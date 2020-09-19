If you’re like me, your silverware collection consists of three mismatched sets: one from college, a few from an old roommate, and a handful from who knows where. Whether you’re serving a three-course meal to a dining room full of guests or just reheating some leftovers for yourself, owning a full collection of flatware ups your dining game. The best silverware sets are made of long-lasting 18/10 stainless steel, but they come with a premium price tag. If you're shopping on a budget, you can find reliable18/0 sets that still look attractive and come with a price tag that suits your budget. Here are a few things to consider when buying a new set of silverware.

Even though it's called "silverware," many people avoid buying sterling silver or pure silver flatware because these materials can be expensive and difficult to maintain. Experts agree that stainless steel flatware is the most durable material, plus it's safe to toss in the dishwasher. You’ll often see a ratio associated with stainless steel flatware, such as 18/10, which simply means it is composed of 18% chromium and 10% nickel. Silverware with an 18/10 ratio is considered the highest quality because it is less likely to rust, more resistant to corrosion, and has a higher sheen (and an 18/8 ratio is still quite good). Flatware sets with an 18/0 ratio lack nickel, which is why you'll see them referred to as "matte" sets. They may stain or discolor more easily if not washed properly, but if you're on a tighter budget these sets are usually more affordable and can look very nice.

You may also want to consider the weight of the flatware. Matte options tend to be lighter in weight — there are sets on this list that weigh, all together, as little as two pounds — but sets with heft are generally higher quality (one set on this list weighs almost 28 pounds).

Another consideration is how many pieces you'll need and whether you're searching for a 20-piece set to suit a small family and provide service for four people or a set to host an outrageous Thanksgiving Day feast (think: a 65-piece set with service for 12). If you like a particular set below, many of the picks come in various sizes so you can find a set to suit your needs.

I’ve put together a list of the best silverware sets on Amazon in a variety of styles, materials, and weights — with a few boasting thousands of reviews.

1. The Overall Best Silverware Set

A legendary leader in silverware, this Lenox flatware set is the one you want to have for hosting family parties and Thanksgiving. The higher price tag is justified by it's heavier weight (the set weighs 10 pounds) and high-quality materials: It's made of 18/10 stainless steel, which ensures the durable utensils won't rust or tarnish over time. The 65-piece set serves 12 with 12 dinner forks, salad forks, butter knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons, as well as five-piece place settings and five serving pieces. Each utensil features a subtle decorative design on the handles' edges. You can also buy a 12-piece matching steak knife set and if you need a smaller set, this design is also available in 24-pieces. Reviewers say they were pleasantly surprised by the quality for this price, citing how similar quality sets usually run at least $50 more per set. This set is also dishwasher safe.

Helpful Review: "They have a nice heft that feels great to entire family.They look and feel like the best silverware and very fine restaurants.They seem to be very sturdy.They are nice and shiny straight from the dishwasher to the drawer no fancy cleaning or care needed."

2. This Super Heavyweight 18/10 Flatware Set

This 65-piece flatware set is an investment that will last for years. It's made of 18/10 stainless steel and weighs, altogether, nearly 28 pounds. The heft of the utensils had many reviewers commenting that they used them for special occasions. Included in this premium set is service for 12 with 12 salad and dinner forks, teaspoons, dinner spoons, and butter knives, plus a serving spoon and fork, slotted spoon, butter knife and sugar spoon. They are safe to put in the dishwasher and reviewers say even after years of dishwashing, they are still highly polished. They're also available in clear and a darker steel shade.

Helpful Review: “Love the handle-ability. They don't fall out of the hand and are just the right weight. Had bought some of these about 30 years ago and am back to them again! That you for the consistency of the product. I would also love to see ore hammered look like the ones I had before. These are smooth and nice though. Love the set."

3. A Large, Budget-Friendly Set With A Cult Following

If you're looking to stay on the less expensive side without sacrificing quality, this highly rated 45-piece flatware set is great because each dishwasher-safe utensil is made of 18/0 stainless steel, which makes them sturdy but not shiny, and reviewers say they love the modern squared edge. It includes eight of each of these: stainless steel knives, dinner forks, salad forks, dinner spoons, and teaspoons, plus a five-piece serving set that includes a slotted serving spoon, serving spoon, serving fork, sugar spoon, and a butter knife. The set boasts more than 3,000 reviews and weighs about eight pounds, giving it a more substantial feel than other matte sets on this list. Use it for everyday life or those special occasions. This set is also available in 20-pieces or 65-pieces, as well as seven other styles including rounded and scalloped edge.

Helpful Review: “I love this flatware! Seriously amazing deal, just a ridiculously good value, so I figured I would order a set because I had 3 mismatched sets of flatware in my drawer. These pieces are much heavier and sturdier and better quality than my previous flatware was, including the Oneida set that was my “nicer” stuff. And the matching set of serving pieces are so nice. I don’t feel embarrassed about my mismatched forks and spoons anymore, these are nice enough for guests and sturdy enough for every day. Love it!”

4. An Affordable Set In So Many Designs

This set of flatware features a beautiful brushed finish and vine design to elevate mealtime. They're made of 18/0 stainless steel, so this a matte set, and comes with service for four with four of each of these items: salad forks, dinner forks, teaspoons, dinner spoons, and butter knives. This set has more than 1,000 reviews, and many noted how great this set was for every day. This dishwasher-safe set is available in 15 styles and four finishes including frost and a rainbow mirrored finish.

Helpful Review: "I love the weight of these utensils, not too heavy and bulky and not too thin. I bought the blossoms print and really love how simple and sleek they look."

5. A Glam Set That Comes In Unique Colors

As gold-accented kitchens make a comeback, so do gold flatware sets. This 20-piece set includes service for four with four dinner spoons, dinner forks, knives, teaspoons, and tea forks. They're made of 18/0 stainless steel and plated in titanium gold. You can wash them in the dishwasher without worrying about ruining them thanks to their anti-rust and heat-resistant properties. The same design is available in five additional unique shades that include black, gold and black, silver and black, mirrored rainbow, and rose gold. Reviewers say they are medium to lightweight (the set weighs nearly two pounds) but are quality made and nice enough for formal occasions. These are dishwasher safe, but some reviewers recommend hand washing to retain the color of these utensils.

Helpful Review: “The silverware came quickly and I love how it felt a little heavier than normal inexpensive silverware. I will say that the gold was very gold, almost on the yellowish side so just watch the color you pick.I actually love gold so this works. It's also shiny, not matte, in case that's what you are looking for.”

6. A Portable Personal Flatware Set That's So Eco-Friendly

Bringing your own utensils is an eco-friendly way reviewers say they're cutting back on plastic and you can take this stainless steel portable silverware set to work or out to eat (the ratio of chromium to nickel is not listed). The stunning rose gold flatware comes with a sturdy carrying case and is also available in black, gold, rainbow, silver, or two-packs. This 8-piece set for one includes a dinner knife, dinner fork, dinner spoon, straight straw, bent straw, travel chopsticks, and a cleaning brush. They all fit nicely into the waterproof-lined carrying case.

Helpful Review: "Honest to goodness, this was my best purchase of the year. I am already planning on buying one for all of my friends! The set is sturdy and cleans easily. I love that you have 2 straws and a set of chopsticks, for any situation you’re in. [...] So far, I’ve thrown this in my purse almost every day since I bought it and it’s been a huge hit. When I whip out my reusable silverware at a take-out place, I always get comments like 'what a great idea!' and 'wow, I wish I had one.' You can have one! Go forth and help save little bits of plastic, y’all!!"