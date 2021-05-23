If you’re tired of tripping over shoes in the entryway or digging through a pile in your closet, it’s time to invest in one of the best shoe cabinets, which offer plenty of storage to house your collection and are the proper size for your space. Before you choose a cabinet, you’ll want to make sure it can accommodate all your shoes. You’ll also want to measure the space where you plan to put your shoe cabinet and check those dimensions against the cabinets you find in your search to ensure the perfect fit.

Shelf height is another important factor to consider. Shelves, drawers, or cubbies need to be tall enough to fit the height of your shoes — or you need to be able to adjust the shelves so you can customize them as needed. If you have shoes in a range of heights, like thin flop-flops and higher winter boots, it helps to have a shoe cabinet with a variety of different shelf heights or cubby sizes, or one that can be customized, so you can maximize the storage space.

For even more flexibility, you can DIY your own shoe cabinet with stackable shoe storage boxes. This option is great for shoe collectors or anyone working with a smaller space, as it allows your shoe storage to grow with your collection and gives you the option to customize the layout to fit the room. Bench-style shoe cabinets can also be great for smaller entryways where you don’t have space for a bench and a shoe cabinet. That said, if you’re working with a especially narrow hallway, you might prefer a shallow shoe cabinet with fold-out storage that won’t take up too much space.

Whether you want a tall shoe cabinet that can fit a whole collection or a more compact storage solution, this roundup of the best shoe cabinets is sure to include something that will work for your space and your shoes.

1. An Elegant Shoe Cabinet That’s Tall & Narrow

This gorgeous Prepac shoe cabinet includes 24 cubbies that are just the right size for most shoes. The open design keeps your kicks visible yet clearly organized so it’s a great solution for anyone who wants easy access to their shoes — you can grab what you need without having to sift through a pile on your closet floor.

The larger bottom compartment is ideal for taller or bulkier shoes that don’t quite fit in the smaller cubbies. If you need even more storage, though, Prepac also sells a 36-pair version of the cabinet on its own or bundled with various storage benches. The 24-pair shoe cabinet is available in two colors, while the 36-pair version is also available in a few additional color options.

Reviewers report that it’s easy to assemble, and though the manufacturer does recommend that you get help from a second person when putting your cabinet together, some reviewers were able to manage by themselves in an hour or two. Once complete, the cabinet is narrow enough to fit in entryways or smaller spaces without dominating too much of your floor space. With such an elegant design, it’s little surprise that this shoe cabinet has a 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon after 2,200 (and growing!) reviews.

According to one reviewer: “I (and my girls) love this shoe cubby in our entryway. It is very useful and makes our entryway look much neater than the shoe racks we had on the floor. [...] It's a fairly good quality for the price and was super easy to put together. My daughter and I had it together in about 30 minutes.”

Dimensions: 24.75 x 15.75 x 61.25 (width x depth x height)

Shoe capacity: 24 pairs

2. A Customizable Shoe Cabinet That Fits 48 Pairs

This 48-pair shoe cabinet from Kousi offers a ton of customizable features that allow you to store a large collection in whatever way makes the most sense for your space. Each of the 12 individual shelving units that make up this cabinet can be attached together or left to stand on its own so you can split your collection between different rooms or closets as needed. The units can also stand either horizontally or vertically. When horizontal, you get wide shelves that can fit more pairs of shoes in a single shelving unit. When vertical, you have enough height to store taller boots without having to lie them on their side or fold them.

In addition, each shelving unit has an individual cover that flips down to protect your shoes from dust (choose from clear or white), plus a removable shelf divider that instantly doubles your shelf space when inserted. Use this to maximize storage capacity for your flats and smaller shoes. Remove it when you need a little more height for taller or bulkier shoes.

With this kind of customizability, it’s no wonder this shoe cabinet has earned 4.1 stars overall after more than 2,500 Amazon ratings. While Kousi doesn’t sell individual shelving units for customers who want to gradually add extra storage as their collection grows, the brand does offer both smaller and larger packs, ranging from six to 30 units. Some users suggested the cabinet took them a few hours to put together, but most indicate that it was fast and easy to assemble.

According to one reviewer: “This product is amazing! Super easy to assemble and I love how you can customize how tall or how wide you want it, as well as the size of the shelves to fit shoes as tall or as short as you need! I choose not to put the doors on it so I can display my shoes but I think it looks cute either way!”

Dimensions: 48 x 12 x 48 inches (width x depth x height)

Shoe capacity: 48 pairs

3. A Customizable Shoe Storage Bench

With the option to install the shelves at the height you need, this VASAGLE shoe storage bench is a great, customizable storage solution. You can include both taller shelves for boots and bulkier shoes and narrower shelves for flats or kids’ shoes to really maximize your use of the storage space. That said, the bench can only stash about eight to 10 pairs of shoes, so it’s best used to store the shoes you wear the most frequently.

Beyond storage, the bench has a 330-pound weight capacity that’s sturdy enough to sit on. It also comes with a Velcro-attached cushion that’s easy to remove for cleaning but stays put while you’re sitting.

The comfortable, practical, and sleek-looking bench has earned a 4.7-star Amazon rating overall, with over 1,300 reviews. Many reviewers report that it comes with clear instructions, labeled parts, and everything you need to put it together — making it a breeze to assemble.

According to one reviewer: “Very nice storage bench! We're redecorating our entryway and wanted a nicer storage option than your typical shoe rack. This is exactly what I'd hoped for! It is sturdy enough to withstand my husband and I to sit on it. It's big enough to accommodate shoes for our family of 5. It was easy to assemble- taking me only 20 min from start to finish. You do need a power drill, this would probably take forever with a manual screw driver.”

Dimensions: 40.9 x 11.8 x 18.9 inches (width x depth x height)

Shoe capacity: 8 - 10 pairs

4. A Compact Shoe Cabinet

The clean, beautiful design of this small shoe cabinet from Baxton Studio accents your room while providing a convenient way to keep your shoes organized (and hidden away). It boasts a narrow 14.5-inch depth that fits in most hallways or entryways but it also features wide enough shelves to fit up to 16 pairs of shoes in total without stacking them.

The four shelves are somewhat narrow in height, but taller boots can still fit if you lay them on their side. Plus, the table-height top of the cabinet is perfect for holding your keys, bag, and other items you want to grab on your way out the door. Amazon reviewers report that it’s easy to assemble this cabinet in less than an hour.

According to one reviewer: “All pieces accounted for and easy enough to assemble. It holds all of my summer and tennis shoes. On top of that, it is a great surface in my entry way for my purse and keys. The color is great and the lines are very clean.”

Dimensions: 29.63 x 14.5 x 27.5 inches (width x depth x height)

Shoe capacity: 9 - 16 pairs

5. A Shoe Cabinet With Fold-Out Storage

If you’re trying to jam some serious shoe storage into a narrow space, this Mabel Home shoe cabinet is your best bet, since it has fold-out shoe compartments that keep its dimensions super shallow (seriously, it’s less than 7 inches deep!). Made from sturdy metal, the cabinet is easy to wipe clean and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Its three compartments should hold a total of eight to 10 pairs of shoes, but reviewers suggest that you may only be able to fit six pairs of bigger shoes.

In terms of assembly, there’s none required — the item comes pre-built, and all you need to do is use the included screws to mount it to the wall.

According to one reviewer: “I love it! Fits my sons shoes, my own shoes, and then slippers and such in the bottom compartment. Spacious and space saver! Love the look and quality!”

Dimensions: 20 x 6.7 x 42.5 inches (width x depth x height)

Shoe capacity: 8 - 10 pairs

6. A Shoe Storage Bench With Drawers

This compact storage bench from Haotian has a 330-pound weight capacity and a cushioned top to provide a comfortable place to sit when putting on or taking off shoes.

In terms of storage capacity, each drawer pulls all the way out and can hold one to two pair of shoes (or more if you stack shoes on top of each other). It’s a convenient solution for homes where you want to keep shoes off the floors and out of sight. If the drawers get dirty, you can pull them completely out to rinse them in the sink.

Reviewers report that the bench is fairly easy to put together. “All parts were labeled the directions clear. My 16yo daughter [and] I put it together with ease,” mentioned one such user. And if this style of bench isn’t quite the right size or format, Haotian also sells a number of other options in different styles.

According to one reviewer: “This storage bench is everything I'd hope for. I have a one bedroom apartment, so it's a small space. When coming into my place, everyone has to take off their shoes...the bench holds not only my shoes but my guest as well. I have plenty of drawer space for socks and footies for visitors. But most of all it's sturdy. It can hold well over 200 pounds. It's so cute and looks amazing in my entryway.”

Dimensions: 41.34 x 13.78 x 16.93 inches (width x depth x height)

Shoe capacity: 3 - 6 pairs

7. A Set of Stackable Shoe Boxes For A Customized Cabinet

For anyone who needs a highly customizable storage solution, stackable boxes like these Seseno shoe boxes are the way to go. If you’re a devoted shoe collector, you’ll love the opportunity to increase storage as your collection grows — plus, the clear boxes allow you to display your footwear while keeping it organized and protected from dust. If you have a small or difficult-to-furnish space, you’ll appreciate the flexibility of being able to stack these in whichever way makes the most sense for your home.

Each box is large enough to fit shoes of all sizes, though taller boots may not fit without folding. Amazon reviewers still love them, giving the 12-pack a 4.1-star rating overall, after more than 5,000 reviews.

According to one reviewer: “They have made my closet look so organized. I wear a size 10 female shoe and my shoes are able to fit and with extra room for some. My shoes like flip flops and thin sandals I can get two in a box maybe even three if I wanted to. [The] stacking feature is great and they are very easy to assemble.”