog day care and dogs of my own, as well as fabric couches, I am always on the hunt for the best natural cleaners, fabric refreshers [and] odor eliminators. Fresh wave will now and forever be [a] must-have in house at all times. Sprayed it into my old car where there was years of smoke odor build up and it worked amazing there as well.The fragrance is clean, natural, not over powering and very pleasant.Get the large two bottles.. Well worth it.[...] I love the original scent and will be trying the lavender as well."

2. This Essential Oil Spray For Productivity

This all-natural room spray is made with just five nontoxic ingredients: citrus essential oil, eucalyptus essential oil, aloe vera, jojoba oil, and distilled water. It has more than 3,000 reviews and many say they love that they know exactly what they're getting with this spray. There are six different available scents (like calming lemongrass and sleep-enhancing lavender) and the one featured here is infused with citrus and eucalyptus that's designed to boost your energy. The spray, which can be used in the air, around your skin, or on linens, is safe to use around pets and even includes skin-enhancing botanicals to hydrate and restore your skin. Reviewers note that the scent is strong without being too overpowering.

Helpful Review: "This stuff works! I spray it on my pillow, sheets, and myself before going to bed. It prevents restless legs, calms the nervous system, and helps me drift off to sleep. After a few weeks of use, I've discovered this miracle mist also relieves pain naturally. When I have a headache, I spray some into my palm and massage into my temples right on the pulse points. It definitely eases the pain. When I have a backache, achy muscles, or arthritis pain in my hands, I spray the affected area and massage into the skin. It begins to ease the pain almost immediately. This is a wonderful product with many uses!"

3. The Room & Linen Spray That Lulls You To Sleep

A few spritz of this linen spray and you'll be on your way to drifting off to dreamland. This nontoxic spray is free of parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, and other chemicals and contains a blend of soothing natural botanical oils like lavender, chamomile, and jojoba oil. Harnessing the power of aromatherapy, this calming spray can be used everywhere from your yoga mat to your home office. This highly rated spray has more than 1,200 reviews and many reviewers who say they suffer from insomnia even rave about how this spray changed their lives.

Helpful Review: "So soothing and relaxing! I spray on my sheets, pillows and quilt about 5 minutes before bed. It feels like I’m in a spa! I use with a sound machine and it definitely helps me drift off to sleep. The bottle is attractive and Has a unique spray handle. I highly recommend this product for anyone that likes a light relaxing scent at bedtime. Also is great on the shower curtain or a bath pillow!"

4. The Cult-Favorite Bathroom Spray

Not many people want to talk openly about what they do in the bathroom, but more than 29,000 reviewers rave about this highly rated toilet bowl spray. Unlike traditional bathroom sprays, this spray is designed to be spritzed into the toilet bowl before you do your business so that it neutralizes odors as they're happening, which prevents the embarrassment of lingering odors. This nontoxic spray is free of parabens, alcohol, and other harsh chemicals. The original citrus scent is a crowd favorite deodorizing formula made with essential oils, but it's also available in five other scents and a variety of sizes (and the package is recyclable). Reviewers say they cannot get over how well this spray works, even saying they were skeptical when they made the purchase and were pleasantly surprised.

Helpful Review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with a healthy colon. Enter Poo-Pourri. [...] It has an amazing lemon scent. It is very fresh and not overpowering. It is not synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon."

5. A Room Spray That Eliminates Smoke Odors

This odor-removing spray gets rid of the toughest odors — like smoke. It works in the air, on furniture or fabric, as well as on most household surfaces. The secret behind this spray's success is its nontoxic, but strong formula, made with natural plant oils like wintergreen that absorb smoke molecules from your home upon contact. The formula is free of harsh chemicals, alcohol, and synthetic fragrances. Reviewers say they love that this spray traps and eliminates odors without leaving an overpowering, noticeable "spray" scent. Use it in your car, home, or furniture. Reviewers even say they have sprayed it on their clothes, while wearing them, as well as their hair to get rid of lingering smoke odors. Bonus points: the non-aerosol spray is biodegradable and the packaging is recyclable.

Helpful Review: "This product works wonders by eliminating any hint of odor. I spray this in the air and not even in the room where the smoking occurs and odor in that room was even eliminated. There is no longer any hint that a smoker lives in this house. Worth every dollar that I spent on it. Miraculous!!!"