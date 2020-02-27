To keep your utensil drawer tidy, you need one of the best flatware organizers. But, before you shop, you should measure your cutlery drawer or cabinet so you'll know your pick will fit before you buy. After size, your decision depends on which style and material will work best for your needs and budget.

Past the classic, compartmentalized tray you might imagine for a flatware organizer, other styles like adjustable or stackable trays provide extra space-saving benefits. To create storage for cutlery outside of drawers, or capitalize on vertical space in a deep drawer or cabinet, flatware caddies are a great, portable alternative — especially useful if you like having utensils available on the table or taking them outside for al fresco dining.

While type is a central factor, material might further inform your decision. BPA-free plastic is a sturdy, budget option. Like plastic, corrosion-resistant stainless steel is durable and stainless steel mesh, specifically, is another budget option that's particularly great if you tend to put flatware away when still a bit wet as the mesh won't trap excess water. Finally, bamboo is another practical choice for cutlery storage due to its antimicrobial qualities; plus, it has a warm, natural look.

The best organizers should have at least five compartments for everyday cutlery — extra compartments can store tongs, bottle openers, cooking utensils, and more. And while nonslip bottoms are great to keep organizers in place when you open and close the drawer, you can add a nonslip drawer liner to any of the picks below.

Keep reading to find your kitchen's new flatware organizer; they're all highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Classic Flatware Organizer madesmart Classic Small Silverware Tray $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This classic, budget-friendly flatware organizer tray has the unique benefit among the organizers in this roundup of being easy to clean thanks to its rounded corners which are easier to wipe down than tight, angular corners. This organizer also uniquely has soft-grip lining in each of the compartments, which keeps utensils in place when opening and closing the drawer — the perk? A less noisy cutlery drawer. Plus, this pick will likely fit in most drawers — it measures 12.90 by 11.40 by 1.90 inches, which is about average among organizers in this roundup. Other awesome features of this organizer are the labels that clearly give cutlery designated homes in each of the five compartments — great for easy sorting when putting away clean flatware. And nonslip rubber feet beneath the tray help keep the whole tray from shifting when you open and close the drawer. Reviewers love the quality, size, and durability of this BPA-free plastic tray and after over 3,500 reviews it still has a glowing 4.8-star rating. Promising review: “This tray fit perfectly into our kitchen drawer and does a fantastic job of easily sorting our silverware. We could not be happier with our purchase. The rubbing gripping on the lining keeps the silverware in place and you don't hear a lot of shifting back and forth each time the drawer is opened. We liked this product so much that we came back and purchased the other drawer organizers too.”

2. The Best Space-Saving Flatware Organizer Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray $8 | Amazon See on Amazon For limited drawer space or to maximize your kitchen's storage capacity, this space-saving flatware organizer is a great pick. Despite its small footprint, you're not sacrificing any capacity since reviewers report fitting as many as 10 utensils in each of the five compartments — that's 50 total utensils. Even with that capacity, it's by far the smallest organizer in this roundup, with a 15.6- by 4.3-inch footprint and a height of just 2.2 inches. That footprint to capacity ratio is possible thanks to the roomy angled compartments that save space by using less horizontal drawer space than most trays. Plus, like my first pick it has cutlery icons so everyone knows where each fork, spoon, and knife goes when clean. This organizer has a 4.4-star rating with more than 6,000 reviews, and it's a bestseller in flatware organizers on Amazon. You have your choice of gray or white with green and can even buy matching specialized utensil organizers, like one for larger utensils and gadgets, and one designed specifically for knives. Promising review: “What an awesome way to best utilize drawer space! So happy with such a simple thing, but it makes a huge difference in our tiny kitchen. We only have 3 drawers, and this is the smallest and most impractical. Having horizontal space for spoons, forks, and knives left no functional room for anything else. Utilizing the vertical space totally opened it up for other utensils. Worth every penny.”

3. The Overall Best Flatware Caddy Bruntmor 18/8 Stainless Steel Flatware Organizer Caddy $24 | Amazon See on Amazon If you'd like to have the option to get your flatware out of your drawers altogether, this upright flatware organizer caddy is attractive enough to set on your counter or your table, and it's super functional. Each of the five stainless steel cups can hold approximately four utensils, which means a total of 20 utensils across all of the cups. Plus, the five compartments are clearly labeled for knives as well as both small and large forks and spoons. The footprint of the wooden base is approximately 11.8 by 4 inches and the organizer's total height is 6.5 inches, which means it could also potentially fit in a cabinet or a deep drawer. It also boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with more than 300 reviews. Promising review: “I love this caddy! It sits on my counter for easy reach my guests no longer open every drawer looking for a spoon. It is nice and heavy and well balanced. Mine is fully loaded with a placesetting for 12 and it stays firmly in place with no tipping at all and we have large handles on our knives. Everyone who sees it states “What a great idea instead of the standard drawer tray!””

4. The Best Portable Flatware Caddy mDesign Plastic Cutlery Storage Caddy $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Love to serve up dinner outside or just like to have access to your flatware at the table? This portable flatware caddy with its compact size and side handles is a cinch to move outdoors or about the house. Made of BPA-free, shatter-resistant plastic, this caddy is sturdy enough to survive a tumble. Its footprint is 6.5 by 10 inches, and it's 4.5 inches high, so, like my first caddy pick, it could fit either in a deep drawer or on a cabinet shelf, too. This five-compartment pick is highly rated with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after more than 100 reviews. Bonus tip: Reviewers even report fitting plates or napkins in the fifth compartment. It also comes in five colors, including gray, bronze, and charcoal. Promising review: “Perfect to take silverware in and out for dinner outside during summer.”

5. The Best Expandable Flatware Organizer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Expandable Cutlery Drawer Organizer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you need to store a lot of flatware and cooking utensils, this expandable bamboo flatware organizer has the highest potential capacity in this group by far. It's almost like having a custom-made drawer organizer without the custom-made price tag. With its adjustable design, this pick can range in width anywhere from 14 to 18.9 inches, but its length of 17.3 inches and its height of 2 inches are fixed. Since this pick is the longest in this roundup, just be sure to check that your drawer is long enough to accommodate it. If your drawer can fit it, this organizer has a whopping seven to nine compartments depending on how wide you expand it — the highest number of compartments among the organizers in this roundup. This organizer is also uniquely made of water-resistant bamboo, which is naturally antimicrobial. And reviewers seem to love its quality and beauty, which is shown by its 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 1,700 reviews. Promising review: “This bamboo adjustable drawer organizer is perfect! It holds a LOT, is very sturdy, and nice looking. I love how large it expands, the different size spaces and how nice it looks inside the drawer. Great product and value for the cost.”

6. The Best Mesh Flatware Organizer Yesker 5-Compartment Mesh Cutlery Tray $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you happen to put flatware away when slightly wet, this durable stainless steel mesh tray is a great budget option that allows water to escape so flatware doesn't get gross in the drawer. Plus, since it's close to the size of my first pick, measuring 12.6 by 2.2 by 9.4 inches, it will fit in almost any drawer. It has five compartments for flatware as well as nonslip feet to keep it in place when opening or shutting the drawer. Reviewers love this organizer's "perfect fit." This pick is also backed by a 4.7-star rating after more than 600 reviews on Amazon. Promising review: “Perfect size for small drawers. Fits a silverware set service for 8. Knife section fits up to 9-10” knives. Sturdy and easy to keep clean with its mesh style design. (Crumbs & dust fall through)”