For eco-friendly hydration on the go, you need one of the best water bottles on Amazon. I’ve rounded up picks for every occasion — from traveling to hiking to running errands. Whatever your lifestyle, there’s bound to be a water bottle for you among the selections below.

You probably already know to avoid BPA, a chemical that can affect hormones, in plastic products that have contact with food and drink. Materials like silicone, glass, and stainless steel are naturally BPA-free, but know that glass is often cited as the safest material for reusable water bottles. For more durability and safety, stainless steel and silicone are great, but with the wider availability of BPA-free plastic water bottles they're also a great, durable option.

Besides material, the best water bottles for you will probably boil down to features that best suit your lifestyle and personal preferences. These days you can choose from travel-friendly picks that are made of collapsible silicone and squirt bottles for sports and working out. My stainless-steel pick can weather the great outdoors and my wide-mouth options are easier to fill and clean. You can also go for features like built-in straws for easy sipping or built-in filters to make sure your water is fresh and clean no matter where you refill. Your choice regarding these features really comes down to how you think you'll use the water bottle.

Take a look at the best water bottles on Amazon.

1. The Most Popular Water Bottle Nalgene BPA-Free Water Bottle (32 Oz) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This classic, 32-ounce Nalgene water bottle is made with BPA-free plastic and boasts a wide-mouth design, so cleaning and refilling are a breeze. The attached loop-top makes the bottle convenient to carry when you’re on-the-go and helps ensure you'll never lose the cap. Since the bottle is see-through, it’s easy to tell when you’re running low. Plus, Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4.5-star rating after over 8,000 reviews. It also comes in over 50 colors, including aubergine, trout green, and pink cosmo. One reviewer raved: "[...] If you do NOT own a Nalgene, boy are you in for a treat. They're the best bottles. Once you use a wide mouth bottle, there's no going back. These are seriously tough bottles. [...]"

2. The Best Water Bottle With A Built-In Straw HydroFlask Wide Mouth Water Bottle (32 Oz) $45 | Amazon See on Amazon The HydroFlask Wide Mouth Water Bottle boasts a 4.5-star rating and over 5,800 reviews, and it’s easy to see why. It’s made of stainless steel and comes with a BPA-free plastic lid with a built-in straw. With a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design, this pick can keep hot drinks hot for 12 hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours. Although the lid isn’t leak-proof, the straw cap does make spills less likely, and it's constructed with a convenient handle. This option comes in seven colors, including frost, watermelon, and white. You also have your choice of a 32-ounce or 40-ounce sizes. One reviewer raved: "This does everything it promises- Keeps cold drinks cold all day, ice frozen and all. I have also kept tea in there, and it was still hot after 8 hours. I love the straw, it makes everything so easy. The straw never detaches like another brand I tried. It doesn't sweat or have any condensation [...] I have had it for months, use it daily, and have no signs of mold or wear. It looks brand new."

3. The Best Water Bottle With A Built-In Filter Brita Filtering Water Bottle (20 Oz) $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This 20-ounce, stainless-steel Brita water bottle comes with a built-in filter so you can rest assured that you’re always hydrating with the freshest, cleanest water possible. This pick replaces 1,800 water bottles each year and each filter lasts two months before you need to insert a replacement filter. This option also promises to fit most cup holders, and it has a leak-proof lid with a convenient handle for carrying on the go. The flip-top lid is convenient as well, and this bottle can keep your water cold for up to 24 hours. On top of that, Amazon shoppers love this water bottle, giving it a 4.4-star rating after over 2,300 reviews. This pick also comes in a 26-ounce option, a BPA-free plastic option, as well as 13 different colors including orchid, carbon, and forest. One reviewer raved: "I absolutely love this water bottle. It’s a little bit of an investment to buy the bottle and the 5 pack of filters, but it’s absolutely worth every penny. If you think about it, this bottle will pay for itself many times over. I haven’t ran into issues with the durability or anything like that. I have the orchid color; and it’s gorgeous. Water is very easy to drink and it tastes clean. If you’re thinking about buying one, I would go ahead and do so. Great quality investment, and it also makes drinking water so much easier surprisingly!"

4. The Best Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle Yeti Stainless-Steel Water Bottle (26 Oz) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Since it’s made entirely of stainless steel and features a double-walled vacuum-insulated design, this 26-ounce water bottle by Yeti is the perfect pick for hikers, campers, and all sorts of nature enthusiasts (and it's BPA-free, too). This bottle shouldn’t have any trouble keeping your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold; and it also comes with a leak-proof cap with a built-in, three-finger grip. This pick comes in 12 different colors — including Tahoe blue, peak purple, and brick red — and it boasts a 4.7-star rating after nearly 1,200 reviews. One reviewer raved: "I'm personally a fan of Yeti products. They are well made and really do keep my ice/drinks cold even on the hottest days in the sunshine on the beach. I love the 26oz. It's great to take along in the car and I don't have to worry about liquid spilling all over the place. And I LOVE the black!"

5. The Best Collapsible Water Bottle Semetor Collapsible Water Bottle (17 Oz) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This collapsible silicone water bottle by Semetor is ideal for travel. It’s made of flexible, BPA-free, food-grade silicone with an easy-to-open and leak-proof button. This pick also comes with a stainless-steel carabiner so you can easily attach it to your bag or belt buckle. It’s both dishwasher- and freezer-safe and Amazon shoppers give this option a 4.8-star rating to boot. You have your choice of gray or green. One reviewer raved: "You can grip this bad boy and the cup will not bend yet still manages to fold up neatly together to stay relatively compact.I love the sturdy middle grip. Simple yet ingenious bit of engineering."

6. The Best Glass Water Bottle Contigo Glass Water Bottle With Petal Sleeve (20 Oz) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This 20-ounce, BPA-free glass water bottle by Contigo has a food-grade silicone sleeve with a hook attached to the leak-proof lid so it’s easy to carry around. This pick also has a wide mouth so you can easily refill it on the go so you can drink water all day. It’s top-rack dishwasher safe and Amazon shoppers give it an impressive 4.4-star rating. Choose from three punchy colors: scuba petal, very berry petal, and grapevine petal. One reviewer raved: "This water bottle is my absolute favorite! I have switched out all of my water bottles for glass or stainless and this is the one a carry every day - my favorite for sure. It holds a good amount of water, it's fairly durable for being made of glass. [The] cap is stainless (no plastic!) and has a really convenient loop for keeping the lid with the bottle that also works for carrying it around. [...] I have had this one for months though and dropped it a few times with no damage. [...] It's super easy to clean and doesn't get any lingering odor or anything. It is a little heavy when it's full of water, but not terrible."