Snowfall can be magical, but when you realize you need to shovel the driveway, the magic begins to fade. If you're looking for a faster and more efficient way to accomplish that, the best snow pushers feature comfortable handles and enough width to take on the job at hand — no matter the size. After all, pushing snow out of the way like a snowplow — instead of lifting it with a shovel — can feel like a lot less work.

Most snow pushers are made from heavy-duty plastic (polyethylene or polypropylene), which is durable and lightweight, but if you're looking to chip through ice, you may want one with a stainless steel blade — but keep in mind you may have to use a little more muscle. You'll also want to consider blade size and how much snow you need to move. Some snow pushers measure in at about 24 inches wide, which is great for smaller areas like sidewalks, but if you have a big driveway, a wider 48-inch pusher will cover more surface area and can help you get the job done quickly. Just keep in mind that these will take up more storage space. You'll also want to think about the handle: Some handles are D-shaped so you can grip it horizontally (much like giving a fist bump), while others use just a straight broom-style handle — it all comes down to what's most comfortable for you. Other features to consider: A curved handle that minimizes back strain while pushing or wheels that provide speed and stability while you push snow.

Whichever style works best for your home, these are the best snow pushers on Amazon that will help you clear the snowfall away in a hurry so you can get back to enjoying the winter wonderland.

1. The Best Overall

For an affordable, easy-to-use snow pusher, this ergonomically designed one is a solid choice. The lightweight, curved aluminum handle minimizes back strain while the extra-wide, D-shaped grip maximizes comfort. The wide, durable polyethylene blade easily moves a large amount of snow in no time. In addition to this version with a 24-inch curved handle design, there’s also a generously sized 36-inch version and a 24-inch snow pusher with a straight wooden handle or an aluminum D-handle. You can also opt for a sleigh-style snow pusher, which is great for tackling heavier snowfall.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Wide base makes for quick work clearing the driveway and is perfect for someone like me who has a bad back. The curved handle is perfect for pushing and lifting snow.”

2. The Best Steel Blade Pusher

While this 30-inch steel blade pusher is heavier than a poly version (8 pounds, as opposed to the 4-pound option above), it’s excellent for chipping through ice and moving packed snow with ease. The heavy-duty D-grip handle is comfortable to hold, even when your hands are bundled in gloves, but you can also opt for a broom-style option if that's more comfortable for you. Note, however, that this pick is only available in one size.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Used this shovel today for the first time... it cut through ice and slush with ease!!!! Cleaned the driveway and side walk in no time! Has a decent amount of weight to it, but not so much that's it's hard to use. Very happy with it so far."

3. The Best For Wide Areas

To quickly clear snow from a wide area, opt for this 48-inch snow pusher. It features a durable polyethylene blade, fiberglass handle, and comfortable D-grip. All the parts are easily replaceable if needed after years of wear and tear.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “This makes quick work of fresh snow on the sidewalks. The 48" width is roughly the same width as our sidewalks. If you hold it at an angle while you push, you can literally plow the snow off the sidewalk into the street, just like a plow on a truck would do.”

4. A Snow Pusher With Wheels

For extra speed and stability when clearing away snow, consider this wheeled snow pusher. The 29-inch pusher features a durable steel blade and anti-skid 10-inch wheels that allow you to move large amounts of snow with little effort, so you can get back inside and enjoy much-deserved hot cocoa ASAP. Plus, both the extendable handle and the blade can be adjusted 45 degrees, so you can find the best angle possible for the task at hand.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “The Wheeled Snow Pusher is well constructed and feels very solid when pushing snow up to 6 inches. It works well particularly if you have a sloping driveway/walkway. [...] On the whole, I have found this snow pusher to be much stronger and better built than others. I would definitely recommend it to those who don’t want the hassle of getting the snow blower out after every storm."

Also Great: A Shovel You Can Keep In Your Car

While it’s shaped more like a traditional shovel, this compact car shovel has a wide 9.5-inch plastic blade and extendable handle, so it’s perfect for keeping in your car. The handle extends to 37 inches, and it has a comfortable D-grip, making it easy to clear snow on and around your car.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “I'm living in Buffalo and today alone I have used it 3 times; to making a parking space for myself, and get two other cars out of the snow. It takes up very little space in the trunk compared to the regular snow shovel I previously had in the back seat.”