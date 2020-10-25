When you’re trying to stay hydrated during a run, not just any water bottle will do. The best running water bottles are comfortable to hold as you move, with straps that secure them to your hand, wrist, or waist. They also feature lids with tight seals to prevent leaks and spills, while remaining easy to open and sip mid-stride. When it comes to choosing water bottles, there are a wide variety of styles available from squeezable flasks to bottles that attach to running belts for hands-free use.

For those who prefer to hold their water bottle while running, a bottle or flask designed to be carried in your hand is ideal. Look for a bottle with adjustable hand or wrist straps to ensure a secure grip. If you’d rather not hold your bottle for the duration of your jog, though, you might prefer bottles that come with a running belt you can easily tuck them into. Running belts can also offer storage space for your phone, wallet, keys, or snacks.

When you’re drinking on the go, make sure to zero in on options with flip caps or push-pull caps (the kind you pull open with your teeth) that don't require two hands to operate — and that don't come with any stray caps to worry about losing or too-large openings for water to splash out of. Some bottles are collapsible for better portability, while others come with pouches or pockets to hold your essential items. If you prefer your drinks cold, consider a water bottle with insulation, too.

Ready to hit the road (or the treadmill)? Here's my roundup of the best running water bottles to use while you run.

1. The Overall Best Sports Water Bottle For Running

This Embrava sports water bottle is a top pick with more than 1,600 five-star reviews on Amazon. This 17-ounce, BPA-free plastic bottle has a sleek design that allows for one-handed use and a built-in lanyard strap to keep it secure. There's a button on the front to quickly flip open the leak-proof lid and an air hole ensures fast water flow.

Available in gray, white, or pink hues, the bottle is impact-resistant and dust-proof, and it fits most cup holders. The only big drawback to this bottle is it that needs to be hand washed.

Positive Amazon review: "I am a runner, cyclist, climber, and barre-ist. During each of these activities, an Embrava bottle is always at my side. When running, cycling, and hiking outdoors, the lid keeps dirt and debris off the mouthpiece. [...] The design of the Embrava bottle makes it easy to grab, unlock, open, sip, close, and lock without spilling a drop of water. [...] The texture of the bottle makes it easy to grip when I'm focused on my activity. The fast flow design makes water intake optimal, especially when I'm thirsty and in need of hydration."

2. The Best Collapsible Running Water Bottle

If you need a super portable option for traveling or simply could benefit from a bottle that takes up less space when it's not in use, opt for the Normander collapsible water bottle. This shatter-proof silicone bottle is sturdy enough to stand up on its own when it's full, but it also rolls up compactly. A plastic grip sleeve gives the bottle more structure, making it easy to hold. The flip top doubles as a spout cover and can be locked in place to prevent it from leaking, and the convenient wrist attachment doubles as a strap.

The silicone is 100% food-grade and free of BPA and other harmful chemicals, making it safe to use. (It's even freezable!) It's available in six colors and holds up to 22 ounces of liquid. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.

Positive Amazon review: "This light, well-designed water bottle is the best I've ever had in decades of walking, hiking, and a few years of running. It holds a lot, but it's still very comfortable to hold with a combination of hard and soft handgrips and a useful strap. The bottle has a small flip cap covering the mouthpiece, which keeps the mouthpiece clean and the water from leaking."

3. An Insulated Handheld Flask With A Pocket

This insulated handheld flask is double-walled to keep your water cool longer, and it also features a zippered pouch for carrying your essentials like keys, cash, ID, and small snacks. Unlike the previous options on this list, this flask provides a mostly grip-free experience — all you have to do is slide your hand under the strap and tighten it for a secure hold. The push-pull cap flips up for easy drinking as you run, and many users note they've never had a problem with it leaking. This bottle has a 12-ounce capacity and comes in 16 different colors. Although the manufacturer doesn't state whether it's dishwasher-safe, most reviewers choose to hand wash this bottle.

Positive Amazon review: "I love this bottle. I resisted a handheld as I thought I didn't want to be bothered 'carrying' something during my runs. But the bottle effectively adheres to my hand via the strap, and I barely realize I'm carrying it. The 12 oz version is just the right weight when filled with water and lasts me for a 6-7 mile run on a warm day. The pocket isn't large enough for my iPhone 7 in a carrying case, but the phone would fit in the pocket if it wasn't in a carrying case. I keep energy chews and salt tablets in the pocket."

4. These Water Bottles That Come With A Running Belt

For those who prefer to exercise with their hands totally free, the G-Run hydration running belt is a great option. This running belt includes two 10-ounce squeezable water bottles with push-pull caps, plus plenty of room to carry your valuables and snacks. There's a large inner pocket with enough room for your smartphone, wallet, and other essentials. According to one fan, "The water bottles stay in the pouches and don't leak, and the pack is comfy!"

The belt is available in several colors and two adjustable sizes: small (20 to 30 inches) or medium (30 to 40 inches). It also has a reflective strip in the center for visibility during evening and early morning runs. Both bottles are dishwasher-safe as well.

Positive Amazon review: "I am training for my first half marathon and needed to upgrade my running belt to one that allows me to comfortably carry water, my iPhone 8 plus, a couple Gu's, and my house key. I took it out for 8 miles on Sunday, and it worked great! I had plenty of room to spare inside, but the compartments secured everything, so nothing was bouncing around in the pouch. It did not ride up or slip around on my waist."