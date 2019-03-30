Without useful assistance from the best shoe storage, it's easy for a shoe collection to start looking like... well, a mess. These organizers come in a wide range of styles, so the possibilities are really endless and customizable.

Though the shoe storage market is packed with clever ideas and DIY hacks, if you're looking to purchase a ready-made option, there are a few different options to consider depending on the size of your collection and your space. Large shoe collections might require multiple organizers; whereas, a few pairs can easily fit inside a single unit. As with anything, the choice comes down to your specific storage needs. Luckily, in terms of price, they're all relatively affordable.

Common Types Of Shoe Storage

Shoe racks.

Under-bed storage. These units often zip closed and have compartments large enough to stow pairs.

Over-the-door organizers. These organizers hang over the door and have slots for individual shoes.

Shoe boxes. These are often clear and plastic and big enough for a single pair of shoes.

Travel bags. These small bags make it so your dirty shoes don't have to touch your clean clothes and other packed items.

Read on to shop Amazon's best offerings for each category. Once you've found your favorite — or should I say favorites? — keep the organizing momentum going and check out the best clothes storage racks.

1. Best Shoe Rack BirdRock Home 4-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack $44 Amazon See On Amazon With a tiered design featuring four ventilated shelves, this sustainable bamboo shoe rack can stash up to 12 pairs of shoes. It's 27.5 inches long and perfect for storing shoes in your entryway or bedroom. And should its 26.5-inch height be too much, a slightly smaller three-tier option is available at an even cheaper price point. The manufacturer describes this rack as "easy to assemble." It comes with everything you need to put it together.

2. Best Under-Bed Shoe Organizer Ziz Home Under Bed Shoe Organizer $15 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to slide right under your bed, this shoe organizer from ZizHome is 8 inches tall and has 12 large slots to stow away pairs of shoes. Its thick, breathable fabric won't trap moisture, while its clear zippered lid prevents dust buildup and makes it easy to keep tabs on your collection. It even has a cardboard bottom for extra stability as well as side handles. When it's not in use, this unit folds up for easy storage. It's even protected by a money-backed guarantee.

3. Best Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer Simple Houseware Over-The-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $8 Amazon See On Amazon Simple Houseware's over-the-door organizer offers a great way to keep your shoes off the floor. When compared to the first two options listed here, it has double the amount of slots. However, this one's 24 transparent slots are smaller and will likely only fit an individual shoe (rather than a pair). It has a white backing to make your shoes pop, plus it's designed to drape over a door without any tools. Like most of its counterparts, each slot on this 64-inch-long organizer protects shoes from lingering dust. Bonus: It's the cheapest option here.

4. Best Shoe Boxes Sterilite 6-Quart Storage Boxes (12 Pack) $23 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for shoe storage made for single pairs, you need some plastic shoe boxes. These clear, 6-quart ones from Sterlite have more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon and come in a pack of 12, meaning they ultimately provide the same amount of storage as their predecessors. Their white lids have a rectangular indention that's designed for easy stacking, and they also have built-in handles. Like others on this list, these bins will keep dust at bay.