A mat that's designed to prevent slips and falls makes a handy addition to any shower. The best shower mats are constructed from durable PVC, plastic or rubber, all of which offer a sturdy surface to stand on and are easy to clean. They also feature drainage holes that won't trap standing water. Plus, they come in a range of styles and shapes to suit different showers and sizes.

As you shop, keep in mind that some shower mats are better for certain flooring types than others. Many shower mats incorporate suction cups that are designed to attach securely to smooth surfaces — but suction cups often don't affix properly to tiled or textured flooring. Therefore, unless your shower floor has a smooth surface, opt for a mat without suction cups. Additionally, showers tend to vary in size, so make sure to measure your shower to ensure that your mat will fit well without blocking the drain.

Not only can pooling water create a slippery surface to stand on, but it can also lead to mold and mildew, so choose a shower mat with drainage holes or slots that allow water to pass through. No matter how much drainage a shower mat offers, though, you'll need to wash your mat regularly. With that in mind, purchase a mat that's easy to clean. (A machine-washable version is always a plus!)

From square-shaped to extra long, here are the best shower mats you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Shower Mat Without Suction Cups

Material : PVC

: PVC Dimensions : 21.8 x 21.8 inches (length x width)

: 21.8 x 21.8 inches (length x width) Best for: Smooth or textured shower floors

While it may look like real wood, this square-shaped shower mat is actually made of low-maintenance PVC. It doesn't have suction cups and is made for use on both smooth and textured surfaces, making it the most versatile option on the list. The mat's vented design keeps it clean and dry by allowing air and water to easily drain through, and it's equipped with 24 nonslip feet that give it traction on any surface.

Although the mat's rigid structure means you have to wash it by hand, according to one reviewer, it's as easy as wiping the mat down using the disinfectant of your choice.

Promising Amazon review: “I had a difficult time finding something for a tiled shower that slopes towards the drain. This mat fits perfectly, is comfortable, does not move while using, and provides the non-slip security I wanted.”

2. The Best Budget Mat Without Suction Cups

Material : PVC

: PVC Dimensions : 24 x 16 inches (length x width)

: 24 x 16 inches (length x width) Best for: Smooth and textured shower floors

This Asvin shower mat is also designed without suction cups, making it especially ideal for textured and smooth surfaces alike. Instead of a central drainage hole, the loofah-style construction allows water to pass through the mat. The soft texture feels great on feet, too, according to reviewers. The bottom of the shower mat is outfitted with an anti-slip coating designed to keep the mat in place without damaging your shower floor.

Although the manufacturer doesn't specify that this mat is machine-washable, multiple reviewers have given it a go in the washing machine without incident. Asvin describes the mat as “quick-drying” and “soap scum-resistant” — however, some reviewers have reported that the mat can collect mold, so be sure to clean it regularly. Choose between two hues: gray (pictured) and beige.

Promising Amazon review: “I bought this to make my incredibly slick shower floor a little safer. This mat is great. It looks good, feels great, and allows for comfortable movement in my shower as well as allowing me to safely step in and out without fear of slipping.”

3. The Best Square Shower Mat With Suction Cups

Material : Rubber

: Rubber Dimensions : 21 x 21 inches (length x width)

: 21 x 21 inches (length x width) Best for: Smooth shower floors

This square shower mat with suction cups is slip-resistant, according to the manufacturer, and perfect for showers with smooth flooring. Complete with 140 suction cups, the mat features a large drainage hole and smaller perforations to prevent water from pooling. It's even made with antimicrobial Microban technology to help keep mold and mildew at bay. This shower mat comes in three colors as well as a similar circular-shaped version.

Promising Amazon review: “Very nice quality, very thick and durable, definitely a must have for a slippery stand up shower!”

4. The Fan-Favorite Suction Mat In Tons Of Colors

Material : Plastic

: Plastic Dimensions : 35 x 16 inches (length x width)

: 35 x 16 inches (length x width) Best for: Smooth shower floors

With more than 40,000 ratings on Amazon, this Gorilla Grip shower mat is definitely popular. It features a whopping 324 (seriously, 324!) suction cups, and reviewers have reported that the mat adheres well to smooth surfaces. One reviewer explained, “The gripping power of this mat is unusually strong.” While the manufacturer describes the mat as antibacterial and mildew-resistant thanks to its many small drainage holes, reviewers have still reported some mold so you'll want to clean it regularly. The good news is that the mat is super easy to clean: Toss it in the washing machine on cold, and you'll be good to go. Plus, it's available in more than 20 colors in translucent or opaque varieties.

Promising Amazon review: “Works great. Keeps our toddler from slipping and falling every time they stand up in the tub.”

5. The Best Extra-Long Shower Mat With Suction Cups

Material : PVC

: PVC Dimensions : 40 x 16 inches (length x width)

: 40 x 16 inches (length x width) Best for: Smooth shower floors

Designed for long tubs, this extra-long shower mat is equipped with 200 suction cups and 176 drainage holes, all of which help keep it secure, dry, and clean. With a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 14,000 reviews, it's a popular pick with shoppers. However, a few reviewers reported mold, so to prevent this, scrubbing or machine-washing the mat every few days is recommended. It's available in more than a dozen colors, ranging from opaque black to translucent purple.

Promising Amazon review: “My concern was finding a mat which I could feel secure and would not slip or move around because of water causing loss of suction. This is the best mat I have ever had. [...] The quality is super and it fits very well covering the entire tub bottom. Great product!!”