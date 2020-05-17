While your dog might love their squeaky toys, the sounds can get pretty annoying for you — lucky for you, there are toys that can keep both you and your dog happy. Some of these quiet toys work by squeaking at a frequency too high-pitched for human ears, while others make a different kind of noise that you might find less grating. At the end of the day, the best silent squeak dog toy for your dog will depend on how your dog likes to chew and play — and what your needs are in terms of noise.

If you’re looking for a truly “silent” squeak toy, look for ones that are audible to your pup but not to you. Toys that produce sound at an ultrasonic range of 20 KHz and up will fit the bill, since humans cannot typically hear sounds above 20,000 Hertz (Hz). If you’re just looking for a toy that will engage your dog but isn’t as jarring as a standard squeaker, crinkle- or crunch-style toys can be a good fit, too — so long as you’re not bothered by the sound of crinkly plastic or a crushed water bottle. Alternatively, toys that grunt can be less irritating for some people that squeakers.

If your dog is an aggressive chewer, plush toys mean more cleanup. With this in mind, opt for a plush toy without stuffing for your dog to spread around the house — or choose one of the non-plush toys on the list.

To help you choose which is right for your pet, here are some of the quietest dog toys on Amazon. All of these picks are top-rated and doggy-approved for a fun playtime.

1 The Fan-Favorite Silent Squeak Dog Toy Hear Doggy! Flattie Ultrasonic Squeaker Dog Toy Amazon $12 See On Amazon With more than 2,200 ratings and counting, Hear Doggy!’s Flattie dog toy is a super cute option that solves two common plush toy squeaker problems: noise and stuffing mess. This toy has a flat under-stuffed design, so if and when your pet chews through it, a huge mess isn’t left on your floor for you to clean up. It also includes an ultrasonic silent squeaker with a 24-28 kHz frequency to be undetectable to human ears. Your pup will hear a satisfying squeak, but all you'll hear is a quiet puff of air. This nearly-silent toy comes shaped like a beaver, deer, flamingo, rabbit, skunk, or cat, so pick whichever one you like best. According to one dog owner: “I LOVE that this toy does not squeak, but it does for your pup. It sounds like air being forced out compared to the obnoxious squeak we all know. I've had this for months & he has yet to be able to chew through this toy. He is notorious for instantaneously destroying toys, so that's a win for me! Going to start investing in more toys in different styles.”

2 A Stuffed Penguin With An Ultrasonic Squeaker TrustyPup Penguin Silent Squeak Dog Toy Amazon $8 See On Amazon If the customer reviews are any indication, dogs love this stuffed ultrasonic toy. While the manufacturer doesn’t specify exactly how audible the squeaker is, one reviewer provided a helpful note: “Our fur buddy loves this toy! It is silent, but I tested the squeaker and it generates a squeak at 23-25 kHz, above our range of hearing.” The reviewer added that it’s “tough and seems very durable.” Although stuffed toys tend to get destroyed pretty quickly, this penguin features a Chew Guard Technology to help make it last. According to one dog owner: “My super energetic corgi pup LOVES loud, noisy toys, and will incessantly squeak any toy she can as loud as she can for hours, especially when we're trying to watch a movie. This toy keeps her happy and keeps the house quiet so we can enjoy some quiet time or so we can be able to hear whichever movie we're watching on movie night. She hasn't chewed through it yet, so hopefully it stays that way.”

3 This Fetch Toy That “Grunts” Instead Of Squeaking Petstages Beyond The Squeak Fetch Dog Toy Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your pup loves playing with squeaky ball toys, try swapping in this Petstages toy. Instead of making a high-pitched squeak, it grunts. One reviewer who called it the “best ball ever” wrote: “The grunt sound is way nicer than a squeak and over time even that fades. (A plus in my book).” Another shopper attested that their dog “loves the unique noise it makes.” While the toy is designed for fetch, not necessarily chewing, many reviewers have also cited the ball’s durability. Opt for a round ball like this one, or a football-shaped one. According to one dog owner: “Both of my dogs love these!!! I have a 75lb pitbull, and 55lb Dutch shepard. [...] My dogs love grunt stuffed animals, but tear them apart within 15 minutes. So far these are still [intact] and the noise is so much less annoying than the squeaky balls they have.”

4 A Crunch-Style Ball For Dogs Who Like To Chew JW Pet Crackle Heads Crackle Ball Amazon $4 See On Amazon Dogs who love to chew might get a kick out of this crackle ball, which makes crunching noises when they press on it. Inside the toy is a plastic bottle material for that delightful (at least to dogs) crunch noise — and it’s all housed in a durable rubber layer with cut-outs. It’s designed to stand up to some chewing, and one reviewer with a chewer at home noted: “[This] is still holding up after the others are ruined. No squeaker to pull out, but still has a satisfying crinkle noise.” Although the longevity will depend on your dog, as some reviewers have noted that their determined dogs were able to destroy it when given the chance. This ball is a size medium, but it also comes in small and large versions — or snag a value pack with all three. According to one dog owner: “Tough, not too loud, and makes them happy. What more could you want[?]”

5 A Set Of Crinkle Toys For A Good Cause Max and Neo Water Bottle Dog Toys (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The Max and Neo water bottle dog toy set is another option for your pet. This set of three adorable animals shaped like a fox, bear, and wolf have a slot where you can insert an empty water bottle for some crinkle fun. (Water bottles are not included.) Best of all, every time you buy these toys, the manufacturer donates the same toy to a dog rescue in need of supplies. So, when you decide to get this pack for your pet, a shelter dog gets to have a toy (or three) to keep them company, too. According to one dog owner: “We got these for our medium size dog and she loves them. They have lasted well. She likes the crinkle sound of the water bottle inside, but we also use them without the bottle and she likes that too. It is so hard to find toys that don't squeak, and these don't. We also like that the company donates dog toys. It is a win win.”

6 A Rubber Bone-Shaped Toy That Crunches Petstages CRUNCHCORE Chew Toy Amazon $11 See On Amazon The Petstages CrunchCore chew toy is another low-noise option that your dog will love. This squeezable stick makes a crinkle sound reminiscent of collapsing water bottles, which can be less disruptive than squeaking. However, according to Petsteps, this chew toy has three durable layers, making it tougher and longer-lasting than an empty water bottle. The toy comes in four sizes for petite dogs to large ones. If you want, you can also swap the classic bone shape for an adorable version shaped like a carrot or chili pepper. According to one dog owner: “My 9 mo lab mix was constantly chewing trying to find relief for her growing teeth. She kept destroying all her toys. [...] I purchased this and so far it's held up to a weeks worth of constant use. She hasn't pulled a piece off or chewed through it. She also likes the crunch\crinkle noise and I am glad to be able to throw her annoying squeaky bone away. I don't see any wear and tear but even if in a few months it's time for a new one I'd say this is a good buy.”