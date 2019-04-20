It seems inevitable and unavoidable: those shoes, sneakers, and boots that your feet spend so much time in are going to eventually begin to accumulate odor. Using the best shoe deodorizer spray is your best plan of attack against unwanted smells — and all of the bacteria and germs that cause it.

For any unusual or sudden changes in foot odor, you should always talk to a doctor first. But barring any underlying health concerns, there are a number of reasons why your feet might smell, and you can usually blame a combination of too much foot sweat and too little shoe ventilation.

Unless you're washing your favorite pair of shoes weekly, odors can be notoriously difficult to remove. Shoe deodorizer sprays work by attacking the bacteria, germs, mold, mildew, and fungus that have spread from your feet to your shoes, which takes care of the root cause of the problem. They also address the stink you're smelling here and now — and many formulas do that with totally natural ingredients like peppermint, tea tree, and lavender essential oils.

These shoe deodorizers will keep your feet feeling and smelling fresh, whether you require little more than a light spritz of a botanical-filled spray or need to bring in a serious odor-fighting formula. Either way, this list has you covered.

1 This Natural Spray With A Cult Following Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray (4 Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon When a shoe deodorizer spray earns more than 15,000 reviews, it’s only natural to be curious about what all of the hype is about. And in the case of this essential oil spray, it’s all about an extra-strong blend of lemongrass, eucalyptus, peppermint, and tea tree oil that kill bacteria and leave a pleasant, but not overpowering scent behind. Each bottle offers more than 700 sprays, so expect it to last forever, and it’s designed by a family-owned brand. Helpful Review: “This product is exactly what I needed to finally get the stink out of my beloved 6 year old leather Birkenstocks. They had gotten to the point where they were so smelly that I stopped wearing them for a year and when I went back to them, they were just as bad as before. [...] Not only did it take the old, smelly Birkenstock sandals the final mile of deodorizing, leaving them stink free, it went the extra mile and left them smelling fresh.”

2 This Powerful Spray That Works In 10 Seconds 10-Seconds Shoe Deodorizer And Disinfectant (5 Oz) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This shoe deodorizer spray actively kills the bacteria, fungus, mold and mildew that can accumulate in shoes (especially ones that are wet or damp). It also helps protect against foot conditions like athlete’s foot, and it works its magic in as little as than 10 seconds. The spray is EPA-approved, but keep in mind it is not a natural option. It contains potent anti-fungal ingredients and should be considered a strong, no-nonsense solution if you suspect your shoes could be the cause of foot conditions (one reviewer calls it “hospital grade stuff”). Reviewers say there is no doubt that it works, leaving shoes completely free of odors. But it's best to only spray this formula outdoors and allow your shoes to dry completely before wearing them. Helpful Review: “My well-used Peloton shoes smell fresh again! I use this after every 2-3 rides to keep them that way. Great purchase; will buy again.”

3 A Budget-Friendly Value Pack Hex Performance Deodorizing Spray (2-Pack, 12 Oz each) Amazon $19 See On Amazon While some effective shoe deodorizing sprays can costs upwards of $15 per bottle, this value pack includes two 12-ounce bottles for less than $20, saving you money and keeping you from having to constantly replace it. The highly rated spray removes odors from the fabric interiors of shoes, as well as gym bags and other items, and it has a light citrus and apple scent. The packaging is 100% recyclable, too. Helpful Review: “I've tried a variety of products as I tend to wear shoes without socks and this is the only stuff that has ever made even a dent in the stink. Thanks to this stuff I'll be able to wear my favorite flats until the heels fall off.”

4 A Natural Option With 12 Essential Oils Sprayzee Shoe Deodorizer & Foot Odor Eliminator Spray (4 Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This shoe deodorizer spray contains 12 effective, completely natural ingredients that eliminate shoe odor and include tea tree, peppermint, grapefruit, bergamot, clove, thyme, and eucalyptus oils, plus apple cider vinegar for good measure. These ingredients have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, working together to neutralize stink. There are no chemicals or toxins in this formula, and it provides a light, citrus scent that isn’t overwhelming. If that's not enough, it also boasts a high rating on Amazon and more than 2,000 reviews. Helpful Review: “Well, after two weeks of using it in slippers and shoes, I was not disappointed! It really works, and without just masking odors. The eucalyptus oil is the most prominent smell after you spray it, but letting the shoes air out for a while lets the product evaporate, leaving a nice faint scent of eucalyptus plus a bit of the other ingredients. My wife is sensitive to smells in the closet and she actually likes this! That was half the battle won right there.”

5 A Nourishing Formula That Hydrates Feet Elite Shoe Deodorizer And Foot Spray (4 Oz) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This natural shoe deodorizer spray kills bacteria using ingredients like tea tree oil, peppermint oil, and witch hazel. But it also helps to nurture your skin, with nourishing botanicals like aloe vera, chamomile, vitamin E, and olive extract. Consider this a treatment for both smelly shoes and feet that need a little TLC. This spray works fast, but it works best if you incorporate it into your daily routine. A spritz in your shoes and on your feet each day will keep odors at bay. It absorbs fast and doesn’t leave an oily residue behind, according to reviewers. Expect your feet to feel cool and slightly tingling, which is a sign that ingredients like menthol and peppermint are working. Helpful Review: “It's more effective than any foot powder or aerosol spray I've used (and I've used a lot of the big brands). It has a much milder and more pleasant scent, so you don't gas yourself applying it, or trail around a strong scent that makes it obvious you were using a foot spray/powder for several hours after application. [...] it also softens and exfoliates the skin.”

6 Also Great: Odor-Absorbing Bamboo Charcoal Bags Mini Moso Natural Air Purifying Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to tackle odors but don't want to fuss with sprays, these natural bamboo charcoal bags are a perfect alternative. They absorb excess moisture from shoes and prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from building up. They are also incredibly low maintenance and perfect for busy people. The minute you remove your shoes, insert these bags and leave them in there. That's all it takes to remove odors without chemicals, toxins, or even sprays.